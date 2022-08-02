We love our Oscar-worthy films, well-executed action flicks, and franchise movies. Audiences love a good, bad movie. There are the laughably inept like The Room and anything Mystery Science Theater 3000 tackles, but sometimes we need a movie that's bad enough to numb the mind while good enough to entertain through its pitfalls. Plenty of films have looked so good but, in fact, were so bad, fooling us all.

Viewers and critics have been down the long road of a terrible two-hour film and never had a desire to hear or stream that title again. On the opposite end, movie-lovers have a catalog of movies that are recognizably bad for various reasons, but we still return to them over and over again for a solid, predictable watching experience.

'The Meg' (2018)

Jason Statham in an action movie about a prehistoric shark? Sounds like a bad idea that may turn out good. Following an exploration of the Marianas Trench, a group of scientists and an expert rescue diver attempt to save the sea from a 75-foot Megalodon, the largest prehistoric shark to exist. The creature feature is as good as you'd expect, rating in the 40% range with Rotten Tomato critics and audience reviewers.

With a supporting cast of Bingbing Li, Rainn Wilson, Cliff Curtis, and Ruby Rose, The Meg isn't great, but it's tolerable to rewatch during the summer. It's a film where you can go in with no plans to love it or hate it, but one where you'll get a kick from seeing Wilson in something other than The Office and decent Statham action stunts. While we wait for Meg 2: The Trench next year, the first one is available to stream on platforms like Hulu, Amazon Prime, or free on-demand on TNT and TBS with cable TV.

'Just Go With It' (2011)

A rom-com installment from Adam Sandler, Just Go With It, is entertaining enough to get you through it while recognizing the worst parts of it. When Danny (Sandler) meets the so-called girl of his dreams, he finds himself caught in a lie and must fake a crumbling marriage with his assistant Katherine (Jennifer Aniston) and her kids on a Hawaiian vacation to get himself back in the good graces of his soon-to-be-wife.

Packed full of the standard Sandler-esque humor, the film is rated PG-13. While the RT critic consensus doesn't recommend this movie, the saving grace of it is arguably Aniston and her ability to keep Sandler in check and on track throughout the 116-minute runtime. For the nights where you need something palatable, it doesn't need to be Oscar-worthy or the lowest possibly rated, Just Go With It is available with a subscription to Hulu or Sling TV.

'Dracula Untold' (2014)

One of the first leading man roles for Luke Evans, Dracula Untold, didn't land well with its spin on the iconic character. In this action fantasy, Vlad (Evans) must turn to dark measures to save his family and kingdom from the Turkish army in 15th-century Transylvania. Appreciated more by audience reviewers than critics, this origin story of the notorious vampire struggled to gain enough traction for a sequel to the open-ended ending provided.

If you can get through cheesy CGI action sequences and distinct cinematography choices, Dracula Untold has a little something for most with its romantic, fantasy, and action elements. While we're always rooting for Evans to do well, this film is one that hit the mark but is still a perfect choice for a "meh" movie night. It's available to stream on major platforms like HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015)

If reality TV were a movie, it would be this franchise. A quiet college senior and a troubled billionaire meet by accident, and both their lives are changed forever as they begin a rollercoaster of a relationship. There isn't much to miss out on by not reading the Fifty Shades of Grey books, as the movies contain the essential elements that skyrocketed the publicity of writer E.L. James and her characters.

Suppose you can push past the awkward onscreen chemistry between leads Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as Ana and Christian. In that case, the franchise is entertaining for the unrealistic parts of the plot and the general nature surrounding the franchise's popularity. It's no favorite for RT critics and audience reviewers, but it's worth a movie marathon with your besties best served as a dose of improbable love stories. The trilogy of films is available for rental on YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV.

'Cowboys & Aliens' (2011)

What happens with Happy Hogan directing a movie starring Han Solo and James Bond about aliens in the wild west? Cowboys & Aliens finds Jake Lonergan (Daniel Craig) stumbling back into town with no memory of his identity or the past, just a strange machine-like shackle around his wrist. When otherworldly invaders attack and kidnap prominent members of the western town, Lonergan and Colonel Dolarhyde (Harrison Ford) lead a charge of cowboys and Apache warriors to get their families back.

