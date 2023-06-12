There are many great horror movies based on books, often reaching an even larger audience than the source material. So many of these adaptations are based on Stephen King's work that it feels like the master of horror should have a genre just to himself. While there have also been plenty of good horror movies based on King's short stories, there are plenty of other quality horror movies based on short stories by other authors.

Some of the greatest horror movies of all time were based on short stories, with some being faithful to the source material while others used the story as a base to create their own tale of terror. While these horror movies vary in sub-genre, from slashers to body horror, they all share the common trait of bringing the nightmares on the page to life.

10 'The Midnight Meat Train' (2008)

Image via Lionsgate

Photographer Leon (Bradley Cooper) roams the subways of New York looking for inspiration. When he comes across the strange Mahogany (Vinnie Jones), he follows the man around, only to discover he harbors a dark secret. As the bodies pile up and the mystery deepens, Leon finds himself on a one-way train to hell.

Based on a short story by Clive Barker, The Midnight Meat Train features his trademark weirdness as he delves into the dark underworld. Director Ryuhei Kitamura piles on the gore in this ultra-violent slasher, while it is interesting to see Cooper headline a horror movie before he became an A-lister.

Watch on Tubi

9 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' (2019)

Image Via Lionsgate

When a group of teens explores their town's resident abandoned, seemingly haunted house, they discover a book containing horror stories written by the deceased owner. As the friends begin to be haunted by monsters like the ones in the book, they realize they have become trapped in their own horror story.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is based on the series of children's books of the same name, with the movie combining several of the books' short stories into one narrative. It feels like a darker version of Goosebumps, serving as a perfect gateway horror movie for younger audiences to be eased into the genre while still being enjoyable and dark enough for more seasoned viewers.

Watch on Prime Video

8 'Candyman' (1992)

Image Via TriStar Pictures

After grad student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) learns of an urban legend about a hooked man that kills people in a run-down neighborhood in Chicago, she goes there to investigate. Discovering the specter is apparently summoned by saying his name fives times in front of a mirror; she soon brings Candyman to life to kill once more.

Candyman is one of the best slasher movies of the '90s, with Tony Todd's portrayal of the title character making for one of horror's most iconic villains. Based on Clive Barker's short story "The Forbidden," the movie explores America's dark history of slavery and racism while still creating a compelling slasher movie.

Watch on Tubi

7 'Hellraiser' (1987)

Image via New World Pictures

A disturbing examination of the fine line between pleasure and pain, Hellraiser revolves around a puzzle box capable of summoning demons that will drag those who open to it to their realm for torture. After Frank escapes from their dimension, he finds himself needing to sacrifice others to save himself and soon sets his sights on his niece Kirsty (Ashley Laurence).

Hellraiser is the rare case where an adaptation was directed by its creator, with Clive Barker adapting his own novella "The Hellbound Heart." This resulted in a horror classic that is faithful to the source material as it brings Barker's nightmarish imagination to the screen, with Doug Bradley's portrayal of the Hell Priest Pinhead resulting in one of horror's most recognizable characters.

Watch on Prime Video

6 'Don't Look Now' (1973)

Image Via Paramount

After losing their young daughter in an accident, grieving couple Laura (Julie Christie) and John (Donald Sutherland) head to Venice for John's work. As they try to come to terms with their tragic loss, Laura meets a pair of sisters who claim that further tragedy is coming, while John begins to see strange glimpses of his daughter in the city.

An adaptation of the short story by Daphne du Maurier, Don't Look Now, is one of the best horror movies of the '70s. It favors exploring themes of grief rather than focusing on cheap scares and makes for one of the most unsettling horror movies as it creeps toward its shocking conclusion.

Watch on Kanopy

5 'Re-Animator' (1985)

Image via Empire International Pictures

When medical student Herbert West (Jeffrey Combs) discovers a serum that can bring the dead back to life, he begins conducting experiments on human corpses. Joined by his new roommate and fellow student Dan (Bruce Abbott), the pair soon have a problem on their hands as the undead begin to cause havoc.

Re-Animator is loosely based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft and brings the plot into modern times at an American university. Amassing a cult following, Re-Animator has remained one of the most popular adaptations of Lovecraft's work as it combines comedy with body horror.

Watch on Shudder

4 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Image Via Paramount

After the town of Sleepy Hollow begins to be plagued by a mysterious killer who beheads his victims, Detective Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp) is sent to investigate. All signs point to the culprit being a headless horseman that has risen from the grave, and soon Crane will have to put his own life on the line to solve the case.

One of the best collaborations between Tim Burton and Depp, Sleepy Hollow features Burton's trademark gothic style while creating an engaging supernatural slasher. The movie is based on the classic ghost story of the same name and is the definitive adaptation of the tale.

Watch on Max

3 'The Birds' (1963)

Image via Universal-International Pictures

When rich socialite Melanie (Tippi Hedren) becomes smitten with lawyer Mitch (Rod Taylor), she follows him to his hometown. Rather than romance, Melanie finds terror as the birds in the area become crazed for no apparent reason, viciously attacking anyone they come into contact with.

Directed by the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, The Birds is regarded as one of Hitchcock's best movies alongside Psycho. While it is quite cheesy today, its effects were seen as terrifying at the time as it adapts the short story by Daphne du Maurier.

Watch on Netflix

2 'The Fly' (1986)

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Brilliant scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) is obsessed with creating a device that can teleport an object between two portals. When Brundle decides to test the experiment on himself, it is seemingly successful, but when it is revealed a fly was also in the device, Brundle begins to horrifically morph into a fly-like creature.

The Fly was directed by body horror master David Cronenberg and is one of the best examples of that genre. The second adaptation of the short story of the same name, this version is the definitive version thanks to horrific but brilliant practical effects, Cronenberg's direction, and a terrific performance from Goldblum.

Watch on Max

1 'The Thing' (1982)

Image via Universal Studios

When the workers at a remote research base in Antarctica take in a runaway dog from a nearby camp, they soon discover the canine is merely a creature in disguise. As the monster takes them one by one and disguises itself as its victims, the survivors must fight off both the alien and paranoia as they struggle to survive in the unforgiving blizzard.

One of the greatest horror movies ever made, The Thing is a masterpiece of suspense and practical effects. John Carpenter's second all-time classic after Halloween, The Thing is based on the novella "Who Goes There?" and puts its own spin on the source material to create a suffocating nightmare of dread and death.

Watch on Tubi

KEEP READING: Best Horror Book Adaptations That Aren't Stephen King