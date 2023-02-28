Making a feature-length film is an enormous undertaking, so short films are an excellent way for aspiring directors and writers to showcase their ideas with small budgets and unknown actors. Numerous filmmakers get their big break thanks to short films that display their talent to studios and production companies, allowing them to bring their stories to a bigger audience.

Horror flicks starting as short films are nothing new. Many of them become massive blockbusters or cult classics, such as Smile or The Evil Dead, whose success proves that small stories can become instant classics.

1 'Lights Out' (2016)

Lights Out follows a family haunted by a creature who can only appear in the dark and how they try to fight this entity with a strange attachment to their mother. Featuring a creative spin on the regular ghost, this movie manages to instill a sense of dread and anxiety despite its PG-13 rating.

When director David F. Sandberg made the original short with his wife about the light-repelled monster, they had zero budget but made it work. It garnered the attention of several agents and filmmakers who saw its potential and wished to expand it into a feature film, jump-starting his now thriving career.

RELATED: The Best Monster Movies of the 21st Century So Far

2 'Saw' (2004)

In Saw two men are trapped in a sadistic setup where one has to kill the other to save his family in the latest game, the jigsaw killer. This gruesome low-budget thriller was James Wan's directorial debut, and it became a massive hit that produced several sequels in a franchise that is still going strong today.

Before playing Adam in the film, screenwriter Leigh Whanell acted in the short film Saw .5 as David, a man who lives through the reverse bear trap and gives testimony of his spine-chilling experience. This simple short was enough to show the jigsaw killer's potential, not to mention Whanell's acting talents, and the rest is horror history.

3 'Piggy' (2022)

Image via Magnet Releasing

Piggy tells the story of a young woman who is cruelly mocked for her appearance, but when she witnesses an assailant kidnap her bullies, her life changes as her town is searching for the criminal. It received praise for its thought-provoking story, its bloody thrills, and the performance by Laura Galán, eventually receiving a wide release in the US.

Director Carlota Pereda made the film by expanding her short, which starts similarly to the movie. After being screened at many international film festivals, it won Best Short Film at the 2018 Goya Awards, and it was this visibility that gave way for the feature to be made.

4 'Trick ´r Treat' (2007)

Endearing and creepy, Trick 'r Treat tells four Halloween stories featuring Sam, a tiny trick-or-treater with a burlap sack over his head who gruesomely enforces the rules of the holiday. Even after a delayed release and limited screenings, it developed a cult following over time and became a Halloween classic.

The premise came from a student film by Michael Dougherty made in 1996 with charming hand-drawn animation that features the same trick-or-treating character being stalked by a candy thief. At just under four minutes with no dialogue, it packs a tight story with striking colors and a spooky sound design fit for the holiday.

RELATED: 10 Inanimate Objects Horror Movies Made Everyone Fear

5 'Smile' (2022)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Smile follows the story of Rose, a therapist who witnesses the suicide of a patient and begins having hallucinations, having fallen victim to a curse that forces her to confront her demons. This film swept the internet with its viral marketing techniques and had plenty of people back to theaters to see the disturbing smiles for themselves.

While fans know Laura as a minor character, she was originally the protagonist of the short film Laura Hasn't Slept, which became the basis for Smile and now serves as a prequel. It was screened at the South by Southwest festival, where it won the Special Jury Recognition Prize in the Midnight Short Category thanks to its performances and concept.

6 'Frankenweenie' (2012)

Frankenweenie is a stop-motion spin on the classic novel from Tim Burton, whose adaptation centers on a young Victor Frankenstein who brings his canine best friend back to life, with shenanigans following the reanimated dog. With striking black-and-white coloring and a heart at the story's core, the film is endearing for all ages while still having scares for kids.

The film was originally made in 1984 as a live-action short starring Shelley Duvall, but the real spotlight is on Sparky, the reanimated bull terrier. It was shelved as it wasn't considered suitable for young audiences, but it got a home video release after the success of other Burton films before it was eventually reworked years later into the animated feature fans know and love today.

RELATED: The Scariest Movies Disney Ever Made

7 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

The mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows follows a coven of spooky vampires as they talk about their lives as part of the undead, the difficulties they face, such as being unable to dress in front of a mirror, and what a night out is like for them. It received critical acclaim and amassed fans of comedy and horror alike, becoming one of the funniest vampire films and spawning two TV series: Wellington Paranormal and What We Do In The Shadows.

Ten years before it even became a franchise; it was first called What We Do In The Shadows: Interview With Some Vampires. With fans wanting more of the kooky undead characters, $447,000 was raised on a Kickstarter campaign backed by over 7000 supporters to make the full-length film.

8 'The Babadook' (2014)

Image via Entertainment One

This poignant movie follows a widowed mother as she tries to protect her child from The Babadook, a terrifying entity that manifests in their home and threatens their peaceful life. With the usage of stop-motion for the monster and carefully designed sets, this grounded approach to horror proved to be a success as critics praised the heartfelt relationships at the film's core and its genuine thrills.

The 2005 short film Monster was the very first stage of what the movie would eventually be. The black and white short follows the same premise of a mother protecting her child from a menacing figure with the difference that it comes from a doll instead of a book, but it has the same striking style that made The Babadook into a modern classic.

9 'Slapface' (2021)

Slapface follows Lucas, a kid living with his older brother Tom after the death of their mother, who deals with bullying from so-called friends. They dare him to explore an abandoned house, where he encounters a dangerous monster who he befriends. It received positive reviews for its story, directing, and originality, with special praise for its acting.

RELATED: Best Horror Movies On Shudder Right Now

The short it was based on, which has not yet been made available online, had the same name, but the key difference is that Lucas had his father taking care of him, but he was rewritten as his older brother to expand the story. With the longer runtime, they could explore the grief narrative to its full potential, and it became the character-driven story that viewers found fearsome yet profound.

10 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

Sam Raimi's classic The Evil Dead tells the story of Ash Williams, played by his frequent collaborator Bruce Campbell, who is forced to fight for his life against his friends who have been possessed by an evil entity. Receiving rave reviews, the movie jump-started Raimi's and Campbell's careers, who are still working together to this day.

Now a multimillion-dollar franchise, it started with the 32-minute film Within the Woods, in which Campbell plays the possessed killer instead. It was made with $1,600, and with it, Raimi found funding for what would eventually become his feature film debut and a timeless classic.

KEEP READING: 10 Horror Sequels and Prequels Coming in 2023