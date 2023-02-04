Going from childhood to young adulthood is miserable. But everyone flounders through it, so it is a remarkably relatable topic. No one spins the tale better than Disney. The studio brushes its magic on a stark morality story and transforms it into a magical exploit that subtly (sometimes overtly) helps unblock dialogues about childhood, inner struggles, and complicated emotions.

Whether it is the unabashed conversations in Turning Red or the more ambiguous messaging in Moana, Disney chronicles the saga of riding the roller coaster of adolescence like no other can.

10 ‘Turning Red’ (2022)

Thirteen-year-old Meilin "Mei" Lee (Rosalie Chiang) struggles to remain her mother’s reliable daughter while also managing all the changes that adolescence delivers in the movie Turning Red. To top it off, any time Lee gets overly emotional, she transforms into a giant red panda. The film achieved critical acclaim, nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 80th Golden Globes and 95th Academy Awards.

Many movies that take on coming-of-age issues tend to do so with a gentle hand, not Turning Red. Turning Red raises a powerful unapologetic hand and smacks the audience. It reveals that not speaking about these changes creates more harm than good, but communicating openly and breaking the taboo can lead to more intimate family bonds developing.

9 ‘The Lion King’ (1994)

Young lion Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) mistakenly believes he caused his father's death, Mufasa (James Earl Jones), king of their pride, in the Disney classic The Lion King. Simba flees from his homeland but returns as an adult to defeat his evil uncle Scar (Jeremy Irons).

The central driving storyline of The Lion King is Simba's growth from an impetuous young cub to a grown-up lion. As a cub, he is frequently bewildered by his father's advice, but as he ages, he begins to understand and appreciate his father's observations more. Simba also realizes that the world is more complex than he first believed, but he must stay faithful to the idea that good will overcome evil for better days to occur.

8 ‘Big Hero 6’ (2014)

Big Hero 6 is a movie about robotics genius Hiro (Ryan Potter), whose best friends are his older brother, Tadashi (Daniel Henney), and Baymax (Scott Adsit), a robot whose only objective is to take care of people. When Tadashi dies in a mysterious fire, Hiro, Baymax, and his friends form a gang of high-tech heroes to unravel the mystery.

Big Hero 6 is delivered as a superhero movie but is really a coming-of-age story in disguise. As Hiro struggles through his emotions of sorrow and bitterness, he must learn that grace and forgiveness are on the other side. Disney maneuvers through this topic cleverly by providing Baymax as a sweet, cuddly, very huggable mental health partner.

7 ‘Mulan’ (1998)

When Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) discovers that her father, now drafted into the Chinese military, she secretly runs away and assumes his place in the movie Mulan. However, she is technically not allowed to serve as a girl. Escorted by her dragon, Mushu (Eddie Murphy), and the friends she makes in the army, she employs her wits and skills to help stop the Hun invasion.

The veiled choice for Mulan is whether to adhere to the societal rule placed before her or to protect her father and family. By breaking free from the established standard, she remains authentic to herself and takes a small Jian sword swipe at gender role expectations.

6 ‘Moana’ (2016)

Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) knows what he dad expects her to do- to step up and become chieftain of her tribe in the Disney Movie Moana. She also understands that her tribe is suffering and needs to locate a new food source. Moana resolves to sail out on a courageous mission to find the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) and save her people.

While Moana’s task is to help her people, she is really out to uncover who she genuinely is as she matures into a leader from a young girl. Moana’s quest to restore the Heart of Te Fiti is very much symbolic of Moana’s need to restore her heart in leading her people.

5 ‘Hercules’ (1997)

Hercules is Disney’s version of telling Greek mythology. Hercules (Tate Donovan), kidnaped as a baby by Hades (James Woods) and forced to live among mortals, must now prove he is a true hero to earn his spot on Mount Olympus.

Hercules must complete a rite of passage before being deemed a true hero. He, however, does not get to know what that rite is, only that he has to find a friend to support him; Philoctetes (Danny DeVito) suffer through it and hopefully comes out better on the other side - sure sounds like puberty, right? He does, of course, come out better on the other side and unearths more about himself than being a hero.

4 ‘Inside Out' (2015)

When happy-go-lucky Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) and her parents move from the Midwest to San Francisco, she feels like her world is crumbling. Riley's emotions -- guided by Joy (Amy Poehler) -- try to steer her through this tough, life-changing event in the movie Inside Out.

Kudos to Disney for brazenly addressing the topic of mental health and emotional well-being. The movie literally gets inside Riley's mind and offers the audience an illustrated representation of challenging growing up can be. The film presents emotions that are often inexplicably troublesome to explain in a visual, tangible, and relatable way.

3 ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ (2021)

In Raya and the Last Dragon, the warrior princess Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) learns to protect a dragon gem. Now 500 years after terrifying monsters known as the Druun terrorized the land and dragons sacrificed themselves to protect humankind, the monsters have returned. Raya must seek out the last dragon for help.

Raya is exceptionally brave, but her emotional maturation is needed to save the day in this movie. Like plenty of young adults, Raya’s most prominent qualities initially are irritation, cynicism, and some good old fashion angst. Raya learning to trust is the trait that leads to Raya's coming-of-age. Once she lets this wall down, she grows into the person she was meant to be.

2 ‘Tangled’ (2010)

Princess Rapunzel (Mandy Moore), kidnaped as a baby and locked away in a tower, has magical long blonde hair that can furnish eternal youth when brushed in the movie Tangled. When a chance encounter with the bandit Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) offers Rapunzel an opportunity to leave her tower, she takes it.

Tangled checks all the boxes for a great coming-of-age flick. As Rapunzel travels with Flynn, she undergoes a significant amount of self-discovery; she continually wages an internal battle with guilt and loses parts of her childhood innocence. Unlike most teens, though, she gets through the awkwardness of adolescence with a dancing horse and a band of not-so-tough hooligans from The Snuggly Duckling.

1 ‘Toy Story 3’ (2010)

As Andy (John Morris) packs to depart for college, his toys, including Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), and Jessie (Joan Cusack), find themselves en route to the attic in the movie Toy Story 3. Instead of the attic, the toys end up on the curb with the trash. When all but Woody get donated to a daycare, Woody must find a way to help his friends escape.

Toy Story 3 is quite literally about it leaving childhood behind. Not only is it a coming-of-age story for Andy, but Woody also has to do some growing up as well. The final scene, touching, emotional and heartbreaking, is a farewell for Andy, Woody, Buzz, all the toys, and the audience. Toy Story fans grew up watching Andy's toys, mesmerized and enchanted by their loyalty and love for Andy and for preserving childhood naïveté.

