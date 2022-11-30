The most influential LBGTQ+ films are hard to choose because the genre has been there for a very long time, and each of them can serve as a starting point for viewers who wish to learn more about it and follow how it has developed. The phrase "New Queer Cinema" was coined in the 1990s, ushering in a genre of transgressive movies that could only be produced by queer directors who are at ease portraying aspects of their community that the public was uncomfortable with.

Later, the creative freedom to fully express one's sexual orientation without having to be queer—only the need to tell an amazing tale that touches people and spreads love and recognition—has gradually supplanted this tendency. These LBGTQ+ films have had to define impacts over time on not just the members of the aforementioned community but also everyone else around them and the film industry itself.

My Policeman (2022)

My Policeman is a 2022 romantic drama film based on Bethan Roberts's 2012 novel of the same name and directed by Michael Grandage. The movie is set in 1950s Brighton and centers on a gay policeman Tom Burgess (Harry Styles), who marries schoolteacher Marion Taylor (Emma Corrin) while also having an affair with museum curator Patrick Hazlewood (David Dawson).

It's apparent that My Policeman is a class act with political implications, especially during the period it takes place when being homosexual was a crime and the violence against them nearly developed into a sport, despite the critics' mixed reviews of its creative side. The film also succeeded in emphasizing the suffering experienced by people whose spouses are homosexual and unable to live peaceful lives.

Milk (2008)

Milk is inspired by the life of Harvey Milk, a homosexual rights advocate, and politician who was the first openly gay person appointed to public office in California. This movie follows Harvey Milk's (Sean Penn) career from the time of his 40th birthday till his passing by using flashbacks from a statement made toward the end of his life and historical footage for the atmosphere.

Harvey still inspires viewers with his voice and legacy, making Milk one of the most potent and timely movies ever made. Milk is made relatable and a compelling example of living one's true self by putting his queerness front and center and highlighting the various ways that his unrepentant homosexuality inspired both his political aspirations and the vast support he strove to garner from his community.

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain is adapted from Annie Proulx's 1997 short story of the same name and shows the complicated love affair that developed between Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal), two American cowboys, in the American West between 1963 and 1983.

The movie is an emotional drama that tackles the closet, homophobia, and forbidden romance head-on in shockingly innovative ways. Long after its tragic conclusion, the narrative continues, demonstrating the strength of an incredible movie while also retaining and conveying the concept of longing to its audience.

Pariah (2011)

Pariah chronicles the journey of Alike (Adepero Oduye), a 17-year-old Black teen coming to terms with her lesbian identity. Alike leads a double life, dressed femininely at home under the attentive, occasionally wrathful eye of her mother Audrey (Kim Wayans), while also embracing masculine presentation and Black lesbian culture at the clubs she frequents with her friend Laura (Pernell Walker).

Pariah is one of the most honest and potent portraits of developing adolescent sexuality as well as the joy and sorrow of self-discovery and self-determination, with an emotional and international appeal. Additionally, Oduye's performance in Pariah, which is a crucial element of the LGBTQ+ film canon, is heartfelt and genuine.

Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight is a coming-of-age movie that depicts the three phases of the protagonist, Chiron’s life: his youth, adolescence, and early adulthood. It also examines his struggles with sexuality and identity and the physical and psychological abuse he experienced as a child.

Moonlight is a complex and sympathetic examination of sexuality, masculinity, identity, and addiction and the first LGBTQ+ movie with an all-Black ensemble to win Best Picture. It also serves as a reminder that everyone looks for solace, refuge, and a place where they may be who they are honestly without regard to background, location, race, or sexual orientation.

Paris is Burning (1990)

Paris is Burning is a documentary that introduces the LGBTQ+ house cultures, community, and desires of these people who are often left out of society as they struggle to win the right to be and to recreate themselves in a setting populated by straight and white people. Additionally, the movie investigates issues like AIDS, racism, poverty, violence, and homophobia.

Even 30 years after its initial release, Paris is Burning is still significant because it captures a moment in time and place, personalizes its subjects, and helps people with the privilege to understand them better. Moreover, the general theme of the film is encouraging and humanistic, despite its occasional gloomy scenes.

Boys Don’t Cry (1999)

Boys Don’t Cry is a dramatization of the life story of a transgender man named Brandon Teena, who wants to discover himself and love in Nebraska but is victimized by two male acquaintances in a vicious hate crime. Hilary Swank portrayed Teena in the film.

It was the first major movie to feature a transgender man by the time it was released in 1999, and it's unquestionably one of the most significant LGBTQ+ movies ever created. The movie was crucial in changing the perception of trans people in America, and 20 years after it came out, it is still relevant, impactful, and contemporary.

Tangerine (2015)

Tangerine is a dazzling dramatic comedy that follows Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), a transgender sex worker, who asks her friend Alexandra (Mya Taylor) for assistance in finding her cheating partner. The film is shot entirely with an iPhone 5S.

Tangerine creates a heartwarming, and humorous depiction of transgender sex workers and their clientele. In addition, the humanizing and sympathizing immersion into the lives of those who work in the low-end drug and sex industry in Los Angeles eventually makes the film's clever artistry less notable. It is a truly unique picture that features enduring characters and seriously dark humor, proving that filmmakers don’t need a big budget to create a masterpiece.

The World To Come (2021)

The World To Come is a drama film based on Jim Shepard who also happens to be the film’s screenwriter, story of the same name. The film recounts the struggling lives of two neighboring couples in the 19th century as the two wives played by Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby start falling in love with one another.

The World to Come is a vivid, heartbreakingly poetic portrayal of loneliness, bereavement, and the bond that forms between two women in loveless marriages that go beyond their friendship or even romance, forming each other’s lifeline. The movie is more than just an LGBTQ+ movie; it also highlights women's desire to break free and be liberated to make their own choices.

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Kids Are All Right follows a same-sex married couple, Nic and Jules Allgood (Annette Bening and Julianne Moore), who reside in the Los Angeles region, and are currently stuck in a relationship. A cycle of introspection and cheating begins when their kids, Joni (Mia Wasikowska) and Laser (Josh Hutcherson), contact their biological father (Mark Ruffalo).

The movie exclusively focuses on what counts, which is family and love, and avoids any political stances, agendas, debates, stereotypes, or sidesplitting themes. The movie is also a homage to a time when finding a realistic portrayal of lesbian love in cinema was like striking gold.

