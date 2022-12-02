From good directing to well-written, intriguing characters, there are many key ingredients that ultimately make a movie great — acting definitely plays a big part. While a good plot is one of the most important elements to tell an impactful, entertaining story, sometimes it's hard to remain focused when a film features questionable performances.

From the Star Wars franchise to Bram Stoker's Dracula, Redditors share their very interesting takes on some films that deliver a good plot but fall short in the acting department. These could have been better or even legendary movies that are unfortunately harmed by poor performances.

The 'Star Wars' Franchise

The Star Wars universe is undoubtedly one of the most iconic of all the cinematic universes in film history, and for good reason. Through the beloved films, George Lucas successfully managed to create a vast world that beams with significance, inspiring viewers to dream and create.

Although the treasured franchise is exceptionally good at offering enthralling plots for fans to immerse themselves in, people on Reddit are not impressed with some of the performances. According to u/m0hawk, "The Star Wars movies generally fit the bill of being good movies with horrendous acting. Lucas can't evoke emotions out of his actors unfortunately." On the same thread, u/17-40 adds, "He managed to flatten Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor, and Natalie Portman all at once. That takes some serious (lack of) skill."

'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim follows a former pilot (Charlie Hunnam) and a trainee (Rinko Kikuchi) who are coupled together in order to save the world from the apocalypse during a war between mankind and gigantic sea creatures known as Kaiju.

Acting aside, people on Reddit consider the sci-fi fantasy film a good watch. "Pacific Rim. Decent movie with bad acting," u/doucheplayer says. In the same thread, u/o-o-o-o-o-o quickly comes to the film's defense and remarks that the performances weren't actually that bad — it was all about the cheesy lines.

'Kingdom of Heaven' (2005)

Focusing on the journey of a blacksmith named Balian who recently lost his mother, Ridley Scott's epic historical fiction drama set during the Crusades of the 12th century follows the characters' turbulent and bloody adventure, which soon leads to the Battle of Hattin.

While some Redditors agree that Orlando Bloom's acting was the major issue in the movie, others believe that his character was simply miscast. On the platform, u/GalleonCauldron writes, "Orlando Bloom in Kingdom of Heaven was atrocious," to which a now-deleted account replies, "I didn't think his acting per se was bad... I just don't think he has the gravitas to carry that role. Just a bad piece of casting."

'Godzilla' (2014)

At this point, everyone's heard about Godzilla — the implacable King of The Monsters, a desctructive creature who indiscriminately attacks and even kills other beings. The 2014 monster film directed by Gareth Edwards (the first film in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse) follows the ancient predator's battle with hostile opponents that threaten the survival of humanity.

According to u/Doctorboffin, the film is not so bad even if it features questionable acting performances: "Aside from Cranston the new Godzilla had pretty bad acting, but it was amazingly shot, directed, choreographed, etc."

'Batman Begins' (2005)

According to Redditors, the first installment of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight saga starring Christian Bale also makes it to this list. The talented director's take on the beloved superhero follows the character's origin story, from the death of his parents to his journey to become The Batman.

While Nolan's film is highly entertaining, apparently casting Katie Holmes as Rachel Dawes in Batman Beginswasn't the best choice: "Katie Holmes in Batman Begins, great movie but she was terrible," u/ForToday shares with 48 upvotes.

'Valerian' (2007)

When Alpha, a space station city with a huge community of several different species from a thousand planets, is faced with an intergalactic threat, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and his partner Laureline (Cara Delevingne) must save the universe.

Although this fantasy action film has the potential to be a fun watch, many agree that the lead was not suitable: "Valerian would have been more bearable without whoever that guy is as the main character. That actor made me wish I could rewind my brain and pretend I never saw it. I had such high hopes for that movie but the acting sucked," u/YoureNotYouAnymore says.

'The Godfather Part III' (1990)

Francis Ford Coppola's third and last entry for The Godfather centers around 60-year-old Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) as he seeks to remove himself from the crime world and legitimize his family's interests while trying to find a worthy successor.

In what seems to be a popular opinion on the platform (with 149 votes), u/ryl00 revealsthat the filmmaker's daughter's acting in The Godfather Part III is a huge letdown: "I can't even think about it. I am sure she is a lovely person and she is a great director but Sofia Coppola ruined it beyond salvation."

'The Man From Earth' (2007)

The Man From Earth centers around university Professor John Oldman (David Lee Smith) — who claims to be a caveman who has secretly survived for more than 14,000 years — and his mysterious past after he reveals it to his colleagues during an impromptu goodbye party.

The science fiction drama directed by Richard Schenkman is an innovative movie that ultimately provides viewers with an engaging plot. On Reddit, user u/Portarossa remarks that the film's general theme is quite appealing, although the acting is hardly on the same level: "It's a genius idea, but the acting is the kind of thing you'd see in a school play, and the script isn't much better. With a bit of polish, it could have been amazing."

'Gran Torino' (2008)

This top-rated movie follows Walt Kowalski (Clint Eastwood), a grumpy old man who has recently lost his wife and seemingly can not get along with anyone. When his neighbor Thao Lor (Bee Vang) tries to steal his most prized possession (a Gran Torino), Kowalski sets out to reform him.

"Good film but aside from Clint Eastwood the rest of the acting in Gran Torino is pretty terrible, kinda struggled to ignore it when I re-watched it a while ago," u/jamdunks writes on Reddit. On another post, u/MajesticMongoose shares a similar opinion: "Pretty much everyone is awful except for Clint Eastwood." Although it makes sense that viewers point this out, it doesn't hurt to keep in mind that the kids weren't actually professional actors, but regular people picked from the community to realistically represent the Hmongs.

'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

Centering around the well-known, centuries-old vampire tale of Bram Stoker's classic novel, Francis Ford Coppola's fantasy horror movie revolves around Count Dracula's (Gary Oldman) journey after leaving the captive Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) for London in search of Mina Harker (Winona Ryder).

While Bram Stoker's Draculais a treat for those who enjoy the gothic genre, the main issue with the film seems to be Reeves' acting and fake accent. "Bram Stoker's Dracula would be fantastic if it weren't for Keanu Reeve's horrid British accent," u/Nova_Jake remarks.

