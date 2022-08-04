In the 1950s, the term "midnight movie" was coined by the trend of late-night television showings of genre features, including monster flicks, horror, and other off-beat entertainment. The term later applied to the subversive cult films of the 1970s, such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a film that spawned an entire tradition of midnight showings.

While the idea of a movie airing late on television is somewhat irrelevant these days, directors have kept the dream alive with creative violence and gonzo premises that mirror the midnight movies of old. Whether it's a woman having sexual relations with a car or a strung-out Nicolas Cage forging an ax for demon-slaying purposes, the following films are far too weird and extreme for daytime viewing.

'Cheap Thrills' (2013)

Recently fired and on the verge of eviction, Craig (Pat Healy) goes out for a beer, where he runs into his old friend, Vince (Ethan Embry). Shortly after, the two meet a rich couple who places cash bets for them to do various dares around the bar. As the festivities carry on to the couple's house, the bets become increasingly risky, and Craig and Vince find themselves competing for large sums of cash.

Cheap Thrills asks its audience how far they would go for a quick buck and examines the line between desperation and depravity. Despite the cynical nature of the plot, the film balances its tonal temperature with a pitch-black sense of humor that weaves between moments of genuine shock. The tight cast and short runtime make Cheap Thrills a lightning-fast but unforgettable flick that plays better the more people you have crammed in the living room.

'The Loved Ones' (2009)

Six Months after his father died in a tragic car accident, high schooler Brent (Xavier Samuel) attempts to cope with the help of weed and metal music. When he declines an invitation from shy girl Lola (Robin McLeavy) to the school dance, things take an unexpected turn, and he soon finds himself in a fight for his life.

The less said about plot specifics of The Loved Ones, the better. It's the kind of film that's hard to pitch without spoiling anything, but the unpredictable nature of it makes for a darkly funny and surprisingly shocking ride. This one is a bona fide must-see for high school horror fans.

'Mandy' (2018)

IRed Miller (Nicolas Cage) lives a tranquil life with his loving girlfriend Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) in rural Pacific Northwest, 1983. However, their peaceful existence is upended when deranged cult leader Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache) spots Mandy in the woods, sending Red down a nightmarish path to revenge.

If "Heavy Metal Album Cover" was a universally-recognized film subgenre, Panos Cosmatos's Mandy would be the tent-pole. This phantasmagoric descent into Hell is a blood-soaked neon-tinged throwback to '80s horror. Riseborough's wounded yet ethereal presence and an all-time tour de force performance from Cage instill this psychedelic ride with a melancholic through-line, elevating it to instant cult-classic status.

'The Guest' (2014)

A mysterious soldier named David (Dan Stevens) arrives at the Peterson household, claiming to be the best friend of their recently deceased son. He offers to stay with them for a while out of respect for their son, but it isn't long before the daughter of the family, Anna (Maika Monroe), grows suspicious of his intentions.

The Guest takes samplings from multiple genres, including neo-noir, action, horror, and mystery, to form a fast and gripping thriller. Stevens weaponizes his dangerous good looks and charisma to make it impossible to see David's true intentions until later in the film. The finale is a taut chase through a Halloween dance, complete with an atmospheric synth soundtrack and neon lighting, that oozes style and cements The Guest as an all-timer of the midnight movie realm.

'Titane' (2021)

After a severe car accident, young Alexia (Agathe Rousselle) has a metal plate surgically inserted into her head. Years later, she works at a motor show and, one night, finds a man stalking her. Alexia brutally kills him, setting off a series of violent and life-changing events.

It's hard to proceed much further when explaining the plot of Titane, as the film is wildly unpredictable from the start. Rousselle gives her all for a daring performance, painting a layered portrait of a morally complex character. While the film is packed with gasp-worthy moments, the surreal body-horror set piece at the film's climax is likely to leave any room full of movie-lovers with jaws dropped.

'Green Room' (2015)

Desperate to stay on the road, a punk band takes a shady gig at a skinhead bar in the middle of nowhere. While packing up, they witness a murder take place in the green room, where they are forcefully trapped until the surrounding gang members decide their fates.

Green Room explores its punk values by digging into both the loving and hateful sides of the community, packing it all neatly into a white-knuckle plot. The late Anton Yelchin delivers a subtly intense performance, transforming from meek wallflower to action hero, and Patrick Stewart plays as far against type as possible as the calmly sadistic Neo-Nazi gang leader. One viewing of this film, and you'll see episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation in a whole new light.

'X' (2022)

In the 1970s, a film crew travels to a rural farmhouse where the owners, an elderly couple, have agreed to let them stay, unaware they are there to shoot a pornographic movie. Tensions immediately arise when the couple greets them with hostility and becomes suspicious of what the crew is up to.

Ti West's return to horror is a seamless blend of art-house and grind-house and makes an excellent case for why the two aren't all that dissimilar. On the surface, it's a tribute to farmhouse slashers in the vein of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre but digs much deeper thematically. Tackling topics like art, sexuality, aging, and meta-commentary about film, West gives us a movie with much to contemplate that also has a gleefully gory death involving an alligator.

'The Night Comes For Us' (2018)

Ito (Joe Taslim) is a mercenary and one of six members of a crime affiliate of the Triad known as the Six Seas. When he refuses to kill an innocent girl and turns on his men, it isn't long before a myriad of assassins hunts him down, and violence ensues.

Utilizing much of the crew from the popular Raid films, The Night Comes For Us employs the same kinetic action, only this time with a heavy dose of grind-house gore. The breezy runtime is filled with wince-worthy moments and will likely introduce you to new ways that bones can break. Just when it seems like the film can't top itself, we're treated to a relentlessly brutal final throw-down between modern martial arts icons Taslim and Iko Uwais.

'Battle Royale' (2000)

Based on a book by Koshun Takami, Battle Royale tells the story of 42 ninth-graders brought to an island by the Japanese government and forced to participate in a program known as "Battle Royale." Enacted to strengthen the nation's youth, the program requires the students to fight to the death, remaining on the island until one is left standing.

This cult classic makes the best of its grim hypothetical premise, delivering shocking violence laced with political allegory. The setup may prove stomach-churning for certain viewers, but it provides every moment with harrowing suspense that makes the audience invested in the survival of the main characters. If the film's cult status isn't already apparent, genre legend Takeshi Kitano makes a memorable appearance as a teacher-turned-tyrant.

'Cold in July' (2014)

When Richard Dane (Michael C. Hall) hears an intruder in the night, he shoots and kills him, disoriented in the dark. The intruder is identified as Freddy Russell, son of ex-con Ben Russell (Sam Shepard), who is recently released, and Richard worries his family's home will be Ben's first stop.

Cold in July is the rare film that drifts naturally from genre to genre as the plot unfolds, without ever throwing off the film's tone. What starts as a tense home invasion thriller evolves into a buddy road trip movie and eventually a stylish revenge flick. Hall sells every narrative shift, playing a complex character that questions the ideas of a being"hero" and if violence can ever be for a good cause.

