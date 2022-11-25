Quentin Tarantino might be the world's leading cinephile, but Edgar Wright is a close second. His movies include tons of references to and parodies of other films. He has compiled an online list of his 1000 favorite movies and continually recommends new ones on Twitter. For the last year or so, he says he's been watching one film every day.

Wright has a deep cinematic knowledge and wide-ranging tastes. He's just as likely to recommend schlocky B-movies as prestige dramas or experimental films. He's also a big fan of documentaries and has included several among his all-time favorites. Wright himself directed a documentary last year on the musical duo the Sparks Brothers. His picks should appeal to anyone looking for an entertaining and informative documentary.

'Faces Places' (2017)

Faces Places is a whimsical travelogue directed by French New Wave icon Agnès Varda. It follows her visits to rural France, joined by photographer and street artist JR. It's mostly lighthearted and optimistic but has some poignant moments, like when Varda goes to the home of director Jean-Luc Godard, but he refuses to see her.

The film delivers a string of idiosyncratic, often touching scenes. There are conversations with workers in the countryside and arguments with farmers over removing goats' horns. Of course, the banter and friendship between Varda and Jr. Varda passed away in 2019, and Faces Places is a fitting swan song for her sui generis life. Wright called it an "inventive, funny capper on an extraordinary career."

'Man on Wire' (2008)

This thrilling documentary tells the story of tightrope walker Philipe Petit and his 1974 high-wire walk between the towers of the World Trade Center. The stunt was illegal, done without permission or safety harnesses. It lasted an hour, with Petit crossing back and forth eight times. Once it was complete, Petit was promptly arrested. The incident drew a storm of media attention, with some dubbing it "the artistic crime of the century."

Man on Wire is less like a traditional documentary and more like a thriller that keeps ratcheting up the tension. Director James Marsh says he consciously crafted the film to have the structure of a heist movie. Wright includedMan on Wire as one of his five favorite movies from 2008.

'American Movie' (1999)

American Movie documents the tortured production of an amateur horror short film called Coven. Filmmaker Mark Borchardt enlists his uncle Bill to fund the project, but it's beset by problems from the get-go. Borchardt struggles to plan or maintain order on set. His cast and crew are mostly made up of his friends and neighbors, many of them incompetent. Borchardt's issues complicate things even further.

It's often hilarious, especially when showing Borchardt and company bumbling from one mishap to another. But it's also touching, with a fondness for its subjects. Ultimately, it's an ode to following your passion. Wright calledAmerican Movie "extraordinary" and said that for a while, he and Simon Pegg were "obsessed" with them.

'They Shall Not Grow Old' (2018)

They Shall Not Grow Old is Peter Jackson's spectacular World War I documentary, mostly consisting of restored and colorized footage from the trenches. This period can seem alien and far-removed from the present day, but the film brings the stories to life and reminds the viewer that the people who lived through the war were not that different from us.

Jackson has said that he aimed to create a film that would give the audience a sense of what it was like to have been a soldier. "The restoration of this footage that’s more than 100 years old is so evocative, you feel the true humanity of the young men in this brutal war," Wright tweeted. "A genuinely astonishing document."

'Senna' (2010)

This doc chronicles the life of Brazilian Formula One driver Ayrton Senna. It explores Senna's three world championship victories and his rivalry with fellow racer Alain Prost until his tragic death in a crash during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Senna features no interviews or voice over. Instead, it tells its story through archival racing footage, Senna's press appearances, and home videos from Senna's family members. In particular, it devotes a lot of attention to Senna's concerns around safety issues and his efforts to make the sport safer. Wright praised Senna when it premiered in 2010. "Senna is one of the best documentaries, indeed best films of the year," he wrote.

'The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters' (2007)

The King of Kong, directed by Seth Gordon, examines the world of competitive arcade gaming and the people who take it deathly seriously. It focuses on Steve Wiebe as he pursues his goal of breaking the world record in the 1981 game Donkey Kong. Wiebe takes on rival Bill Mitchell in a fight for the top spot, including arguments, hypocrisy, and cheating allegations.

The film packs lots of great moments into its lean 79-minute runtime. It's intriguing how committed these gamers are to the defunct game and their struggle to break the record. On the face of it, it seems like a pointless, Sisyphean task, but as the writer Albert Camus once wrote: "One must imagine Sisyphus happy."

'Bob Dylan: Don't Look Back' (1967)

Don't Look Back! follows the '60s icon during his 1967 concert tour in England. It's a great vehicle for Bob Dylan's music and documents his life on the road. It has been praised as the first ever "rockumentary," creating a blueprint that subsequent artists emulated.

It's fascinating as a fly-on-the-wall look at Dylan at the height of his career, but it also examines fame in general and the tension that can arise between art and celebrity. By 1967, Dylan had already gone electric, alienating some fans, but many still look to him as a kind of prophet. The movie sees Dylan wrestling with this position, sometimes arguing with journalists and collaborators. During a 1992 interview, Kurt Cobain called it the only "good documentary about rock and roll."

'The Filth and the Fury' (2000)

Julien Temples directs this rockumentary about British punk pioneers The Sex Pistols. It charts the bandmates' lives from their inauspicious beginnings in Shepherd's Bush through their rise to fame and controversy and the ultimate breakup of the band.

The film works because it's not afraid to explore the Sex Pistols' darkest episodes, like Sid Vicious's drug addiction and violence. In this way, Temple uses the story of The Sex Pistols to explore wider social issues in the UK during the 1970s. Wright has cited it as an influence on his Sparks brothers documentary.

'Stop Making Sense' (1984)

Stop Making Sense is a concert film about the Talking Heads' performances in Hollywood in 1983. It was directed by Jonathan Demme, the filmmaker behind Something Wild and The Silence of the Lambs. The movie also recounts the band's history up to that point.

It went on to become a cult classic and is frequently ranked among the greatest concert films ever made. Music journalist Robert Christgaucalled it "the finest concert film," and movie critic Pauline Kael said it was "close to perfection." In a tweet, Wright said he "admired [Demme's] movies. His documentaries, his concert films. He could do anything."

'The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years' (1988)

This film is the second in a trilogy by director Penelope Spheeris which examines different music scenes in Los Angeles throughout the 20th century. The first focuses on hardcore punk rock in 1979, and the third on the gutter punk movement of the late '90s. But the strongest is this one, which explores heavy metal in the late 1980s.

The movie mixes concert footage with interviews with local artists and metal legends like Alice Cooper, Aerosmith, and Ozzy Osbourne. At one point, Steven Tyler claims to have spent millions of dollars on drugs. In another scene, Osbourne discusses his wild lifestyle before spilling orange juice and saying about sobriety: "It f---ing sucks." But beneath the wackiness and rock 'n roll debauchery, The Decline of Western Civilization is a frank account of the drug abuse and mental health issues that plagued many of these musicians. It reveals the flawed humans behind all the glitz and controversy.

