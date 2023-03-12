Along with a certain magnetism or je ne sais quoi, being a leading actor in the modern cinematic landscape requires copious amounts of talent and versatility. While audiences can get lost in their star quality when they hold every frame, many performers are just as effective in smaller roles.

RELATED: 10 Supporting Actors Who Shined In a Lead Role

On occasion, leading actors get to show this off. Whether they were just starting, getting long in the tooth, or were just dying to work alongside a certain actor or filmmaker, these typically leading actors still shined in supporting parts.

1 Cate Blanchett in 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' (1999)

Cate Blanchett's role in The Talented Mr. Ripley wasn't even present in the original novel. The character, an American socialite, was added by director Anthony Minghella with Blanchett in mind. After being "entranced" after meeting her, Minghella would include additional scenes for Blanchett to spread her wings.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, Blanchett is an accomplished leading and supporting actor, nominated for three Best Supporting Actress Oscars and five Best Actresses. Nominated for a BAFTA for her performance, The Talented Mr. Ripley highlights grace and elegance that Blanchett has continued to showcase in her arsenal.

2 George Clooney in 'Syriana' (2005)

Dubbed "The Last Movie Star" in 2008 by Time magazine, George Clooney has been compared to stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood like Cary Grant. With his undeniable radiance and charm, Clooney achieved stardom as a heartthrob on ER before transitioning to movies in the '90s. As part of his rise to prominence in the industry, Clooney played a role in the political thriller Syriana.

In all fairness, Clooney's role in Syriana is not a side one, as his face is plastered on most of the posters. However, the film is an ensemble piece, and Clooney is not always the main story. In addition, the Oscars felt Clooney's part was a supporting one, so much so that he was nominated in that category at the awards, which he would go on to win.

3 Mark Wahlberg in 'The Departed' (2006)

In a turn that would have surprised many in the early '90s, Mark Wahlberg has become one of Hollywood's most bankable leading men. While he started his acting career working with notable auteurs, including Paul Thomas Anderson, David O Russell, and James Grey, Wahlberg has evolved into a star of action and comedy films. However, one of his best movies will always be The Departed.

RELATED: 10 Best Martin Scorsese Movies, According to Critics

The movie to finally win Martin Scorsese his Best Picture Oscar, Wahlberg's performance works because he's essentially playing himself: a tough, smart-ass Bostonian. Delivering some of the funniest and most quotable lines of the film, Wahlberg's performance would earn him an Oscar nomination, his sole acting one to date.

4 Michelle Pfeiffer in 'mother!' (2017)

Described as "a character actress in a screen siren's body," Michelle Pfeiffer is undoubtedly one of the most talented of her time. A leading star throughout the '80s and 90s, 'Pfeiffer was almost unmatched in genre versatility, proficient in comedies, crime films, romances, melodramas, and period pieces alike. One of the more recent entries into Pfeiffer's filmography is playing a supporting role in mother! directed by Darren Aronofsky.

While the film itself was met with polarized reception, Pfeiffer's performance garnered acclaim. Intense and emotionally stirring, Pfeiffer would be nominated for numerous awards, including an IndieWire Critics Poll for Best Supporting Actress. However, she has appeared in mostly franchise movies recently, mother! still shows that Pfeiffer is a startling dramatic actor.

5 Matt Damon in 'Interstellar' (2014)

There are few acting careers more envious than that of Matt Damon. Besides being among the highest-grossing actors of all time, Damon typically chooses quality projects with great directors behind them. In addition, although he has starred in numerous big projects, Damon is not averse to appearing in small, even cameo roles, such as he did in Interstellar.

Although it wasn't kept a secret like some of Damon's other showings, his role in Interstellar does come as somewhat of a shock if viewers don't know about it beforehand. Not appearing until 102 pages into the script, Damon's character is built up as a savior, only to be revealed as a sly antagonist. Interstellar doesn't just prove Damon a willing supporting actor but also a complex villain.

