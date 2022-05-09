You got to take the helm and chart your own course!

Since the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, Walt Disney Animation Studios have given children and adults alike numerous well-crafted and beloved animated classics. When most think of a Disney animation, undoubtedly it's their fairy tale adaptations such as Cinderella and Frozen that come to mind.

However, fairy tales are not the only stories that the mouse has drawn from for its animated features. And though the audience might not be aware, many of their favorite Disney films have interesting origins. From mythology to classic novels to historical figures, there are many excellent examples of non-fairy tale sources that have been adapted into Disney classics.

Hercules - Greek and Roman mythology combine

This late 90s film tells the story of Hercules, the son of Greek gods Zeus and Hera. Hercules is stolen at birth by his jealous uncle Hades, drained of his god status, and left on Earth when Hades' minions fail to kill him. When Hercules discovers that he is a god, he sets out on a journey to prove he is a ‘true hero’ in order to gain back his full powers and ascend to Olympus.

Though the film revolves around the Greek gods, its influence is arguably a combination of Heracles (from Greek mythology) and Hercules (from Roman mythology). The film’s narrative is a unique story, but involves elements of each legend, such as the tale where Hercules strangles serpents sent to kill him in his crib. Add to this the normal Disney humor and killer musical numbers and it's obvious what makes this film a classic.

Pocahontas - Historic characters brought to life

Released in 1995, Disney's Pocahontas sees a company of English sailors arrive in New World America to establish a settlement. Living in the same area is the Powhatan Native American tribe. Though the two groups are instantly at odds with one another, English sailor John Smith meets and falls in love with the Powhatan chief’s strong-willed daughter Pocahontas.

With its Oscar-winning song and original score, this film draws its narrative from the real-life English settlement of America at Jamestown. Likewise, John Smith and Pocahontas were real people though details about them and their relationship to one another are vastly changed (i.e. Pocahontas was actually 11 or 12 at the time). The film was successful upon release but has still garnered some criticism for its portrayal of the Native American people and English settlement.

Tarzan - A tale of humanity and the apes

Coming just before the turn of the 21st century, 1999's Tarzan centers on a man of the same name that is raised by gorillas after the death of his parents in the Congo. His unquestioned life with the gorillas is disrupted when British explorers come to the island to study the animals. Confronted by other humans, and finding himself attracted to one of the explorers called Jane, Tarzan suddenly finds himself caught between his two worlds.

While the film takes characters from Edgar Rice Burroughs' 1914 novel Tarzan of the Apes, the majority of the narrative is original. Certain beats, such as Tarzan's origin and love interest with Jane, are adapted from the source material but other parts, such as who killed Tarzan's parents, are altered. This aside, Tarzan is an engaging and heartfelt story that rightly has been able to endear itself to its audience.

Treasure Planet - A high seas novel adapted to space

Set in a future where man has conquered outer space, 2002’s Treasure Planet follows young Jim Hawkins. When he is given a mysterious sphere by a dying pilot, he discovers that it’s in fact a map to Treasure Planet. With his friend Doppler, he seeks the planet and its fortune.

Inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island, this film switches its setting from mid-18th century England to futuristic space. Remembered for its stunning depiction of space and its blend of high seas adventure with steampunk aesthetic, this uniqueness arguably makes it one of Disney's best animated films of the 2000s.

The Sword and the Stone - What happened before Camelot

This 1963 film sees Arthur, a young orphan boy in the service of Sir Ector, meet a wizard named Merlin who decides to tutor him. While undertaking this tutelage, Sir Ector also makes Arthur a squire to his son Kay, who will compete in an upcoming tournament to become King of England.

Based on a novel of the same name by T. H. White, both film and novel serve as a prequel to the legendary King Arthur of Camelot tales. The film manages to deliver a suitably enchanting and entertaining adaptation that is quite loyal to its source material (except for events like the novel’s inclusion of Robin Hood).

Peter Pan - The magic of a turn-of-the-century stage play

Image via Disney

A beloved classic from the 1950s, Peter Pan follows the Darling children (Wendy, Michael and John) who get whisked away to the magical Neverland by Peter Pan. While there, they meet the Lost Boys, go on adventures and face off against Peter Pan’s nemesis Captain Hook.

Adapted from J. M. Barrie's 1904 play Peter Pan or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up, the narrative of the film follows the play's narrative pretty closely. What the Disney version adds then, is its memorable songs and colorful depiction of Neverland, both of which give the film the whimsy that has made it beloved by audiences.

The Rescuers - A book series full of adventure

Centered around the Rescue Aid Society, this 1977 film follows mice agents Miss Bianca and Bernard who are assigned to help a little girl in Louisiana. When they learn that the little girl, Penny, was abducted by criminals wanting to use her to obtain the world’s largest diamond, they set out to rescue her.

Based on the book series of the same name by Margery Sharp, the film is not a straight adaptation but rather takes the concept and various parts of certain novels to create its memorable narrative. Another noticeable change is that the main organization is the Rescue Aid Society based in the United Nation, instead of the Original Prisoners’ Aid Society based in an unnamed country.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame - A Gothic novel told to children

Image via Disney

Released during Disney’s Renaissance period, this 1996 film focuses on the hunchback, Quasimodo, who has been hidden away in the cathedral’s belltower following the death of his mother at the hands of Judge Claude Frollo. When Quasimodo is rescued by the Romani woman Esmeralda from a heckling crowd, the two form a friendship and help one another again villainous Frollo.

This film is an adaptation of the 1831 French Gothic novel of the same name by Victor Hugo. While the Disney film does have all the main characters, the story itself is vastly different from the original in order to make it suitable for children. Even so, the film still manages to capture the main themes of the novel and tell a compelling story.

Robin Hood - A popular folklore outlaw

Set in 1200s England, this 1973 film follows outlaw Robin Hood as he fights against the unfair treatment of the people of Nottingham by Prince John and the Sheriff of Nottingham. He is accompanied by his right-hand-man Little John as well as their band of merry men, while also entertaining a romance with Maid Marion.

Based on the English folk hero of the same name, Robin Hood first appeared in 15th-century ballads. There are many iterations of Robin Hood, with there being three main potential real-life origins of the man. The film utilizes many common elements of these folk stories to create its playful and humorous narrative.

The Black Cauldron - A pentalogy based on Welsh mythology

The first Disney film to receive a PG rating, 1985’s The Black Cauldron sets its story in the fantasy land of Prydain. Here, teenage assistant pig-keeper Taran is tasked to protect the magical pig Hen Wen from the evil Horned King. After he gets him captured, he teams up with fellow captives Princess Eilonwy and Fflewddur Fflam to track down and destroy the black cauldron, a magical relic the Horned King seeks.

Perhaps one of the closest films Disney has to horror, The Black Cauldron is adapted from the first two novels in The Chronicles of Prydain series. These novels, in turn, are based on Welsh mythology. Initially poorly received, the film has grown into a cult classic due to its unique story and darker tone.



