We were all anticipating this moment: the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially incorporating the multiverse. Although it has been teased throughout a few projects, the recently released Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer gave us our first look at the chaos that is set to ensue. While it is exciting to see Alfred Molina reprise his iconic Doc Ock, some performances in other Marvel media are better left alone. Here are a few of these turns that shouldn't become canon to the MCU.

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man

Let’s be honest here. We already have a perfect Marvel multiverse film, and it’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to seeing Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in a live-action movie. However, if there was a Spider-Man better left to the world of animation, it is Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker. The jaded but lovable mentor going through a midlife crisis instantly cemented himself as a fan favorite thanks to Johnson’s performance. Given how a certain other Spider-Man could mentor Tom Holland’s version in No Way Home, it’s better to let Peter B. Parker stay within his own multiverse.

Wesley Snipes as Eric Brooks/Blade

Although I’m just as excited as anyone else for Mahershala Ali’s take on the half-human vampire hunter, I hope he isn’t introduced as a protege to Wesley Snipe’s iconic version. The first two films in the Blade trilogy are still considered some of the best Marvel adaptations ever made, significantly boosted by just how damn charming and charismatic Snipes played the character. Considering that we still don’t know how Blade will be incorporated into the MCU, here's to hoping it involves as little of the multiverse as possible.

Hugh Jackman as James “Logan” Howlett/Wolverine

When you think of iconic portrayals of superheroes, Hugh Jackman’s take on the Canadian mutant Wolverine is almost always quickly mentioned. His portrayal has had its ups and downs, and there is always the chance that we will see a brand-new version come into the MCU. That being said, it is Jackman’s final turn in 2017’s Oscar-nominated Logan that would make an official return feel cheap in comparison. While we probably haven’t seen the last of Wolverine, let's hope that Jackman keeps his promise to retract the claws for good.

Sir Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto

Much like Jackman’s Wolverine is an iconic superhero performance, Ian McKellen’s Magneto is a character-defining portrayal of an iconic supervillain. Erik Lensherr has always been a complicated villain throughout the history of the X-Men, and his live-action portrayal proved to be no different. McKellen portrayed him as both anti-hero and villain throughout his five-film run, stubborn in his convictions but conflicted over what alignment they make him. Michael Fassbender did his best to replicate this complex performance, but nobody can truly replace him.

Everyone (Yes, Everyone) From ‘Legion’

To the surprise of no one, the characters that shouldn’t join the MCU the most are also the ones least likely to be considered in the first place. Disney won’t be touching FX’s sex and drug-filled iteration of the mutant anti-hero with a ten-foot pole anytime soon, even though every cast member gave it their all throughout its three-season run. However, the entire show’s inclusion on this list hinges on the fact that the show was arguably the last truly original thing Marvel live-action media has done since being fully acquired by the Mouse. Although one could draw comparisons between its bizarre yet poignant nature to more contemporary fare like WandaVision or Loki, there probably won’t be anything else like it again for the foreseeable future. With that in mind, let David Haller (Dan Stevens) and his Summerland gang live peacefully in their new, unique timeline. Although, we can all agree that Lenny Busker (Aubrey Plaza) would absolutely be worthy of Mjolnir, right?

