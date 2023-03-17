There's an inherent level of fear that comes with having children. Parents naturally feel compelled to care for their children no matter what, and it's ultimately human nature to fear for the safety of one's child. The fears that come with being a parent have led to many horror filmmakers tackling the idea of having children within their movies, as the anxiety surrounding having a kid in real life can be blended with horror movie tropes to great effect.

They don't necessarily feature children or infants as villains, but all take some aspect of real-life parenthood and twist it into a fictional narrative to make such fears more cinematic. Parents may want to steer clear of such movies or find themselves drawn to them even more, given how the most effective horror movies tend to be relatable in some way for viewers.

1 'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

When it comes to horror movies about getting pregnant and the fears surrounding having a child, few are as iconic as Rosemary's Baby. It's a slow-burn horror/mystery movie about a young couple moving into a new apartment and the titular Rosemary having an intense fear that her child won't be safe around her various senior neighbors once born.

There's plenty more to the movie than just that, but given how deliberately paced it is and how long it takes to ultimately play all its cards, it's best not to say too much. By the end of the film, it emerges as a film about the anxieties of having a child and wondering what will happen once it's born, and thanks to how it explores such things, it holds up fantastically well as a horror movie.

2 'Little Otik' (2000)

For those who like their horror extremely surreal and mixed with dark comedy, Little Otik is like cinematic catnip. It's a story about a couple who can't conceive a child, which is particularly distressing to the wife. As such, her husband fashions a figure of a baby out of some wood as a substitute of sorts.

It's a strange premise, but it works within the context of the film's bizarre world, with things spiraling out of control when the wife starts treating the wooden baby like a real one. Things explode into even more chaos as things go on, with Little Otik using its story about a fear of not being able to have kids into something wonderfully twisted, compelling, and hard to forget.

3 'The Babadook' (2014)

When it comes to great Australian movies released within the last decade, few are quite as great as The Babadook. If you can get past the silly-sounding name, it's a very compelling psychological horror movie centered on a single mother and her only son dealing with the loss of the family's father and strange, potentially supernatural forces haunting their home.

It's a movie that expertly blends the struggles and stresses of being a parent with more traditional horror visuals and scares. This ensures The Babadook works well as both a family drama about grief and a horror movie set in a confined location and holds power as a genuinely tense and often upsetting film that's nevertheless a must-watch for horror fans.

4 'A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Child' (1989)

The fifth movie in the long-running A Nightmare on Elm Street series, few people will likely nominate 1989's The Dream Child as their favorite of the bunch. The series was starting to run out of steam a little at this point, with this movie seeing the iconic Freddy Krueger attempting to be reborn again into the real world, exiting the dreamworld he usually haunts.

The way he tries to do this? By taking over the mind of the protagonist's unborn child, taunting her all the while, and potentially being born again in the child's place. It's very silly and outlandish, even by the standards of a fifth entry in a horror movie series, but for what it's worth, it does ultimately explore the uncertainties and terrors around childbirth in a distinctly Nightmare on Elm Street fashion.

5 'Prometheus' (2012)

As a prequel to 1979's Alien, Prometheus might not be quite as horror-focused, but it definitely has its moments. As a slow-burn sci-fi movie, it has a persistently foreboding atmosphere, a fair few grisly death scenes, and certainly feels like a horror movie during some of its tensest moments.

The film's most terrifying scene involves its protagonist finding herself suddenly pregnant, despite previously being infertile. She then decides it's likely the result of some kind of alien disease, and so she performs surgery on herself to remove a strange-looking creature from her abdomen. It's an intense and visceral sequence. Though it involves an alien and is distinctly science-fiction, it's undoubtedly one of the hardest-to-watch "birth" scenes in cinema history.

6 'The Exorcist' (1973)

The Exorcist is among the most traumatic horror films out there that are concerned with parental fears. It's an intense movie that's aged scarily well. It follows a mother who fears the worst when her daughter displays increasingly concerning behavior, making her eventually decide to enlist a pair of priests to perform an exorcism.

It's the extremes The Exorcist goes to when depicting how a 12-year-old girl is corrupted by a demon that makes it so shocking and effective as a horror movie, even to this day. Its supposedly cursed production and notoriety as a film that shocked audiences upon release have made it a staple of the genre and an infamously iconic example of how to make family drama and parental fears extra mortifying.

7 'Eraserhead' (1977)

Rightfully considered one of the most bizarre and surreal horror movies of all time, Eraserhead was a striking feature film debut for the legendary David Lynch. It's a low-budget and deeply disturbing movie about a man struggling to get by in a nightmarish world, with one of his problems being a bizarre newborn baby that he finds impossible to care for.

RELATED: Great Movies Directed by David Lynch, Ranked by Weirdness

Many things about Eraserhead are left up to each viewer's interpretation, but it's safe to say that it explicitly tackles the fear surrounding caring for a newborn child in a distinctively Lynchian fashion. It's abstract and unsettling horror at its most iconic, and even if it's one of the director's more challenging movies, it did ultimately establish many of his directorial traits quite effectively.

8 'Men' (2022)

Men is a very strange movie. It follows a young woman who goes on a getaway after suffering a terrible personal tragedy, only to find that the place she visits seems to be inhabited by a very unusual population of men with the same basic appearance.

Things build slowly throughout but then explode into entirely bizarre territory towards the very end of the movie. It's giving away too much to say about how it deals with the ideas of childbirth and parenting in a horrific way, but it does so in a visceral and nightmarish manner that's hard to forget, for better or worse.

9 'Antichrist' (2009)

The cast of Antichrist is very small, as it focuses on a grieving husband and wife — played by Willem Dafoe and Charlotte Gainsbourg — who retreat to a cabin in the woods as a getaway from their unfortunate lives for most of its runtime. There's also a creepy talking fox, briefly, for what that's worth.

Much of the horror in Antichrist comes about from the grief the lead characters are suffering, as the loss of their child is what largely encourages their getaway. In surreal, disturbing fashion, things naturally start bad and get worse, making Antichrist a difficult-to-watch movie about an unspeakable tragedy and one that might explore its central premise in too gutwrenching a fashion for most viewers.

10 'Mother!' (2017)

Mother! represents Darren Aronofsky at his most shocking and unusual, and that's saying something, as he's made a name for himself by making numerous psychologically intense movies. It's a biblical movie, a horror movie, and a psychological drama about a young woman dealing with unwanted guests in her house, all the while dealing with difficulties that come about from her being pregnant.

She gives birth eventually, with things becoming even more horrific after that point, regarding the unbearable amounts of danger she and her infant son are placed in. It's far from a pleasant watch and is infamously divisive, but few horror movies that feature a main character dealing with pregnancy (and a newborn baby) can claim to be as horrifying as this.

