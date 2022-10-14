These are some must-see comediennes from around the world.

When you’re looking for a little something to lighten the mood, Netflix is an obvious go-to. With a vast array of comedy shows and a wide offering of stand-up specials, the streaming platform has no shortage of content that’ll give you that much-needed dopamine boost.

But while stand-up specials, in general, are a dime a dozen, American men headline the vast majority of these. Craving a slightly different take on comedy? These sets featuring women from around the globe will shake things up.

Hannah Gadsby — ‘Nanette’ (2018 - Australia)

Australian-born comedian Hannah Gadsby broke stand-up comedy ground when she released her first Netflix special, Nanette. Forged in response to Australia’s marriage equality debate and constructed around her personal experience with ADHD and autism, Nanette covers many non-traditional stand-up topics.

At more than one point, the lesbian comedian’s fury is so tangible that the entire audience falls silent. Yet, in spite (or perhaps because) of the visceral nature of her set, the audience stays with Hannah, erupting in applause at the show’s conclusion. If you’re looking for a stand-up special that inspired many angry men to pronounce yet another woman comedian “not funny,” Hannah Gadsby has your back.

Multiple Comedians — ‘Comedians of the World’ (2019 - Global)

With a rather self-explanatory title, Comedians of the World creates a platform for many global comedians. Separated into collections based on their region of origin, each comedian has approximately 30 minutes to make the audience laugh. While not all performers are women-identifying, there are several sets worthy of the “great international special” title.

Take, for example, South Africa’s Tumi Morake, who splices clever jabs at white supremacy into a set focused on her North American stand-up debut. Or Canada’s DeAnne Smith, an agender performer whose queerness dryly underscores their every punchline.

Liss Pereira — ‘Adulting’ (2022 - Colombia)

Colombian actress-comedian Liss Pereira has a way with words, bringing her audience close to tears as she riffs on the struggles of being a millennial in the current era.

Punctuating her phrasing with expressive faces, heavy pauses, and wild gesticulating, she tackles parenting, social media, and other adult issues with intoxicating ease. Liss captivates with self-deprecation and a stunning stage presence. Even if you don’t speak Spanish, Adulting will hold your attention.

Multiple Comedians — ‘Only Jokes Allowed’ (2022 - South Africa)

Only Jokes Allowed is a multiple-comedian showcase featuring six South African comedians, three of whom are women. While most people associate South African stand-up with the wildly famous Trevor Noah (of Daily Show fame), these comedians prove that South Africa has even more laughs to offer.

Gilli Apter talks about her experiences as a Jewish South African woman. Celeste Ntuli delivers a no-holds-barred set on weight, sex, and womanhood. Nina Hastie uses her struggles with low self-esteem and people-pleasing to garner laughs. At just over fifteen minutes a pop, these three shows are a quick must-watch.

Hannah Gadsby — ‘Douglas’ (2020 - Australia)

Hannah Gadsby’s second Netflix special capitalized on the wave of popularity generated by Nanette, creating a platform for Hannah to showcase her growing comedic chops. The show—named after the comedian’s dog—covers a host of topics, including neurodivergence and art history, with her signature dry, sarcastic wit.

Like Nanette, Douglas received many hostile reactions from men who “couldn’t relate” to its content. But the response from women and gender-diverse folks - especially those with undiagnosed mental health issues - was positive, supportive, and downright heartwarming.

Urzila Carlson — ‘Overqualified Loser’ (2020 - New Zealand)

Urzila Carlson brings witticism to life in her hour-long special Overqualified Loser, generating gut-busting laughs from the first joke. Her deeply personal brand of observational humor has her shedding light on gyno appointments, sex tapes, and menstrual cups—and that’s just in the first half-hour.

Based on her experience as a person self-described as “a few meals ahead and a few s*%#s behind,” Urzila goes in on what life as a bigger person is like. She covers the pain of worrying about eating in public, the fatal errors made by the production team behind “The Biggest Loser,” and the fear of losing so much weight that one might end up in adult films.

Multiple Comedians — ‘Ladies Up’ (2020 - India)

Ladies Up is a four-episode special shining a spotlight on four of India’s funniest female comedians. Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka, Supriya Joshi, and Niveditha Prakasam take turns delivering their takes on sexism, bad hookups, flavored condoms, casual racism, and more.

Representing a wide swath of geography, each comedian brings their unique style to the stage: despite their differences, they all take on deadpan stylings throughout the hour-long special, a familiar humorous adaptation used by marginalized folks across the globe.

Aditi Mittal — ‘Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say’ (2017 - India)

A rainbow-haired Aditi Mittal kicks things off by critiquing low-effort pickup tactics, likening teeth-kissing to the sound made by a pressure cooker. And she doesn’t stop there. The remainder of Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say covers challenges common to a thirty-something single Indian woman: the pressures of being childfree but wanting babies, panicked mothers, and the unpleasant reality of clubbing.

Whether covering the apparent Nepali origins of “Cotton-Eyed Joe” or the unfortunate knee-degenerating reality of high heels, Mittal marries physical comedy with exaggerated overexpression, keeping things entertaining throughout.

Gina Yashere — ‘Laughing to America’ (2014 - The UK)

Touted as the UK’s best Black female comedian, Gina Yashere takes San Francisco by storm in her stand-up special, Laughing to America. She shares about being the child of Nigerian parents, the “subtle racism” of the Brits, and the joys of wearing a snuggie to nightclubs.

Coming up in the '90s—-a time when comedy was dominated by predominately white men—Yashere’s brash and descriptive style paved the way for countless other young comedians of color.

Katherine Ryan — ‘Glitter Room’ (2019 - Canada)

Canadian expat-turned-Brit Katherine Ryan comes out strong in Glitter Room, starting with the blunt observation that her mere presence—as a 35-year-old single woman with no intention of finding a man—is enough to upset people. She takes the time to create a “safe space for men,” offering to modify her set, so it looks more like a kitchen.

Her tongue-in-cheek style flies in the face of traditional gendered norms, with the title of her special paying homage to the design of her daughter’s bedroom. With a sense of humor firmly rooted in her experience looking but not acting like a “proper lady,” cackles abound throughout.

