North American productions from the likes of Disney, Pixar and Dreamworks have been entertaining children and families for years, however outside the US there is a massive industry of family friendly content that anyone can enjoy. Whether it's an animated or live-action movie, newly released or a long-standing classic, there's so much entertainment to find throughout the world.

A popular region is that of Japanese anime, like the immensely popular Studio Ghibli being released to Western audiences through Disney. France also has a long history producing family films, working in conjunction with other European countries to deliver a highly diverse catalog of films. Bollywood has no shortage of content for fans to tap into, and each year more countries add to the long list of new and exciting family films.

'Wolfwalkers' (2020), Ireland

Wolfwalkers is the third installment of Cartoon Saloon's Irish folktale trilogy after Secret of the Kells (2009) and Song of the Sea (2014). Based out of Kilkenny, Ireland and helmed by filmmaker Tomm Moore, Cartoon Saloon delivers breathtaking visuals through hand drawn 2D animation inspired by woodblock art styles. Its impressive animation and storytelling landed Wolfwalkers a 2021 Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Wolfwalkers follows a young girl named Robyn Goodfellowe (Honor Kneafsey) growing up in the 1600s where wolves are regularly exterminated. Training as a hunter like her father, Robyn stumbles on a free-spirited wild girl Mehb (Eva Whittaker) who can turn into a wolf at night and uncovers the secret of the Wolfwalkers, challenging the demonization of wolves among her human counterparts.

'Ernest and Célestine' (2012), France

With splashes of watercolor animation as if the characters leap out of a book, Ernest and Célestine follows a friendship between two unlikely characters, an orphaned mouse, Célestine, and a down-and-out bear, Ernest. Teaming up to raid a local candy shop the two create a friendship as they're pursued by the both mouse and bear police.

The original version of film stars Lambert Wilson as Ernest and Pauline Brunner as Célestine, while the English dubbing released a year later stars Forest Whitaker and McKenzie Foy as the two titular characters. Filling out the English cast includes partners Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, as well as Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright.

'Nocturna' (2007), Spain

Nocturna is an imaginative fantasy tale of a young orphaned boy who is afraid of the dark, but discovers a vast hidden world of beings that help create the night. In search for his beloved star, the young boy, his cat and newfound friend, the Cat Shepherd, face a growing darkness as the boy faces his fears.

The film was produced by one of Spain's largest animation studios, Filmax Animation, and received the Goya award for Best Animated Film, Spain's annual film award's ceremony. The imaginative animation is sure to mesmerize fans who find a bit of magic in the star-lit nights.

'The Legend of La Llorona' (2011), Mexico

Anyone looking for more options for family Halloween movies will be delighted to find The Legend of La Llorona. No, not the critically panned 2022 horror film starring Danny Trejo, but the silly kid-friendly version brought to life by from Ánima Estudios. Its full of bright goofy characters and a bunch of silly humor during its spooky adventures.

This family adventure also has a predecessor, The Legend of La Nahaula (2007) as part of the Legend Quest franchise that was adapted into a Netflix series. La Llorona is maybe one of Mexico's most well known legends and subject of many film adaptations, depicting the spirit of a weeping woman whose tormented by the loss of her children and compelled to haunt children of the living world.

'Pinocchio' (2019), Italy

This Italian production of Pinocchio calls back to the roots of the 1883 book, The Adventures of Pinocchio, written by Italy's own Carlo Collodi. While this tale has always had its dark elements, this adaptation leans into its mature themes through a dark fantasy production design, even being frightening at times. Nevertheless, the whimsical charm of the puppet boy who wants to be a real boy still sings true.

Pinocchio is most famous in the US for the 1940 Disney animation, which was only the second animated feature film produced by Walt Disney Productions. The tale got a lack-luster Disney live-action adaptation in 2022, but is getting yet another adaptation later in 2022 by filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The Blue Fairy must have granted some wishes to inspire so many adaptations over such little time.

'Manuelita' (1999) Argentina

Manuelita the Turtle is one of the most beloved Argentine family films to date, upholding a long-lasting legacy as one of the countries most famous characters; even being associated as the Winnie the Pooh of Argentina. The year it was produced it was even selected as the Argentina's submission to the Academy Awards.

The lighthearted family film follows the adventurous turtle, Manuelita, who gets drifted away in a hot air ballon. The brave turtle even stumbles on a pirate ship trip that takes her to a treasure island, rides a giant turtle to Paris where she becomes a model, all in hopes to make her way back home in this globetrotting animated adventure.

'Leafie, a Hen Into the Wild' (2011), South Korea

Leafie, a Hen Into the Wild follows a hen named Leafie, renamed Daisy in the western release, who escapes her corporate caged farm and into yet another brutal reality, the wild full of predators and other notorious and pompous animals. The animation is breathtaking, the music is immersive, but also may be geared more for adults.

This animated film does not shy away from death and other mature topics, even depicting scenes with bodily fluids and animal droppings that make even the characters in the film cringe. Despite some odd moments one must give credit to this unique piece of animation.

'Like Stars on Earth' (2007), India

Like Stars on Earth is one of Bollywood's most successful family films, about a young boy, Ishaan (Darsheel Safary) whose imagination during school gets him into all sorts of trouble. With his head in the stars, Ishaan is constantly berated by adults, until he meets his new art teacher (Aamir Khan) who finds the true source of Ishaan's academic troubles.

Both starring and directed by Kahn, Like Stars on Earth is a compassionate look at academia and how not all kids can be expected to form to rigid models of teaching. Learning disabilities are prevalent among students of all ages and charming films like this are a fantastic way to promote understanding in hopes for school systems to evolve for the better.

'Storm Boy' (2019), Australia

Storm Boy is based on the novella by Australian children's author Colin Thiele, and adapted into film yet again in 2019. It stars familiar actors Geoffrey Rush and Jai Courtney, while introducing young actor Finn Little. Large portions of the coastal scenes in the film were shot in Coorong National Park in South Australia, the same location in which the novel is also set.

The film follows Michael "Storm Boy" Kingley, who in his increasing age (Rush) recalls his childhood (Little) in which he attempted to adopt and nurture three baby pelicans back to health. Along with his reclusive father (Courtney) and an aboriginal outcast (Trevor Jamieson) the three conflict with traditional norms of the outside world, but triumph through their collective bond as they protect the Pelicans.

'Spirited Away' (2001), Japan

Spirited Away follows a young girl Chihiro (Rumi Hiiragi) who stumbles upon an abandoned amusement park with her family, but soon finds herself alone in a bathhouse filled to the brim with spirits and deities inspired by Japanese folklore. Chihiro takes up a job in the bathhouse in order to try to free herself and her parents and return to the human world.

Spirited Away is a crowning achievement in animation and storytelling, fascinating fans around the world since its release. Already with numerous acclaimed films under their belt, Studio Ghibli, lead by the great Hayao Miyazaki, put out all the stops for one of the most intriguing and captivating animated films of all time, and a great film to start if you're new to anime.

