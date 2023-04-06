While recent years have been fruitful for excellent films, it still feels sometimes like the cinematic landscape is missing some key voices. That's because it is, as there are many terrific, word class filmmakers who haven't made a movie in several years, sometimes even decades.

These filmmakers, both old and young, have been acclaimed in the past but for whatever reason have taken a sabbatical from directing. Whether studios won't fund their projects, they're taking a break, or they have a masterpiece brewing, these directors have been sorely missed in recent times.

10 Francis Ford Coppola

One of the preeminent figures in cinematic history, Francis Ford Coppola's titanic reputation precedes him. However, after achieving monumental acclaim during the 1970s, Coppola's subsequent career has been more redolent of a roller coaster. Not counting his experimental project Distant Vision, Coppola's last movie was 2011's Twixt.

After receiving praise for his previous film Tetro, Twixt was panned by critics. In the intervening years, Coppola produced a re-edit of Godfather 3 as well as started production on his longtime passion projectMegalopolis. A dream of Coppola's since the 1980s, filming has since wrapped on Megalopolis while its release date remains unknown.

9 Bennett Miller

A two-time Best Director Oscar nominee, Bennett Miller has achieved through three films what many wish they could have in a lifetime. Each seemingly building on the next, Miller's films are renowned for their sense of mood, expert staging, and elite acting performances. However, Miller's last film, Foxcatcher, a culmination of all his work to that point, was 9 years ago.

Perhaps Miller felt he had accomplished all he wished. With his first film, he made a movie about murder, with his second a movie about sports, and with his third a movie about murder in sports. From the outside, Miller seems like a director who is very thoughtful and assiduous about his projects, so his next should be highly anticipated.

8 Michael Mann

Michael Mann's films are both so smooth and so sharp that you could simultaneously slice through them with a knife, and use them to slice through butter. A pioneer of the crime genre, Mann has become a cult figure among loyal fans who worship his style and themes. However, the critical success of his films began to wane in the 2000s, peaking with 2015's Blackhat.

Blackhat became a major flop and polarized critics, with some praising its craft and propulsion while many criticized its casting choices. Mann is now looking to bounce back with a longtime passion project of his, a biographical film about Enzo Ferrari. Armed with a $90 million budget, Ferrari, which Mann wanted to make as far back as the start of the decade, might finally get the green flag.

7 Jonathan Glazer

Jonathan Glazer has done it all. Well known for his commercial and music video work, Glazer has directed 3 acclaimed films. His first, Sexy Beast, is one of the best British crime films the 21st century has to offer. His second, Birth, was divisive among some, but at its best achieves Kubrickian levels of psychology. His last, Under the Skin, has been hailed by many as one of the best films of the 2010s.

That was now a decade ago and Glazer hasn't made a film since. While few details are affirmed, Glazer is reportedly working on a loose adaptation of Martin Amis's The Zone of Interest. The novel is brilliant but complex, with Amis readily jumping perspectives and ideas. With Glazer's almost deific cinematic perspective, it'll be fascinating to see how he approaches the material.

6 William Friedkin

A major figure of New Hollywood, William Friedkin became best known in the 1970s when he directed the Oscar-winning The French Connection as well as the monumental horror film The Exorcist. Friedkin is mostly associated with thrillers, and one of his best was his last, 2011's Killer Joe.

Violent, sadistic, pitch black, and often funny, Killer Joe is an expert adaptation of Tracy Letts's play. Friedkin hasn't directed a movie since due to his own wishes, stating he hasn't "seen anything (he) really wanted to do." That is, before signing onto a film remake of The Caine Mutiny, the first screen version of the story since Robert Altman did it in 1988.

5 Carl Franklin

After directing One False Move, one of the best films of the 1990s, Carl Franklin seemingly had the world at his fingertips. He would follow up with the excellent neo-noir mystery Devil in a Blue Dress and the melodrama One True Thing. Now an A-list director, he would direct the legal thriller High Crimes and the Denzel Washington star vehicle Out of Time.

Then poof, gone. Franklin didn't return to the big screen until a decade later with an adaptation of Bless Me, Ultima which did limited numbers. Franklin hasn't made a movie since and has instead transitioned to television where he has directed episodes of hit shows such as House of Cards and Mindhunter.

4 Cameron Crowe

There was a time when Cameron Crowe was one of the biggest filmmakers in the world. With a talent for sentimentality, humor, dialogue, and characters, Crowe in many ways ran where James L Brooks left off. Although it became obvious Crowe's films had begun to wane in the 2000s, many were defended up until 2015's Aloha, his last to date.

A box office bomb littered with controversy, following Aloha, Crowe found success returning to his roots with the music documentaries The Union and Pearl Jam Twenty. Crowe tried to make a comeback with his Showtime series Roadies, which seemed like a natural continuation of Almost Famous. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after one season.

3 Martin Brest

The 1980s saw a change of tide in the film industry. Auteur-led art films was going by the wayside and the rise of blockbuster action films and franchises was upon us. A genre that gained serious steam during the decade was action comedies. Often pairing mismatched leads on a comic caper, Martin Brest's Beverly Hills Cop and Midnight Run quickly became staples of the genre.

After being nominated for an Oscar for Scent of a Woman, Brest made the Brad Pitt movie Meet Joe Black and the panned Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez rom-com Gigli in 2003. However, much of that was due to the studio taking control and radically tampering with the film. Since, Brest has become mostly a recluse, making limited public appearances such as a Q and A with Paul Thomas Anderson.

2 Lisa Cholodenko

Lisa Cholodenko's films have an uncommon artistry to go with their keen ear and emotional shrewdness. After being labeled an art-house director throughout the 2000s, Cholodenko found mainstream recognition with The Kids Are All Right, which was a surprising commercial hit as well as was nominated for 4 Oscars.

Since that movie in 2010, Cholodenko has gone more into television, directing the universally admired miniseries Oliver Kitteridge as well as directing and co-producing the true-crime series Unbelievable. Cholodenko is set to return to the silver screen for a biopic on Carole King which makes a great deal of sense seeing Cholodenko's great taste in music, as seen in The Kids Are All Right soundtrack, as well as an understanding of the music industry, as seen in Laurel Canyon.

1 David Lynch

Deemed "the most important film-maker of the current era" in The Guardian, its peculiar David Lynch hasn't even made a film this decade. In fact, Lynch hasn't made a feature film since 2006 with Inland Empire. Considering the widespread admiration for Lynch and his work, rumors have swirled about whether Lynch has an upcoming movie or has even retired.

Lynch has put all speculation to bed, as he has been busy with other pet projects including his painting and music. In addition, in more recent years, Lynch has directed his Twin Peaks reboot and numerous short films. This past year, Lynch made an unforgettable cameo at the end of Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans as director John Ford.

