Based on a novella by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption was fleshed out into a 142-minute Oscar-nominated movie. Spanning around 20 years in the life of prison inmates Andy Dufresne and Red Redding, the movie is widely regarded as one of the best movies ever made.

While it's a profound, emotional epic to behold, The Shawshank Redemption is one of many films that span decades. Covering whole lives, generations, and legacies, these movies manage to explore a great period of time in only one sitting.

10 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

No, Forrest Gump is not the best film of 1994 like the Academy Awards would crown it as. However, it is enormously charming and has an incredibly high degree of difficulty. An epic comedy-drama, the movie successfully analyzes decades of American history through the life and eyes of a largely ignorant but hugely accomplished Alabama man.

The eponymous role, played by Tom Hanks, is massively challenging to make engaging and sympathetic without being cartoonish. The movie is episodic and can be a bit flimsy but is filled with some true wisdom. This light wisdom, as well as humanity, is what has made it an enduring classic.

9 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

Adapted from a short story with large ambitions, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a technical feat above all else. It is expertly engineered thanks to the unlikely hands of David Fincher, whose singular craftsmanship makes the film magic storytelling. Following a man who ages in reverse, the film is poignant and surprisingly subtle for what could have been a Hollywood melodrama.

It is the least Finchery Fincher film. The film makes more sense when put in the context that Steven Spielbergand Ron Howard were attached to direct at various points. While he doesn't bring a natural sense of hope and wonder, Fincher brings unusual intelligence to a complete life odyssey that, in the wrong hands, could have been a saccharine affair.

8 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

A harrowing masterpiece that is both brooding and explosive, there is a reason There Will Be Blood is one of, if not the greatest film of the century. From beginning to end it doesn't just take your breath away, it grabs that breath from inside you and rips it out. A study of a man and study of history, There Will Be Blood is an epic of biblical proportion.

The film pins you down and forces you to tap out. It is in many ways an unrelenting tirade that, while it is unyielding, never tires you out. It is the rare film that has greatness in it and harnesses that greatness into a cogent story. With a narrative spanning 30 years, the film will be revered for far longer.

7 'Zodiac' (2007)

Zodiac's greatest gift, besides its excellent performances, haunting score, and strikingly serrated direction is that it makes the tedium of investigation riveting. There is an old adage, that reporters find their jobs much more interesting than they come across in movies, but Zodiac manages to prove an exception to the rule.

The movie works because it is a journalist movie rather than a serial killer one. A movie about process rather than finished results. No one can show this better than Fincher, the ultimate pedant whose attention to detail is infamous. Zodiac expertly portrays psychological torment, not of the killer, but of the never-ending odyssey of trying to find him.

6 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Goodfellas is MDMA on cocaine. It is a near two and a half hour roller coaster that is mostly downhill. The movie is entirely thrilling in its subject, performances, and especially direction. It is a film that is alive, a great movie that is also a fun watch. This is the first of Martin Scorsese's rise and fall gangster movies, and it remains arguably his best.

The influence of the film's style cannot be overstated, both a popcorn movie and a work of technical wizardry. It is funny, hilarious even, yet never without weight. For a film that can be so cutting, it is also uncommonly operatic. Goodfellas has that special thing, a mythical, almost holy storytelling, creating a world you can't look away from.

5 'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

A Beautiful Mind could easily slip into the 'well-meaning but ultimately sappy Important Subject biopic', but for the most part doesn't. Well-made, particularly around the edges, the movie works best when it is a thrilling drama rather than a romantic one. Chronicling the life of mathematics savant John Nash, the movie went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

When the audience gets inside Nash's head, and the film becomes a nightmare with suspense, it is very engaging. While the lead performances of Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly got most of the flowers, the work of Paul Bettany and Christopher Plummer in supporting roles are equally standout, contributing to a classic Hollywood film done well.

4 'Walk the Line' (2005)

Is James Mangold one of the most reliable directors working in Hollywood today? He's an anomaly, someone who can make big-budget genre films with movie stars that make money. He's had success in the Western genre with 3:10 to Yuma, the superhero genre with Logan, the sports genre with Ford vs Ferrari, and the biopic genre with Walk the Line.

Truly elevated by the winning performances of Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon who flaunt excellent chemistry together, Walk the Line is an engaging, if a little brisk biopic. The film is more formulaic than you'd like and seems to leave out a lot of important details, but the steady direction and work of the two leads make it an immensely enjoyable track.

3 'Boyhood' (2014)

Richard Linklater has an obsession with time. His films Dazed and Confused, SubUrbia and Everybody Wants Some!! all explore a certain time in a youth's life. Other films, like Tape or Last Flying Flag, retrospect on the aftermath of your younger years. While his 'Before Trilogy' may be his best work on this issue, Boyhood is his greatest accomplishment.

Filmed from 2002 to 2013, the film covers 12 years in the life of a Texan adolescent, his trials, and traverses. "Tolstoy-esque in scope", one of the many startling achievements of the film is that it is so adaptable. Many Linklater films are loose, although Boyhood may be his loosest, amazing considering Linklater remains one of our great dialogists.

2 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

You could see this coming all the way from 1941, but Citizen Kane may be the most essential addition to this list. As pioneering as any American film ever made, it is the defining chronicling of the life of the extraordinary. It is a grand, magnificently told picture with Orson Welles delivering a larger-than-life performance at its center.

It is a stirring film, one with great intrigue and emotional complexity. It is remarkably modern, perhaps because the mark of cinematic modernity is not based on year, but rather is a notion that exists from Citizen Kane's standard. For 50 years it was Sight and Sound's greatest film of all time, and will likely be towards the top for at least another.

1 'Synecdoche, New York' (2008)

Synecdoche, New York is the closest cinematic equivalent to Sleep No More. The immersive psychological promenade theater production is a twisted mashup of Macbeth and Alfred Hitchcock that intends to leave viewers dazed and with a different experience from each other. With different influences, this is more or less Synecdoche, New York.

Charlie Kaufman's masterpiece, the film manages the greatest feat of art, to make something so specific and entirely personal seem completely universal. It is a work of legitimate genius, something which can take away from it as a film but enriches it as an experience. It is exhausting, but this examination of a human life, not the human life, is nothing short of extraordinary.

