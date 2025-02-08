Gangster movies have long captured the imagination of audiences with their mix of danger, intrigue, and moral complexity. But while classics like The Godfather and Goodfellas dominate the conversation, plenty of other outstanding gangster films also deserve recognition. These movies explore the same themes but with unique perspectives that set them apart from the mainstream.

With this in mind, this list looks at some solid gangster flicks that might have slipped under the radar for many viewers. Some gained critical acclaim upon release but have since faded from the spotlight, while others were ignored when they first came out, while others became cult favorites. However, each film offers something unique, whether it's rich character studies or engaging plots, incredible performances or atmospheric direction.

10 'The Drop' (2014)

Directed by Michaël R. Roskam

Image via Searchlight Pictures

"No one ever sees you coming, do they, Bob?" This brooding, character-driven crime drama features the formidable pairing of Tom Hardy and the late James Gandolfini. The former plays Bob Saginowski, a soft-spoken bartender working at a neighborhood bar used as a "drop" for laundering mob money. His life takes a sharp turn when he rescues a pit bull puppy and becomes embroiled in a robbery gone wrong, attracting the attention of local thugs and law enforcement.

The Drop unfolds at a gritty, slow burn, emphasizing emotion, realism, and psychological depth over action. While the premise isn't anything special, the rich, smart script and strong performances elevate it above most of its competitors. Gandolfini, in particular, is great as Cousin Marv, a once-powerful man now browbeaten by local gangsters. He plays the part with moving bitterness and desperation. Sadly, this was the actor's final role, but it's a poignant swan song, playing nicely on his legendary status within this genre.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Drop 7 10 Release Date September 12, 2014 Cast Tom Hardy, Noomi Rapace, James Gandolfini, Matthias Schoenaerts, John Ortiz , Elizabeth Rodriguez Runtime 106 minutes Writers Dennis Lehane

9 'Killing Them Softly' (2012)

Directed by Andrew Dominik

Image via The Weinstein Company

"In America, you’re on your own. My friend, it’s just money." Brad Pitt leads the cast of this one as hitman Jackie Cogan, tasked with restoring order after a mob-protected card game is robbed by two small-time criminals. As Jackie hunts down those responsible, the film paints a bleak picture of a world where money and power are the ultimate arbiters of justice. Pitt is joined in the supporting cast by Scoot McNairy, Ben Mendelsohn, and James Gandolfini.

The finished product is a stylish, cynical thriller anchored by Pitt's coldly calculated performance and shot through with dark humor. Killing Them Softly also goes beyond a similar gangster tale in that it uses these tropes to critique society as a whole. Director Andrew Dominik tells the story in a stylized manner, paying homage to classic noir with the shadowy interiors, rain-soaked streets, and stark contrasts. Some viewers may find it too unrelentingly dreary, but others will appreciate this grimness.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Killing Me Softly Release Date May 10, 2002 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

Cast Heather Graham, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone , Ulrich Thomsen, Ian Hart, Rebecca Palmer, Kika Markham, Jason Hughes Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Kara Lindstrom, Chen Kaige, Sean French

8 'Eastern Promises' (2007)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Image via Focus Features

"Stay away from people like me." Viggo Mortensen delivers one of his best performances in this chilling film by David Cronenberg. He is Nikolai, a driver and enforcer for the Russian mob in London. His fate intersects with that of a midwife named Anna (Naomi Watts), who becomes entangled in the criminal underworld after discovering a diary belonging to a deceased young woman. While Cronenberg is most well known for his body horror, Eastern Promises is a brilliant drama and crime movie.

In this regard, Eastern Promises feels like a companion piece to 2005's A History of Violence, another collaboration between Cronenberg and Mortensen. Both movies delve deep into identity, morality, and the nature of violence. The director's visual prowess is also very much on display, most noticeably in the memorable fight scene where Mortensen brawls naked in a bathhouse. Finally, Eastern Promises excels in its world-building, immersing viewers in the insular and ritualistic culture of the Russian mafia, making it an essential 21st-century gangster flick.