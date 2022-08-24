A "spiritual journey" in the context of film can mean a variety of things; it can be a film that has a heavy focus on religion or culture and spiritual elements; it can be a film where the characters seek self-discovery, or it can be a film that has some very ethereal and mystical vibes. There is no set definition of a spiritual journey as a wide variety of genres and types of films can take you on an exquisite experience.

Although all of these films are different, some being light-hearted and others despondent and dreary, they still share one thing in common: their ability to feel abstract and symbolic. Whether it's the fantastical world of Wolfwalkers, the odd and psychedelic society of The Holy Mountain, or the grounded reality of Taste of Cherry, these films will all send you on a unique spiritual journey of their own kind.

This article contains some spoilers for the films listed and discusses some sensitive subject matter, including death.

'The Holy Mountain' (1973)

If there's a movie that invented the term "spiritual journey" in the context of filmmaking, it's Alejandro Jodorowsky's The Holy Mountain. The film doesn't even have a plot and is very much the literal meaning of a spiritual journey. It follows various characters as they journey towards a sacred mountain through a bizarre and fantasized version of our reality. It's not something everyone will love, as it is very out of the ordinary and breaks all the rules of traditional storytelling.

The whole film is a giant metaphorical and religious experience, commenting on a wide variety of topics that relate to societal implications of the world. It's a commentary on religion, corruption, and power, and it's a film that genuinely feels timeless as its themes are still apparent today. It's truly amazing to see how a film set in a weird wonderland still manages to convey issues the real world experiences and critique the flaws within the human race, and bring light to its successes.

'The Darjeeling Limited' (2007)

Unfortunately, The Darjeeling Limited is often seen as one of the lesser films by writer/director Wes Anderson. However, it's a fantastic film that stays true to his style by consisting of many iconic Anderson quirks and having some of his most impressive visuals capturing stunning scenery and thriving places. The film tells the story of a trio of brothers who go on a voyage on a decorative train across India to attempt to regain a connection with one another after distancing themselves from each other after the death of their father.

The film quite literally tells the story of a spiritual journey as the characters themselves refer to this trip as one themselves. They seek to rebuild their connection as brothers and find themselves as people through the means of a cultural experience. The way India is captured in this film is delightful; the film is just boiling with culture in terms of authentic production design and some great establishing visuals and locations. The film is amazingly symbolic, commenting on the exposure to death, family relationships and brotherhood, and all sorts of trips a person experiences, whether that be an emotional or spiritual journey or just a regular old train ride.

'Embrace of the Serpent' (2015)

Embrace of the Serpent tells the story of a lone shaman who lives deep in the Amazon jungle and is visited by two different scientists who seek his help and knowledge. The film tackles themes of indigenous cultures native to Colombia, their heritage and spiritual beliefs, and the effects of the rapid growth of colonialism during the early 1900s.

From the opening shot alone, it is easy to get sucked into this film due to its fantastic presentation and sensory elements. It's a truly mystical and atmospheric experience that has a magnetic charm. The film focuses intensely on culture and beliefs and tells a fascinating and ethereal voyage along the specular setting of the Amazon River.

'Samsara' (2011)

Samsara is a documentary showcasing various snip bits of imagery from 25 different countries across the globe. The film took five years to produce and explores the multiple wonders the world has to offer from the perspective of other people, places, cultures, and environments.

It's a non-narrative film that conveys its themes through its gorgeous imagery. The film reflects on the world as a whole by capturing its serene beauty and showcasing mundane everyday occurrences. The film dives into culture, art, the general human experience, and enigmatic human spirituality.

'Midsommar' (2019)

Midsommar starts seeming like it would be a dreamy vacation but swiftly turns into a terrorizing incident; it follows Dani (Florence Pugh) and her boyfriend's group of friends as they go on holiday to a Midsummer festival in Sweden. At first, things seem pleasing until the group realizes they are in the hands of a demented pagan cult.

The film is essentially the horror-movie version of a spiritual journey and acts more like a "spiritual nightmare." The film has a lot of cultist imagery and symbolism and stretches deep into their lore and background. Throughout the film, we see several rituals and intense situations the cult inflicts on our characters. It's a genuinely haunting exploration of their heritage, showcasing how dangerous these kinds of groups can be. With this and Hereditary, director Ari Aster has a twisted interest in cults and human grief.

'Wolkwalkers' (2020)

Wolfwalkers tells the story of a time when magic was seen as esoteric rituals, and wolves were perceived as demonic beasts. One day a girl named Robyn (Honor Kneafsey) comes to Ireland as an apprentice Hunter to her father (Sean Bean), who is here to wipe out the remains of a deadly wolf pack. However, when Robyn explores the forbidden territory far beyond the town's walls, she befriends a magical native girl (Eva Whittaker) who can transform into a wolf and discovers that she has some enchanted powers of her own.

Honestly, any three films in Carton Saloon's Irish folklore trilogy can be seen as a spiritual journey. The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, and Wolkwalkers have stunning, stylized animation and revolve around stories of creatures and legends relating to Irish folklore. Wolfwalkers, in particular, is the newest of the three focusing on lycanthropic lore. The film feels magical and mythological due to its remarkable and spectral animation that lightens up its fantasy world.

'Taste of Cherry' (1997)

Abbas Kiarostami was one of the greatest filmmakers ever, and one of his greatest achievements was his ability to capture genuine emotions, and Taste of Cherry is one of his finest examples of this. The film tells a simple yet astounding story of an Iranian man named Mr. Badii (Homayoun Ershadi), who drives through a city seeking help with a grueling task. However, the film digs deeper than this simple synopsis as Mr. Badii is looking for someone to bury him after he commits suicide.

Taste of Cherry's themes are some of the most profound and meaningful reflections of life conveyed by any film, commenting on the meanings and different stages of life and the thoughts of ending one. The film doesn't shy away from expressing sensitive topics such as death and suicide, as we see people's reactions to these things based on their age, culture, and experiences. It's a very powerful character journey that extends even beyond his life. It's a truly remarkable film and one that isn't for the faint of heart.