6 Paul Newman in 'Road to Perdition' (2002)

Following American Beauty, Sam Mendes had the cinematic world at his fingertips. For his next film, Road to Perdition, he took full advantage. Armed with Tom Hanks, one of the biggest movie stars at the time, and an $80 million budget, Mendes' crime adaptation did well among critics who praised its visuals and cast, notably Paul Newman.

RELATED: Sam Mendes Films Ranked From Worst to Best

If Newman had any faults as an actor and movie star, which he arguably didn't, it was that he leaned a little too heavily into his charm and glibness during his early years. As he got older, Newman became a rougher, sturdier actor through movies like Absence of Malice and The Verdict. Road to Perdition is the last theatrical film Newman ever appeared in, and his Oscar-nominated performance is a powerful and prophetic one.

7 Robin Wright in 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

If Robin Wright wanted to, she could have become one of the biggest movie stars of the 1990s. While she had headlining roles in iconic movies The Princess Bride and Forrest Gump, Wright didn't follow those up with other big movies, instead opting for lower-budget dramas. On top of that, Wright turned down a couple of lead roles in big films, such as opposite Tom Cruise in The Firm, due to her pregnancy.

In addition to her acclaimed role in House of Cards, Wright has appeared in numerous distinct films over the past decade, including a part in Blade Runner 2049. As Ryan Gosling's superior in the movie, Wright is icy and stern, highlighting a cast that was widely lauded.

8 Laurence Olivier in 'Marathon Man' (1976)

A titanic figure on screen and more prominently on stage, Laurence Olivier is not a "leading actor," so to speak. Regarded as one of the finest performers of all time, Olivier is a thespian, regardless of the size of his role. One of his most iconic film parts, Olivier was nominated for an Oscar for his role as a Nazi war criminal in the thriller Marathon Man.

One of the most compelling and well-formed thrillers of the 1970s, Olivier's role in Marathon Man has been celebrated, ranked by AFI 34th on their 100 Years...100 Villains list. In addition, his quote "Is it safe?" was ranked 70th on their 100 Years...100 Movie Quotes list, while the famous dental torture scene has also been ranked with some of the most frightening ever put to screen.

9 Jodie Foster in 'Inside Man' (2006)

One of Spike Lee's most purely enjoyable movies, Inside Man, is elevated above being just another heist film due to its riveting, witty script and smashing performances, one of which is from Jodie Foster. A prodigious performer who gained notoriety at the young age of 14 for her performance in Taxi Driver, Foster emerged as one of the leading actresses of the 1980s and 90s through movies like The Accused and Silence of the Lambs.

RELATED: Jodie Foster's Most Memorable Performances

While Denzel Washington and Clive Owen are the engines that make Inside Man run, Foster is the navigation system that gives the film direction. Displaying a wit, cunning and sly sensuality that is absent from many of her more famed roles, Foster goes toe to toe with Washington in multiple scenes. While it was more of an accompanying part, seeing Foster battle in the metaphorical ring makes audiences re-appreciate her brilliance as an actor.

10 Brad Pitt in 'True Romance' (1993)

Like Michelle Pfeiffer before him, Brad Pitt has often been characterized as a "Character Actor Trapped In A Movie Star's Body." This is proven true when Pitt gets to shine in more eccentric, often comedic roles, and no director brings out that side of him better than Quentin Tarantino. In the first of their collaborations, Pitt played the stoner Floyd in the Tarantino-penned True Romance.

Although not an initial triumph, True Romance has become considered one of the best American films of the '90s, with much of the adulation going towards Tarantino's pulpy script and Tony Scott's graphic direction. Pitt's performance, right on the brink of his stardom, was also often awarded compliments, with Roger Ebert noting it alongside the supporting cast as "superb."

KEEP READING: 10 Best Movie Supporting Performances That Weren't Nominated For An Oscar