It can be easy to single out certain directors who once made great movies, and then go over some of their more recent efforts and say, “Hey, that stuff isn't as good as your old stuff,” or, “Shut up and play the hits,” if you're feeling particularly rude. There are films like Megalopolis, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, for example, where some people seem to dig an older director not giving a ****, though others might find it all baffling and perhaps even just plain old bad.

Some might say it’s better off, though, looking at older directors who've managed to make something of a particularly high quality late in their careers and, in this instance, some may be right. What follows is a selection of films made by directors who all made acclaimed films when they were younger, and then, at least a couple of decades on from becoming famous, proved they were able to still deliver the goods (or even exceed their earlier work) with some great late-career efforts.

10 'Ran' (1985)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa

If you asked someone what the best Akira Kurosawa film was, they'd probably say Seven Samurai, which Kurosawa directed exactly halfway through his life (he was 44 years old the year it came out, and he died 44 years after its release). But if you were to ask someone what the second-best Akira Kurosawa film was, there would be a pretty decent chance they'd say Ran, which Kurosawa made well into his 70s.

It's his grandest and most visually impactful film, not to mention one of his most powerful, telling a tragic story about a warlord trying – and failing – to divide his kingdom up among his sons. Ran is a film with staggering colors, a handful of monumental set pieces, and a brutally real story that works surprisingly well with some of the more theatrical performances.