There are two things in this world that go hand in hand: film and food. Whether it be snacking on popcorn at the movie theater or going for dinner and a movie, the association between food and movies is an important one. Some of the greatest movies of all time have to do with food or cooking, and they take audiences to beautiful places while doing so.

There are a lot of great movies out there for foodies. Whether they be films about the high-stress life of chefs or movies about the warmth and comfort that a good meal can provide. Films about food can make people laugh, cry and feel terror but most important of all, they can make audiences hungry. From Julie & Julia to Ratatouille, here are 10 great films for foodies.

10 'Last Holiday' (2006)

After finding out she has an incurable disease, Georgia Byrd (Queen Latifah) reflects on her life and realizes she's been overly cautious. Upon her reflection, Byrd withdraws her life savings and sets out for Europe where she lives like a millionaire and charms (nearly) everyone she meets, including Chef Didier (Gèrard Depardieu).

Last Holiday was released in 2006 and received mixed reviews from critics, but has become a mainstay for Christmas-time viewing. The film features delicious food and laughs, perfect for any foodie looking for a great time and a heartwarming message.

9 'Jiro Dreams of Sushi' (2011)

Jiro Ono, an 85-year-old sushi master, owns and operates Sukiyabashi Jiro, a restaurant that once had three Michelin stars. His two sons, Yoshikazu and Takashi, both have followed in their father's footsteps, with Yoshikazu training to be his father's eventual successor.

Released in 2011, Jiro Dreams of Sushi is a documentary that follows Japanese sushi and a family that has been shaped by it. The film was universally praised by critics and can be loved by both foodies and non-foodies alike.

8 'The Menu' (2022)

A young couple travels to a remote island along with several other guests to eat at an acclaimed chef's final service. Things are not as they once seemed, however, as the restaurant guests are subjected to terrifying trials between their delicious meals.

The Menu was released in 2022 and is a satirical look and high-class dining. The film, like the dishes presented, has several layers, at times it is funny and at other points it is frightening. Despite that, the food served in the film is unique and often time delicious.

7 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' (2002)

Still unmarried, Toula (Nia Vardalos) is a 30-year-old Greek woman who leaves behind working at her parent's restaurant to work for her aunt. After switching jobs, she meets and falls in love with Ian Miller (John Corbett). Toula fears that her new love will upset her father as Ian is both not Greek and is a vegetarian.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding was released in 2002 and is a film that is centered around both love and food. There are not many films with Greek food at the center of it, so this film is perfect for some Greek cuisine and laughs.

After being displaced from their native home in India, the Kadam family moves to a quaint French village. Once there, the family decides to open a restaurant as the son, Hassan (Manish Dayal) is a talented novice chef. One hundred feet away, Madame Mallory (Helen Mirren) owns an acclaimed restaurant and objects to her new competition.

The Hundred-Foot Journey was released in 2014 and is adapted from the 2010 novel of the same name. The film received mixed reviews from critics but was often praised for its delicious-looking cuisine. Some of the best dishes are fusions between two cultures and this film delivers just that.

5 'Eat Pray Love' (2010)

After Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) realizes how unhappy she is in her marriage, she goes through a difficult divorce. Following her divorce, Liz travels the world on a journey to find herself. As she travels she meets interesting people and gets to experience wonderful food from across the globe.

Eat Pray Love was released in 2010 and was adapted from a biographical novel of the same name. While it received mixed reviews from critics, it's a fantastic movie to see the international delicacies from across the world that all food lovers can enjoy.

4 'Chocolat' (2000)

In 1960, after moving to a small French town with her daughter, Vianne Rocher (Juliette Binoche) opens a chocolate shop to the dismay of the town's mayor. Over time, Vianne meets exciting new people and helps the townsfolk with more than just their desire for chocolate.

Chocolat was released in 2000 and is based on the 1999 novel of the same name. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but it was nominated for 5 Academy Awards including Best Picture. With the film's alluring chocolate, it is perfect for any foodie with a sweet tooth.

3 'Julie & Julia' (2009)

Frustrated with her job, Julie Powell (Amy Adams) sets out to prepare all 524 recipes from Julia Childs' cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. Intertwined with her tale is the story of Julia Childs (Meryl Streep) and the true retelling of how she rose to become one of the greatest chefs of all time.

Released in 2009, Julie & Julia received positive reviews from critics, with Meryl Streep receiving a nomination for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. The film is perfect for foodies who want to learn about one of the greatest chefs of all time while also getting to treat themselves to delicious French cuisine.

2 'Ratatouille' (2007)

A rat named Remy (Patton Oswalt) dreams of becoming a chef at Auguste Guseau's world-famous Paris restaurant. With him being a rat acting as a barrier to entry, Remy forms an alliance with the restaurant's garbage boy, Alfredo Linguini (Lou Romano).

Ratatouille was released in 2007 and is an animated film that shows delicious French food. The film was critically acclaimed upon release and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. While it's tough to say if any foodies would want their dinner cooked by a rat controlling a person, the beautiful art style of the film and the delicious food make it well worth the recommendation.

1 'Chef' (2014)

Following a creative rut after working at restaurants in Los Angeles, Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) leaves his career behind to run a food truck. With his son and an old friend, Casper travels the country, serving people delicious Cubanos slathered in butter and cheese.

Chef was released in 2014 and received generally positive reviews from critics. The film features Cuban cuisine and provides feelings of comfort and laughs along with a catharsis of leaving behind a troubling situation. The film is perfect for foodies that want to see what the United States food truck experience has to offer.

