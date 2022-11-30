From most recent films to older ones, Redditors share which horror films live up to the praise they get.

The horror genre is definitely one of the most beloved among moviegoers — funnily enough, by providing audiences with captivating storylines that trigger massive adrenaline rushes, the movies that fit into the category which often depicts deadly scenarios are also the ones that make viewers feel most alive.

From up-to-date, innovative films such as this year's Barbarian to older classics that never go out of style like 1982's The Thing, here is a look back at some good horror essentials that live up to the hype they get, according to Reddit cinephiles.

'You’re Next' (2011)

When a group of mysterious masked assassins attack the Davidsons during their wedding anniversary getaway, the family starts to panic — until they learn that an unlikely person among them is surprisingly really good at fighting back.

With great family tension and a good number of kills, Adam Wingard's enthrailing slasher seems to be a fan-favorite on the platform. U/Fiscal_Bonsai's comment counts with over 300 votes, making You're Next one of the horror films that stand out most in the thread. "For me, the gold standard of home invasion flicks. Though The Strangers might be a very close second place," adds u/AnalogDigit2.

'Sinister' (2012)

After moving to a new house where a horrific crime took place, true crime writer Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke) does some research hoping it'll help him write a new book. After finding a box of super 8 home footage, he realizes that an unknown serial killer from the 1960s could be the one behind the house's tragic events.

When Redditors were asked which horror movie deserved the hype it got, u/pwn3b0i mentionedSinister with 339 upvotes. On another comment in the same thread, u/timconnery added, "Sinister would be top 5 horror of all time if it had stuck the landing."

'28 Days Later' (2002)

Danny Boyle's 28 Days Later... sci-fi thriller tells a story of survival and revolves around Cillian Murphy's Jim, who wakes up from a coma alone in an abandoned hospital twenty-eight days after a crew of activists releases virus-infected chimpanzees that were undergoing experimentation in a laboratory.

To many, Boyle's film is one of the best of its genre. "I'm rewatching 28 Days Later. It's just as frightening and suspenseful as the first time I watched it. I'm extra excited now that 28 Months Later is now officially in the works," admits u/thetenacian, who was upvoted 364 times on the platform.

'Tucker & Dale vs. Evil' (2010)

Revolving around two hillbillies Tucker (Alan Tudyk) and Dale (Tyler Labine), who are looking forward to their vacation at their dilapidated mountain cabin, this horror comedy directed by Eli Craig takes an unexpected turn when the characters are mistaken for murderers by a group of students.

There is hardly any doubt that Tucker & Dale vs. Evilis an amazing horror parody, and 466 Redditors agree. Adding a unique and hilarious twist to the backwoods horror subgenre, the 2010 movie makes for an entertaining watch.

'Ringu' (1998)

Based on the 1991 novel by Koji Suzuki, Hideo Nakata's Ringu (the Japanese original film that inspired The Ring) follows a reporter and her ex-husband's investigation on a cursed videotape that supposedly kills the viewer seven days after watching it.

When it comes to films that lived up to the hype they initially got, this unsettling horror classic is undoubtedly one for the list: "For me it was the Japanese version of The Ring. Audiences in Asia were saying it was the scariest or creepiest film they'd seen. The countless stories on the forums saying their phones rang while watching this movie, and that freaked them out," u/kobuta99 explains. "No online movies back then, and DVD was a new medium so getting these movies were not easy. When I finally saw it a yr later, it freaked me out."

'Scream' (1996)

Turns out that Redditors are still keen on the iconic first installment of the series, and this year's Scream is just further proof that the franchise's legacy endures twenty-six years later. The 1996 film follows high school student Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and the new killer in town who tests her and her friends' horror movie knowledge in a twisted killing game.

On the platform, u/Elman103 looks back on the first time they watched it: "I saw it maybe the 3rd week it came out in theaters. Hype was high, and the ending was unspoiled. Walking out of the theater was electric. People were talking and laughing it was boisterous. Sold out theater in the 3rd week of release, when’s the last time that happened that wasn’t End Game. Good times."

'Ready or Not' (2019)

Refreshing and innovative, this gory horror comedy depicts the extremely wild turn of events on a bride's wedding night when her new in-laws force her to take part in a sinister game.

Ready or Notis a thrilling movie with excellent comedic timing that has viewers absolutely glued to the screen throughout its entire runtime. Gathering 591 votes, the Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett slasher is surely Reddit favorite. "This is just such a fun, wild ride of a movie. One of the greatest of the last decade, that's for sure," u/superboy7787 says.

'The Thing' (1982)

1982's The Thing is a pretty popular horror movie on the platform, and for good reason — what isn't absolutely horrifying about a shape-shifting alien that transforms into its victims? Based on the 1938 novella "Who Goes There?" by John W. Campbell, this John Carpenter movie follows a US research station in Antarctica and their struggles with "The Thing."

With 912 votes, the brilliant film has doubtlessly cemented itself as one of the best science fiction horror films of all time. On Reddit, u/irise_s commented: "Extra fun one because it was pretty widely hated when it first came out!! And now it’s pretty universally revered as one of the greatest horror movies of all time."

'Barbarian' (2022)

The new Zach Cregger horror mystery that follows a woman's haunting stay at an Airbnb has recieved massive praise on the website, and some even consider it one of the most thrilling and refreshing horror movie experiences on a movie theatre.

With an impressive total of 920 votes, u/saviorself19's comment reveals that expectations were met: “'Barbarian' pretty well lived up to what I had been told about it. I locked in pretty quickly and didn’t budge till the final credits." In another comment u/StarLord19991984 says, "Over the last few months I’ve been hearing all about it being great/terrifying and decided to watch it having read nothing about it nor even watched a trailer. I enjoyed the film, definitely one of the best mainstream horror movies in a while."

'Train to Busan' (2016)

This epic zombie film set on the train from Seoul to Busan surrounding a virus breakout in South Korea takes viewers on an unforgettable ride. Considered the best of its genre, Train to Busan is a treat for anyone who enjoys a good dose of apocalyptic horror and good action.

Originally titled Busanhaeng, Sang-ho Yeon's highly praised movie turns out to be an essential watch even to those who initially thought they wouldn't like it. According to u/samovolochka, whose reply got 1.2k upvotes, the movie ultimately deserves all the admiration it gets: "I kept seeing it referenced everywhere, especially after Squid Games but also just anytime people talked about Asian horror, zombies or just really good movies in general. someone would mention it eventually. I put it off for awhile cause zombie movies aren’t my thing but holy crud, it was excellent."

