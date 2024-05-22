A new trailer for The Great Lillian Hall has been released, giving audiences their first taste of the upcoming dramatic story about a legendary performer who might lose everything during the final stage of her career. The movie will follow the titular character, portrayed by Jessica Lange, as she prepares to deliver one of the most important performances of her career. After building a trajectory for herself that earned her the title of "First Lady of American Theater", Lillian Hall is looking to delight audiences once again with the undeniable force of her talent. However, everything will change for the artist overnight.

Just as she's preparing for the premiere of her latest play, Lillian Hall is diagnosed with a neurological disease, meaning that, if her illness continues to advance, she won't be able to remember her lines or speak properly anymore. The people around her, including a character portrayed by Kathy Bates, will be deeply worried about the fact that the artist won't be able to steal the spotlight on the stage anymore, with the entire premise of the movie being how Hall deals with the aftermath of her fate. The cast of the film also includes Lily Rabe, Jesse Williams and Pierce Brosnan.

The Great Lillian Hall was directed by Michael Cristofer, who took on the challenge of portraying how the titular actress will struggle to dominate her field after the diagnosis. Cristofer has plenty of experience when it comes to theater, but he's also directed movies such as The Night Clerk and Original Sin. After a few years away from the camera, the director decided to come back to work on the story based on the screenplay written by Elisabeth Seldes Annacone. The Great Lillian Hall is scheduled to premiere on Max later this summer, allowing audiences to enjoy the drama from the comfort of their homes.

The Star of 'The Great Lillian Hall'

Before Jessica Lange stepped into the shoes of the protagonist of The Great Lillian Hall, the performer was seen as Dorothy Quincannon in Marlowe, a crime thriller that followed the titular detective played by Liam Neeson as he tried to solve the most difficult case of his career. Lange is also famous for her roles in Blue Sky and Tootsie, which allowed her to win Academy Awards in different categories. It's time for Lillian Hall to take one final bow, in the upcoming drama that will show the character in the most vulnerable point of her acclaimed trajectory as an artist.