Directed by Jon Favreau, Cowboys & Aliens is a genre-blending film that didn't hit as far as intended with movie-goers and critics. Favreau's style for well-designed action and storytelling isn't terrible, but convincing audiences of the plot is where the trouble began. With a high-profile cast, Cowboys & Aliens is a sup-par as far as its creativity but worth the watch. You can find this alien western streaming with a subscription to Peacock or for rental on various platforms like Amazon Prime and YouTube.

'2012' (2009)

It's a film that's hard to acknowledge as a good movie but hard not to recommend for a movie night. 2012 promised a solid world-ending plot but showed up with excellent visuals instead. A series of global disasters threaten humanity's existence, and a struggling divorcee (John Cusack) stops at nothing to save his family. With other notable stars like Woody Harrelson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Thandiwe Newton, 2012 was highly anticipated during its 2009 release before the Mayan calendar's 2012 end.

The special effects elevate the movie, but the lackluster script and supporting theory don't justify its lengthy 158-minute runtime. When you search for the "perfect" disaster movie, 2012 is worth the rewatch if you have the time. This beast of a movie is available with subscriptions to Hulu or Sling TV and available for rental on sites like Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

'The Girl on the Train' (2016)

Despite the stellar performance from Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train failed to live up to the expectations set by novel adaptations like Gone Girl. When a commuter thinks she witnessed the events leading up to a missing woman's disappearance, she goes to the police, but as she begins to investigate on her own, she cannot trust her memory. An adaptation of the Paula Hawkins novel, The Girl on The Train, was not a hit with critics, moviegoers, or the loyal readers watching their favorite story unfold onscreen.

Joined by Haley Bennett, Rebecca Ferguson, Justin Theroux, and Luke Evans, the film is a decent psychological thriller for those unfamiliar with the book. It doesn't hold a candle to the excellent work of the filmmakers who adapted Gone Girl, but it's a solidly dark film worth visiting again despite its struggles. It's available for rental on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, and other platforms.

'Prom Night' (2008)

A horror remake that fell as hard as the original, Prom Night was an early start in the horror genre for Brittany Snow. A high school student's prom night turns deadly when a sadistic killer and former teacher returns, tormenting the young woman he's obsessed with. A far cry from Snow's horror role in X, Prom Night is a relatively tame slasher film with a PG-13 rating.

The original 1980 film starring scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis felt generic to critics and fans, and the remake followed suit. If you're a moviegoer that enjoys a mild scare and lackluster jump scares, this is the film for you. It skirts around the standard tropes of a teen slasher film, dialing back on the gore and the sexual content. For streamers in the mood for a middle-of-the-road when it comes to "bad horror movie," Prom Night is available with subscriptions on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Sling TV, and The Roku Channel.

'Tag' (2018)

Would could possibly go wrong when a bunch of middle-aged men continues the longest-running game of tag? Based on an article published in The Wall Street Journal, a group of friends meets every year to continue their annual game of tag, risking just about everything to win. This year the game falls during the wedding of the group's undefeated player, elevating the stakes. With a large cast of personalities, Tag doesn't bring much substance to the screen.

The ensemble cast includes Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Hannibal Buress, and Jake Johnson as the movie's central taggers. While the humor is borderline and stands right against the line, the premise transports viewers back to childhood and the intensities that come along with the game of tag. An alright film for a night with friends, Tag is available to watch via rental on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Apple TV.

'This is Where I Leave You' (2014)

Never quite reaching its full potential, This is Where I Leave You falls short of executing its simple plot with an acclaimed cast. With the death of their father calling them back home, four siblings (Jason Bateman, Adam Driver, Tina Fey, and Corey Stoll) must confront their past and present as they sit for one week with their grieving mother (Jane Fonda). The film fell victim to the ensemble cast curse and bombed with RT critics and audience reviewers.

With heavy hitters in the main and supporting cast, the film does leave a lot to be desired. It's a solid family drama for a night where you need to be reminded that maybe there's a family out there that takes the cake for most problems. This is Where I Leave You still maintains its heart and dignity despite its issues (like the film's Altman family). It's available to stream with Hulu, HBO Max, or The Roku Channel subscriptions.

