Based on the 1861 English literature classic, the BBC and FX on Hulu series Great Expectations (2023) is the latest adaptation of one of the many works penned by the great Charles Dickens. Set in 19th-century England and explores themes such as class, ambition, love, betrayal, and redemption. Great Expectations is considered one of Dickens's greatest works, and it continues to be widely read and studied today for its rich character development, vivid imagery, and social commentary.

Starring the biggest names in British television, the show follows the story of a young boy named Pip, who dreams of becoming a gentleman and rising above his humble beginnings. From the creator of Peaky Blinders, Great Expectations is easily one of the shows to watch out for in March 2023, and here's everything you need to know about the series.

When and Where Is Great Expectations Releasing?

You can watch Great Expectations exclusively on Hulu in the US. The series will be broadcasted by BBC in the U.K. and internationally. Additionally, it will be made available for streaming on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ under the Star banner in other territories at a later time. Great Expectations officially premieres on March 26, 2023. The show will air the first two episodes on its initial release date.

Watch the Great Expectations Trailer

The official Great Expectations trailer was released on February 16, 2023, revealing the tale of Pip, an orphan who dreams of a more fulfilling existence. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when a secretive benefactor presents him with new and ominous opportunities. Amidst the weight of these great expectations, Pip must consider the consequences of his choices and whether they will shape him into the person he desires to become. Ahead of the trailer, we also got a teaser for Great Expectations from BBC on February 6, which you can see below:

What Is the Plot of Great Expectations About?

Below is the official synopsis for Great Expectations:

Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of “Pip,” an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric “Miss Havisham” shows him a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be. A damning critique of the class system, Dickens’ novel was published in 1861 after first releasing it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860.

Great Expectations, the 13th novel by Charles Dickens, tells the story of Pip, an orphan boy who lives with his abusive sister and her kind-hearted blacksmith husband Joe. Pip is suddenly thrust into a world of wealth and privilege when he becomes the beneficiary of a mysterious benefactor who provides him with the means to become a gentleman. Throughout the novel, Dickens explores themes of class, social mobility, identity, ambition, love, and redemption. He also creates memorable characters such as the eccentric Miss Havisham, the menacing criminal Magwitch, and the loyal and humble Joe. Great Expectations is considered one of Dickens' most celebrated works and a classic of English literature.

Who’s In the Cast of Great Expectations?

Image via BBC

Playing the role of Pip is Fionn Whitehead. Pip is an orphan who is raised by his harsh and unfeeling sister. Despite being intelligent, innocent, and easily influenced, Pip is expected to take over the family blacksmithing business until he is given a chance to become a gentleman under the guidance of the mysterious and wealthy Miss Havisham. As a passionate romantic who is enamored by the beauty of the upper class, Pip struggles to adapt to his new lifestyle and reconcile with his past as his fortunes shift. Whitehead has appeared in Frances O'Connor's independent film Emily (2022), the 2017 film war drama Dunkirk, and the 2018 interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Also starring in the cast is Olivia Colman, appearing as Miss Havisham. Equal parts wealthy and eccentric, Miss Havisham is all sorts of manic and hell-bent on exacting revenge. After being callously abandoned at the altar and inheriting a family fortune from the opium trade, she took in Estella as her own daughter, training her to cause misery to men. Her latest instrument of manipulation is the enthusiastic orphan, Pip. Colman, who portrays this character, was also recently seen in Sam Mendes' Empire of Light and is set to appear in Wonka alongside Timothée Chalamet, as well as in Marvel's Secret Invasion alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

The rest of the lineup includes Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella, the adopted daughter of Miss Havisham who believes that emotions put people at a disadvantage; Ashley Thomas as Jaggers, a powerful figure who becomes Pip’s guide to London’s upper class; Johnny Harris as Magwitch, an escaped convict; Hayley Squires as Sara, Pip’s stern sister; Owen McDonnell as Joe, the village blacksmith and Pip's brother-in-law; Laurie Ogden as Biddy, Pip’s caring mentor; Matt Berry as Mr. Pumblechook, Joe’s arrogant uncle; Trysan Gravelle as Compeyson, a swindler, and last but not least, Rudi Darmalingam as Wemmick, an unexpected companion of Pip’s.

How Many Episodes Does Great Expectations Have?

Great Expectations is billed as a miniseries and is expected to have a total of six episodes.

Who Is Making Great Expectations?

In May 2020, it was announced that Steven Knight would collaborate with the BBC and FX to develop a television series adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel, marking his second adaptation after 2019's A Christmas Carol. Knight, known for his work on Peaky Blinders, Spencer, and more, wrote and developed the series.

Filming began in March 2022 at Buckler's Hard, Hampshire. Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, and Kate Crowe serve as executive producers, with Brady Hood and Samira Radsi as directors. Great Expectations is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free, and Hardy Son & Baker.

Are Any Previous Adaptations of Great Expectations Streaming on Hulu?

There have been several film and TV adaptations of Great Expectations over the years. These adaptations vary in their approach and interpretation of the story, but each offers its own unique take on Dickens' classic novel. Some of the most notable adaptations include:

Great Expectations (1946): Directed by David Lean , this black-and-white film adaptation stars John Mills as Pip and Valerie Hobson as Estella.

, this black-and-white film adaptation stars as Pip and as Estella. Great Expectations (1981): This TV mini-series adaptation stars Gerry Sundquist as Pip, Joan Hickson as Miss Havisham, and Sarah-Jane Varley as Estella.

as Pip, as Miss Havisham, and as Estella. Great Expectations (1998): Directed by Alfonso Cuarón , this modernized film adaptation stars Ethan Hawke as Finn (Pip), Gwyneth Paltrow as Estella, and Anne Bancroft as Ms. Dinsmoor (Miss Havisham).

, this modernized film adaptation stars as Finn (Pip), as Estella, and as Ms. Dinsmoor (Miss Havisham). Great Expectations (2011): This BBC TV mini-series adaptation stars Douglas Booth as Pip, Vanessa Kirby as Estella, and Gillian Anderson as Miss Havisham.

as Pip, as Estella, and as Miss Havisham. Great Expectations (2012): Directed by Mike Newell, this film adaptation stars Jeremy Irvine as Pip, Helena Bonham Carter as Miss Havisham, and Ralph Fiennes as Magwitch.

Of these adaptations, only the 1998 film is currently available on Hulu. The 1946 movie is available on HBO Max, the 1981 series and the 2011 series are available on the BritBox Amazon channel, and the 2012 film is streaming on Hoopla.