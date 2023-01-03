From ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to 'Everything Everywhere: All at Once': The 10 Best Female-Led Movies of 2022

How good was it to be back at the movies? After two dour years, 2022 in film delivered everything from action blockbusters to animated adventures. It also gave moviegoers a vast and impressive range of leading women who starred in some of the year's biggest movies.

While there is still an imbalance in representation in Hollywood, the fact that there were dozens of great female-led films to choose from indicates that change is happening... albiet slowly. From instant cult classics to historical epics, hard-hitting dramas, and even a couple of movies that became immediate pop-culture sensations, the impact of women on the screen spanned farther than ever before in 2022.

‘Prey’

Image via Hulu

An unexpected smash hit, Prey was released in July, with critics and fans alike singing the film’s praises. Set in 1719, it follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a young Native American whose struggle to prove herself as a capable hunter is interrupted by the conquest of an alien predator.

The action thriller was able to mix adrenaline-pumping fight sequences with heart-stopping suspense to surpass expectations with sheer visual excitement. Perhaps the best accolade that can be given to it, though, is, after over 30 years, it’s the first Predator spin-off to feel worthy of succeeding the 1987 film.

‘Emily the Criminal’

Image via Roadshow Attractions

2022 has been something of a breakout year for Aubrey Plaza, with the actress cementing herself as a star in her own right in both film and television. Her performance in the crime drama Emily the Criminal is quite possibly her best work yet as she plays a minor criminal with a debt she can’t pay and turns to credit card fraud to get money.

The story isn’t afraid to go to some dark places and, while Emily’s story starts as a sympathetic one, the decisions she makes along the way slowly erode any remorse audiences have for her. While the punchy script and social commentary deserve praise, it is undeniably Plaza who elevates the film with a bold performance unlike anything fans have seen from her before.

‘Tar’

Image via Focus Features

Becoming a favorite among critics and film festivals, Tár showcases Cate Blanchett at her brilliant best as Lydia Tár, one of the greatest music composers of the modern age. With a looming book launch and a prestigious upcoming live performance, Lydia is at her peak until the revelation of her dirty secrets threatens to thwart her success.

The arthouse drama casts its lens toward fame-fueled influence and new cultural counter-measures to celebrity power, such as "cancel culture," in a manner that is both scorching and contemplative. Despite its almighty runtime and deeply unlikeable though ever-compelling protagonist, Tár could become one of the biggest hits of this awards season.

‘Smile’

Image via Paramount Pictures

2022 was a big year for horror, and no horror movie was as big as Smile, with the eerie and unnerving film making over $200 million at the box office to be the 20th highest-grossing film of the year (and the second highest grossing with a female lead). It stars Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter, a therapist who starts experiencing terrifying occurrences after a disturbing session with a patient.

A slow-burn horror movie that was happy to lay on the jump scares, the film’s unsettling and creepy visuals truly got under viewers’ skin. While its plot bears some similarities to previous horror hits, the film's impending terror and discomfort made it a great option for fans of the genre.

‘She Said’

Image via Universal Pictures

Telling the story of how one of the biggest scandals in Hollywood history came out, She Said was always poised to be one of the year’s more noteworthy releases. The hard-boiled drama follows the two investigative reporters who broke the Harvey Weinstein story, uncovering Hollywood’s dirty underbelly while giving rise to the #MeToo movement.

Without any decorative flair or stylish panache, Maria Schrader delivered a compelling film that every movie fan should seek out, even if it is an unpleasant topic. The nature of the film allowed the talents of leading duo Carey Mulligan and Zoe Katan to dominate the screen in this impressive dramatization.

‘The Woman King’

Image via Sony

One of the biggest blockbuster spectacles of the year, The Woman King took audiences to the Kingdom of Dahomey in 1800s Africa in what was a soul-shaking historical epic. Centering on the Agoje (Dahomey’s elite, all-female military outfit), the story follows General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she trains her troops for combat and readies them for a nearing war.

From director Gina Prince-Bythewood (who directed The Old Guard), The Woman King is a rousing action-adventure epic that honors African culture while celebrating it to a rousing effect. Davis unsurprisingly makes the part her own, delivering one of the year's best performances, which demands the Oscar's attention.

‘Till’

Image via United Artists Releasing

Shining a spotlight on racism in America, Till is a biographical drama focusing on one of the most devastating crimes the nation has ever seen. 14-year-old Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall) was brutally lynched in Mississippi in 1955 following an alleged interaction with a white woman. In the aftermath, the boy’s mother ventures down to the South in pursuit of justice.

Danielle Deadwyler delivers a powerhouse performance as Mamie Till-Mobley, showcasing her endless courage while presenting an utterly heartbreaking depiction of grief and pain. As honest as it is upsetting, Till is one of the year’s most important films as an unflinching reminder of the past and an aggressive message for change from emerging director Chinonye Chukwu.

‘X’ and ‘Pearl’

Image via A24

Ti West’s ambition was matched only by A24’s dare when X and its prequel Pearl were produced back-to-back, both to be released in 2022. It makes for a great horror double feature, with X a borderline throwback to the early days of slasher entertainment, while Pearl operated more as a tense psychological thriller.

Playing the parts of Maxine, a 1970s porn star, and Pearl, a deranged homicidal farmer, Mia Goth excelled in both roles, earning particular acclaim for her performance in Pearl. With Goth returning for MaXXXine, which is currently in development, the X franchise is set to grow ever brighter as a shining light for female-led horror in the future.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Image via Marvel Studios

2022 has been one of the MCU’s busiest years, with eight new stories coming from the franchise ranging from blockbuster films to subversive comedy series like She-Hulk. They saved the best for last, though, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing to critical acclaim in November with Letitia Wright succeeding Chadwick Boseman in the starring role.

Honoring Boseman with a touching tribute while steering the Black Panther story in a new direction with new characters, the film uses its 161-minute runtime to perfection without skimping on the action. Earning over $800 million at the box office, it was the only female-led film of 2022 to be included among the ten highest-grossing movies of the year.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Image via A24

One of the biggest cult hits of the year, Everything Everywhere All at Once, offered a magical, mind-bending journey through the multiverse. Keeping us grounded throughout the madness was Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn, a struggling laundromat owner who is whisked into the interdimensional adventure to save all existence from an all-consuming threat.

It’s wild, laced with crude humor and epic action sequences, and even packs a hefty emotional punch when it covers family-driven drama and love. Yeoh was central to the film’s overwhelming success with her ability to master its variety of tones enabling it to become the incredibly ambitious, ground-breaking hit it was.

