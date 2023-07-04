It's always disappointing when a fascinating character meets a lackluster fate. A case in point would be Game of Thrones's Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) succumbing to falling rocks, but movies and TV shows are littered with similar examples.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which great characters were done a disservice with a mediocre and anticlimactic death.

This article contains spoilers for the movies discussed.

10 Bane — 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

After Heath Ledger's legendary performance in The Dark Knight, any villain performance in the subsequent movie had gigantic shoes to fill. But Tom Hardy more than rose to the occasion as Bane. He's gruff, menacing, and tough as nails — the only figure ever to break the Bat. However, several Redditors found his death underwhelming.

Specifically, they didn't like how he was killed by Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway) and replaced by Talia al Ghul (Marion Cotillard) as the main antagonist. "I loved finally seeing a great version of Bane in a feature film, and Tom Hardy was terrific. But revealing him as ultimately just a henchman and brushing him off in the blink of an eye really pissed me off," said user dantoris.

9 Data — 'Star Trek: Nemesis' (2002)

Star Trek: Nemesis sees the crew of the USS Enterprise-E confronting a new and formidable enemy, Shinzon (Tom Hardy), who is a clone of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). One of the highlights of the movie is the performance from Brent Spiner as Data, the ship's android lieutenant commander. Data, who strives to understand humanity, faces a significant turning point when he encounters B-4, a prototype robot resembling himself.

As the crew faces off against Shinzon and his plans for galactic destruction, Data's loyalty, selflessness, and intellect are put to the ultimate test. He has a terrific story arc, only to culminate in a death that Redditor homecinemad felt was a "total ripoff/rehash of Spock's self-sacrifice in Star Trek 2."

8 Palpatine — 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

Image via Lucasfilm

"Somehow, Palpatine returned..." Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is one of cinema's most iconic baddies and a standout part of the original Star Wars trilogy. However, many fans were unhappy with his inexplicable return in The Rise of Skywalker. More than that, one Redditor felt his death in the new movie fell far short of his famous defeat in Return of the Jedi.

"I liked the idea that Palpatine was unstoppable in conventional battle and the only way to defeat him was to catch him with his pants down through Vader's sacrifice," said user CountJohn12. "But then Rey (Daisy Ridley) just shows up and kicks his ass. Which is a boring way to end a movie anyway. The good guy should win through being smarter or more virtuous, not just winning a fight."

7 Alien — 'Spring Breakers' (2012)

Spring Breakers revolves around four college girls — Brit (Ashley Benson), Candy (Vanessa Hudgens), Cotty (Rachel Korine), and Faith (Selena Gomez) —who are desperate for an escape from their mundane lives and decide to embark on a spring break adventure in Florida. They immerse themselves in a world of drugs, parties, and crime, where they encounter Alien (James Franco), an eccentric local gangster.

It's an interesting movie, which subverts expectations, especially in how it casts Hudgens and Gomez very much against type. Nevertheless, one user didn't like how the script dealt with Alien. "He's a mesmerizing presence for a large part of the film and is killed offscreen in a very anticlimactic manner. I know that's the point [...] but it's jarring," said Redditor kleptophobiac.

6 Captain Kirk — 'Star Trek: Generations' (1994)

Star Trek: Generations brings together both of the franchise's iconic captains, Kirk (Willaim Shatner) and Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). The crew of the USS Enterprise-D take on Dr. Tolian Soran (Malcolm McDowell), who is determined to manipulate a cosmic anomaly called the Nexus for his own nefarious purposes. Captain Kirk, now retired, is drawn back into the fold when he becomes aware of Soran's plot.

In an initial cut of the film, Kirk is killed by a shot to the back of the head, but test audiences disliked it so much that they changed it to him sacrificing himself by leaping across a gap. Still, even this fate for the beloved character was controversial. "Unlike a lot of other Star Trek fans, I don't object to the idea of [Kirk's] dying if it's something badass and cool. But don't just have him fall off a bridge," said user CountJohn12.

5 Boba Fett — Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi' (1983)

The masked, armored bounty hunter Boba Fett is a Star Wars fan favorite, appearing across countless toys and other merchandise. However, his fame is completely out of proportion to his role in the movies. Indeed, across the original trilogy, he only has six-and-a-half minutes of screen time.

This might explain why Boba has such a swift and ignominious death in the mouth of the Sarlacc, even after being hyped up as an elite warrior. "He showed up for [five] minutes in the movies and died," complained user shewy92. "They did retcon his death, I guess. But for years, that was a real head-scratcher," added Redditor boywithapplesauce.

4 Roxy — 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' (2017)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle picks up where the first movie left off, with the remaining members of the Kingsman organization, led by Eggsy (Taron Egerton), facing a new global threat. Their world is turned upside down when the ruthless drug lord Poppy Adams (Julianne Moore) destroys their headquarters, forcing them to seek help from their American counterparts, the Statesman.

Sophie Cookson plays Roxy Morton, a Kingsman agent with exceptional combat skills. It seemed like the sequel would expand her character but instead, Roxy is killed off in the first act by a missile strike. "The way they killed Roxy absolutely ruins the move for me. As obvious an example of "fridging" as they come," said user addy-Bee. "I will never forgive Kingsman 2," replied Redditor BusinessPurge.

3 Dick Brewer — 'Young Guns' (1988)

This Western follows a group of young outlaws known as the Regulators, led by the charismatic Billy the Kid (Emilio Estevez). Charlie Sheen has a supporting role as Dick Brewer, a voice of reason within the group, striving to maintain a sense of justice and honor amidst the chaos.

About halfway through, a wanted man tracks down the Regulators, hunkers down in an outhouse, and shockingly shoots Dick dead. "He went out like a sucker," said Redditor tone1492. "You're right. That was an ugly way to bite it in a real way," replied user kazh.

2 Padmé — 'Star Wars: Episode III — The Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Another controversial cinematic death is that of Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman). She is overcome by heartbreak when she learns that her love Anakin (Hayden Christensen) has turned to the Dark Side and dies after giving birth. It's an emotional moment, but some fans found it unrealistic, and it is often mocked and satirized in the fandom.

"They established Padmé as headstrong and plucky. She's a senator and a queen. And then she dies of a broken heart?" said user boywithapplesauce. "While it's theoretically possible, I'm of the opinion that they botched the execution. And I'm not the only one."

1 James Bond — 'No Time To Die' (2021)

No Time To Die is the final film with Daniel Craig as the iconic spy, but it was a decidedly mediocre sendoff for the actor. The movie is overlong, overly complicated, and many of the story elements simply rehash earlier movies. It's unfortunate, and Craig deserved better.

In particular, several users disliked Bond's death at the end of the film. He chooses to remain on the island as a missile strike is imminent to save Mathilde (Lisa-Dorah Sonnet) and Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux). It's a heroic end, but also somewhat clichéd. "That was just lame. They could have come up with something better than that. The whole movie was garbage as well, respectfully," said user dood0906.​​​​

