When you Google "Best Heist Movies," you'll generally come up with a list with consensus quality entries including Ocean's Eleven, Inside Man, Jackie Brown, and Heat. Rarely, if ever, do you come across the 2007 film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jeff Daniels, The Lookout. We want to know why. The film is about a popular high school hockey phenom Chris Pratt (Gordon-Levitt), who had the world by the tail before suffering brain damage during a car wreck. Afterward, he is relegated to menial work as maintenance staff at a bank. The Lookout is a most worthy and often overlooked heist film, and features terrific turns from both Gordon-Levitt and Daniels as two disabled men who struggle on the outskirts of society because of their limitations (Daniels plays a blind man). Levitt comes from a wealthy family that had lofty aspirations for the one-time shooting star whose now diminished executive function makes him the perfect pawn for a group of ruthless Kansas City area bank robbers who are looking to score some quick cash.

'The Lookout' Starts With a Life-Changing Accident

Things couldn't get much better for Chris. He is a popular athlete and has a bright and beautiful girlfriend, Kelly (Laura Vandervoort), on his arm. He comes from means and his options following graduation are limitless. But teenagers sometimes do stupid things, and one night on the way to a party with Kelly and another couple, Chris is behind the wheel and turns out the car's headlights while driving at a high rate of speed when he crashes head-on into a big rig, killing his two friends and causing Kelly to lose a leg. As for Chris, he suffers life-altering injuries, including brain damage. The injury permanently changes who he is as he struggles with memory, controlling inhibitive thoughts, and other basic skills involving the frontal lobe. The trajectory of his life takes a nosedive and what was once a promising future comes to a screeching halt.

RELATED: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Shares His Favorite 'Poker Face' Kill

A Four-Year Time Jump Shows a New Chris

Image via Miramax

The difference in Pratt after a four-year time jump is both sobering and tragic. Gordon-Levitt's transformation from pre-crash Chris to a floundering post-crash 23-year-old who is working as a custodian mopping floors at a small bank is a stellar transition. His physical presence is the same, but his subtle cognitive decline and impairment require a nuance that he pulls off with particular aplomb. The change is not supposed to slap you in the face, but is slowly rolled out over the course of the film and is one of the more tragic anti-hero performances you will see, not only in a heist film but in any movie.

He lives as a social pariah and family black sheep with his silver-tongued but blind roommate Lewis (Daniels) as the two struggle to find fulfillment in menial jobs that are as tedious as they are without a future. We get the "smart" Daniels in this film akin to his role as Will McAvoy in The Newsroom and John Scully in Steve Jobs and less of the versatile actor's memorable turns in the Dumb and Dumber films. Gordon-Levitt and Daniels would appear together again a few years later in another underrated film, Looper. Together, they dream about opening a restaurant, but their impairments make them less than viable for the bank loan that they are seeking for a startup.

Chris' Disability Makes Him a Perfect Pawn for Criminals

Chris lives in the kind of small suburb outside Kansas City where everybody is familiar with everyone else's business and his unfortunate backstory is the talk of the town. He struggles to place people's names and faces, so when his memory fails him, he can be preyed upon by some of the locals that have unscrupulous intentions. One man in particular who is unusually interested in Pratt's new life and job at the bank is a local petty criminal who has his sights on a big score. Matthew Goode (The Imitation Game) delivers a strong performance as Gary Spargo, a local and directionless ne'er do well who begins to groom Chris into becoming a part of his plan to rob the bank where Chris works. The recruitment process of Chris is well-crafted by director Scott Frank, and involves a deft portrayal by Isla Fisher as "Luvlee" Lemons. Fisher puts forth some of her best work as a flaky floozy who is tabbed by Gary to bring Chris into the fold and become the inside man for the upcoming bank boost. Sergio Di Zio (The Boondock Saints) is the local Deputy Ted and Chris's only friend other than Lewis. It is yet another excellent portrayal by an actor that we haven't seen enough of since this movie. His take on a bumbling Barney Fife simpleton who checks in on Chris at the bank every night is one of the best parts of the film. The interaction between Ted and the impaired Chris is beautiful in its earnestness.

The Movie Relies More on the Performances Than the Actual Heist

The heist itself is a rewarding climax but is less important than the emotional performances of its leads. Gordon-Levitt is just pliable enough to convince you that he has no control over his actions but steers the character in a direction that makes the twist at the end of the film an enjoyable moment of epiphany for both Pratt and the viewer. Lewis is brought back into the mix as a leveraging chip by a dying Gary who is double-crossed by Chris. As it turns out, Chris' memory is revitalized by the traumatic events surrounding the heist and Ted's death. There will be no major spoilers in this article. Instead, we will implore you to revisit one of the most underrated heist movies of the 21st century, so you can enjoy a remarkable caper film that is marked by a collection of terrific actors who gave it their all. This film that should be far more remembered and revered than it is.