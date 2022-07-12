BBC and FX’s Great Expectations, the limited series adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel by the same name has released its first look. The two images show the grandeur of the lavish production and feature Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham staring straight into the eyes of Fionn Whitehead who is playing Pip. Another picture features Colman standing in front of Shalom Brune-Franklin playing Estella, who is keenly reading something. Colman appears to be in the character’s trademark wedding dress, and it looks like the two-time Oscar winner has got completely into the character’s skin.

Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip and follows his growth and personal development. Dickens first released it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860 before it was subsequently published as a novel. The six-part limited series is being adapted by Academy Award nominee and BAFTA Award-winning writer Steven Knight. He previously made the fan-favorite series Peaky Blinders starring Cillian Murphy which wrapped its final season earlier this year. Knight will write and also executive produce the show, he previously said of the show in an official statement

“I chose ‘Great Expectations’ as the next work to bring to the screen not just because of the timeless characters, but also because of the very timely story. A story of class mobility and class intransigence, told through an intensely emotional and personal first person narrative. As the son of a blacksmith myself, Pip’s journey from the forge into society is a very special one to me.”

Along with Colman as Miss Havisham, Whitehead as Pip and Brune-Franklin as Estella, Great Expectations also features Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Rudi Dharmalingam, and Matt Berry.

Image via BBC

RELATED: From 'Peep Show' to 'The Lost Daughter,' 5 Essential Olivia Colman Performances

The series currently in production in London will also be executive produced by Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe, and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Great Expectations will be produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free, and Hardy Son & Baker.

Great Expectations is the second Dickens adaptation penned by Knight, following the hit limited series A Christmas Carol. It also marks the second of the adaptations of Dicken’s novels commissioned by BBC and FX. The two previously partnered on the acclaimed drama series Taboo, featuring Hardy and was written by Knight and produced by Knight, Hardy, Chips Hardy, Scott, Baker, and Crowe.

While we wait for more news about Great Expectations, check out our interview with Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter.