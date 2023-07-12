While it may not have seemed like it at first upon the release of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars film in 2008, Ahsoka Tano would steadily grow into one of the most compelling characters in the entire Star Wars franchise. Ashley Eckstein’s brilliant vocal work created an endearing young Jedi hero throughout the entire run of The Clone Wars before returning for a supporting role in Rebels.

Rosario Dawson debuted her iteration of Ahsoka in the second season of The Mandloarian, but the young Torgutan Jedi Knight’s journey is far from over, as she’s set to star in her own spinoff series. Before Ahsoka, here are ten great episodes of The Clone Wars that are essential to understanding her character arc.

'Cloak of Darkness' (Season 1, Episode 9)

Early seasons of The Clone Wars featured a less confident, more cheeky version of Ahsoka who lacked the maturity she would gain later on. However, Ahsoka did learn a lesson about controlling her rage in the pivotal season 1 episode “Cloak of Darkness.”

Ahsoka and Jedi Master Luminara Unduli team up in order to face off against the Sith acolyte Asajj Ventress. While Ahsoka learns to trust the wisdom of another Jedi, her previous experience with Ventress comes in handy when Unduli is caught in over her head.

'Storm Over Ryloth' (Season 1, Episode 19)

One of the themes that The Clone Wars so beautifully underscores is the notion that the Jedi must turn from peacekeepers to warriors. Ahsoka learns the value of good leadership during her command of a squadron in “Storm Over Ryloth.”

After losing many clone soldiers under her command, Ahsoka is forced to reckon with the consequences of war, learning that it’s not all “adventures with Skyguy.”

'Weapons Factory' (Season 2, Episode 6)

“Weapons Factory” is the second installment in an extended story arc focused on the siege of Geonosis. Ahsoka is reunited with Luminara, and grows close to her young apprentice Barriss Offee.

While the episode features the bonding between the two Jedi pupils, it has darker implications considering the path that Barriss takes further on in the series.

'Assassin' (Season 3, Episode 7)

Ahsoka is one of the most beloved female characters in the Star Wars franchise, and stands strongly alongside characters like Leia, Padme, and Rey. “Assassin” gave her a chance to face off against one of the saga’s most fearsome female villains when she traded blows with bounty hunter Aurra Sing.

While she’s assigned to protect Padme, Ahsoka deals with haunting premonitions that cloud her judgment.

'Altar of Mortis' (Season 3, Episode 16)

The second installment in the divisive “Mortis” arc of The Clone Wars features Ahsoka falling under the influence of The Son (Sam Witwer), a force of pure evil that represents the dark side of the force.

While Ahsoka briefly turns against her master when corrupted by The Son, it’s heavily foreshadowed that the two would later be dueling again under much different circumstances.

'Padawan Lost' (Season 3, Episode 21)

This Predator-style installment of The Clone Wars’ third season follows Ahsoka at her most insecure and vulnerable. After being trapped by vicious Trandoshan slavers, Ahsoka is forced to survive in a cruel game of cat and mouse.

“Padawan Lost” is one of the darker installments of the series, but thankfully she got the chance to team up with Chewbacca in the follow up episode “Wookiee Hunt.”

'A Friend in Need' (Season 4, Episode 14)

Ahsoka’s sexuality has become a matter of debate, but “A Friend In Need” features one of her few on screen romances when she’s reunited with former Separatist Lux Bonteri, who has joined forces with the Mandaorians of Pre Vizla’s Death Watch.

While Ahsoka and Lux share a parting kiss, it’s a romance that hasn’t yet been touched upon in the later live-action shows.

'The Wrong Jedi' (Season 5, Episode 20)

This Alfred Hitchcock inspired episode was the last to air on Cartoon Network. After seeing the faults in the Jedi Order and Republic, Ahsoka chooses to willingly leave the path behind her.

While later seasons of The Clone Wars released on Netflix and Disney+ would extend her journey, “The Wrong Jedi” works as the perfect summation of her arc in the war itself.

'Shattered' (Season 7, Episode 11)

“Shattered” is the perfect conclusion to Ahsoka’s friendship with her close ally and friend Captain Rex. When the clones are forced to execute “Order 66,” Ahsoka must remove Rex’s inhibitor chip in order to save him from becoming a puppet of the Empire.

Watching the two together is both heartbreaking and touching; it’s amazing to see how much both have evolved since the original film from 2008.

‘Victory and Death’ (Season 7, Episode 12)

The Clone Wars fans couldn’t have asked for a more perfect finale than “Victory and Death,” which concluded Ahsoka and Rexs’ escape from the clutches of the Empire before the events of Rebels.

Even though it ended up airing after Rebels had already been on television, it was satisfying to see the final moments of Ahsoka’s youth as she starts a new path.

