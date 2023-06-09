As franchises and sequels continue to be a part of the norm for Hollywood movies, more and more expansive stories have taken the approach to split their stories up into multiple films. It can provide a level of levity for filmmakers who can take a deeper dive into the worlds and characters that their stories deserve, resulting in more for the audience to gain from the story.

This places a large portion of pressure on the initial film and its ability to set up the pieces for the story, as the film has to effectively excite and entrance audiences into wanting to check out the finale. It makes for a difficult balancing act for these films to both be exciting and engaging on their own merits while also acting as a stepping stone for a larger-scale culminating sequel.

10 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1' (2011)

Image via Summit Entertainment

The first half of the culminating chapter of the Twilight Saga, Breaking Dawn - Part 1 follows Bella and Edward as they begin their new lives as a married couple. Although a marriage between a human and a vampire comes with its own collection of issues and complications, and the duo's newfound joy is cut short by a series of betrayals and difficulties.

RELATED: The 25 Best Movie Sequels of All Time, Ranked

The Twilight films have always balanced the line between being serious and emotional romantic stories and bewilderingly crazy vampire thrill rides, and Breaking Dawn - Part 1 tows this line perfectly. There is a great progression starting from wholesome loving wedding iconography up until the terrifying and tense climax, resulting in the best final shot and cliffhanger ending in the series.

9 'Che: Part One' (2008)

The first chapter in director Steven Soderbergh's Che Guevara biopic, Che: Part One focuses on the rise and beginnings of Che and a band of Cuban exiles arriving at the Cuban shore in 1956. Che works alongside ally Fidel Castro in order to overthrow the corrupt dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista, and sees his implications and transformation into a hero during the Cuban Revolution.

While Soderbergh always intended his Che Guevara biopic to be seen as a singular cinematic experience, its over 4-hour length demanded that it be split into two separate films. This first half as such focuses on the beginnings of Che's legendary story, with Benicio del Toro giving an emphatically powerful performance as the titular icon.

8 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1' (2014)

Image via Lionsgate

The first act of the final chapter of The Hunger Games franchise, Mockingjay - Part 1 sees Katniss reluctantly embracing her new role as the symbol of the rebellion and revolution. Although she is getting increasingly antsy as she isn't a part of the front lines, and progress is slow while Peeta is captured and under the control of President Snow and the Capitol.

Mockingjay - Part 1 takes a different approach to a Hunger Games film in this buildup to the culmination of the franchise, as there isn't a titular Hunger Games event taking place. The film's more serious and grounded revolutionary story works well for the buildup and final confrontation being set up, with especially notable character work and dynamics between Katniss and Peeta.

7 'Nymphomaniac: Vol. 1' (2013)

Image via Nordisk Film

The first chapter in director Lars von Trier's provocative and intense erotic art film, Nymphomaniac: Vol 1 follows the story of Joe, a woman who has lived her life as a nymphomaniac. She retells her countless stories of hundreds of sexual encounters to her new friend, Seligman, as they form a friendship and bond despite their completely different lifestyles.

RELATED: 10 Movie Sequels That Would Make Great Stand Alone Films, According to Reddit

While still only the first half of Trier's complete story, the first volume of Nymphomaniac does a great job of establishing the core dynamic between Joe and Seligman. The film also works perfectly in the form of two separate films, with the initial volume ending at the perfect arc and point of the characters to lead into the different themes and dynamics of Vol. 2.

6 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' (2010)

Image via Warner Bros.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1sees Harry, Ron and Hermoine walking away from their final year at Hogwarts in order to find and destroy the last remaining Horcruxes. It becomes more and more difficult for the trio to put an end to Voldemort's power grasp for immortality, and the world has become more dangerous than ever with death eaters on the loose.

Deathly Hallows: Part 1 does a great job at setting the scene and raising the stakes for the ultimate final battle that the entire series has been building toward; Harry versus Voldemort. Even despite being a part one, the film isn't afraid to kill off major characters in order to up the ante for the finale, with the film having some of the series' most heartbreaking emotional moments.

5 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel

Avengers: Infinity War sees the Avengers forced to join forces once again as they face their greatest threat to humanity yet, the mad titan Thanos. It soon becomes a race for the Avengers to scour the universe in search of the infinity stones before Thanos can get his hands on them and achieve his plan of wiping out half of all life in the universe.

Infinity War was able to raise the stakes in a way never before seen in an Avengers film, bringing the battle all across the universe and bringing together every Marvel hero to take down a massive threat. The film is filled with many iconic and unforgettable moments, resulting in a final product that left audiences in an absolute frenzy about how the story would end with Avengers: Endgame.

4 'Dune' (2021)

The first part of Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi novel, Dune follows the young Paul Atredies as he and his royal family travel to Arrakis, the most dangerous planet in the universe. As the Atredies family is caught in the middle of a power struggle battle, an all-out battle breaks out over the planet's legendary and well-sought-after commodity, one with the potential to change humanity forever.

RELATED: 10 Non-Action Movies That Still Have Great Action, According to Letterboxd

Dune is a visual marvel of a film that never holds back on bringing the beautiful and engaging world of Arrakis to life. It brings great depth and focus to the characters and world, and as such, saves the events of the second half of the novel to be used in the upcoming Dune: Part Two. Even with only telling the first half of the story, Dune is able to greatly establish and set up the stakes and motivation for the action-packed culmination of Paul's story in the sequel.

3 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' (2023)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sees Miles Morales over a year after he first took on the mantle of Spider-Man, yet still struggling to balance his family and school life with his duties as a hero. His life becomes that much more chaotic when he reunites with old friend Gwen Stacy and embarks on a journey across the multiverse, where he meets the legendary Spider Society.

Across the Spider-Verse was able to build on everything that fans loved about Into the Spider-Verse to set the stage for a powerful and visually enthralling story about destiny and family. On top of further developing and expanding upon themes of the original, it leaves the characters with a powerfully effective cliffhanger to be fulfilled in next year's Beyond the Spider-Verse.

2 'It' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

It tells the story of seven children known as The Losers Club, who in their already difficult childhoods in 1980s Maine, soon come face to face with a demonic clown known as Pennywise. The kids attempt to come together in order to take down the threat and save their town of Derry from the evils of the monster.

While the original Stephen King story would cycle between the Loser's Club's first battle against Pennywise as children and their modern-day battle as adults, this film centers its focus entirely on the past. This change in focus works great for the film's pacing and structure, as it allows the audience to more effectively connect with each member of the Loser's Club in its own singular adventure. It's a change that, while still building the groundwork and set up for the true finale in It: Chapter Two, results in arguably a better standalone film than its sequel.

1 'Kill Bill: Vol 1' (2003)

Image via Miramax Films

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 is the iconic revenge story of The Bride, an assassin who after being betrayed by her employer, Bill, embarks on a blood-soaked quest for revenge against him and his circle of assassins. The Bride is ruthless in her approach and defeats all in her way in order to enact her revenge against the first members of the Deadly Viper Squad.

Quentin Tarantino's iconic martial arts epic Kill Bill is kicked off perfectly with Vol. 1, as it's filled with the perfect amount of betrayal and action for audiences to immediately root for The Bride. Even putting aside the conclusion and finale of the story in Vol. 2, Vol. 1 is still home to some of the most iconic action sequences in all cinema and has become the golden standard for a 'part one' film.

NEXT: 10 Best Cliffhanger Endings That Were Somehow Satisfying, from 'John Wick 2' to 'Blade Runner'