Horror is arguably the most versatile genre of movies. A good horror movie does what it can to elicit feelings of fear, shock or disgust from its audience. Whether it's copious amounts of gore, jump scares or establishing a general aura of dread, there are countless methods by which horror movies can frighten their viewers. Effective horror movies attack the senses and play tricks on the mind.

Considering the vast market for horror as a genre and the relatively low cost of production, every year is packed with horror movies. There are the big-ticket franchises, such as The Conjuring Series and Scream, but it's far too often that truly great horror efforts fly under the radar, whether it be a lack of marketing or general genre oversaturation. Sometimes the smallest, least known horror movies can pack the biggest punches. This is a selection of seven great horror movies from the past few years that you most likely have never heard of, but are well worth a watch.

7 'Strange Darling' (2023)

Directed by JT Mollner

A one-night stand between an unnamed woman (Willa Fitzgerald) and an unnamed man (Kyle Gallner) starts innocently enough, spare some taboo fantasies. When morning comes, however, the woman finds herself on the run as the man relentlessly pursues her, leaving a trail of bodies in their wake.

In Strange Darling, nothing is quite as it seems, making for a viscerally compelling horror thriller, chock-full of violence and shocking narrative twists. Shot on 35mm film, and in a peculiar yet charming piece of film trivia, the cinematographic debut of long-time Hollywood actor Giovanni Ribisi, Strange Darling is an unabashedly arthouse horror. Daring, startlingly original and often harrowing, Strange Darling is an unforgettable horror experience, despite the deceptively simple cat-and-mouse premise. Go in blind, and you'll be treated to one of the most bonkers and wildly unpredictable viewings recent horror has to offer.