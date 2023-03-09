There is an old saying: two heads are better than one. When writing a movie, that gets put to the ultimate test. Usually, a solitary venture, screenwriting is often mythicized as an isolated, reclusive pursuit. Yet still, there are many films that went through many authors.

This can be when films are written by notable duos or even groups. In less collaborative efforts, cases of replaced or rewritten screenwriters can lead to multiple authors getting credit. While many films can suffer from too many cooks in the kitchen, these movies evaded these traps.

10 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014) - 3 Screenwriters

It was a windy and somewhat legendary journey to get Edge of Tomorrow, the adaptation of Hiroshi Sakurazaka's graphic novel All You Need is Kill, to the big screen. The film seemed ladened with disaster and destined to be a flop. However, after going through 8 writers, only 3 of which are credited, Edge of Tomorrow was released to critical praise and has been deemed one of the best action movies of the 2010s.

RELATED:10 Great Movies That Were Written by the Lead Cast

Despite an initial script by Dante Harper which appeared on the 2010 Black List, brothers Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, known for their collaborations on films like Get on Up and Ford vs Ferrari, would write the majority of the final script. Christopher McQuarrie, who was directing star Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher at the time, would also receive joint credit, attributed as the one who would help clean up the film's ending.

9 'The Descendants' (2011) - 3 Screenwriters

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Known for his dark humor and scathing satire, The Descendants is one of the sweeter entries into Alexander Payne's filmography. Starring George Clooney in an Oscar-nominated turn, the comedy-drama follows an attorney and land baron and his two daughters. The Descendants also is notable as it marks the first film Payne did not collaborate with his longtime writing partner Jim Taylor.

Instead, Payne co-wrote the script with Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, the duo behind The Way, Way Back, and the Ruben Ostlund remake Downhill. For their work, the three men would win the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. A charming and devilishly comic caper, The Descendants proves multiple minds can still make a compelling and coherent whole.

8 'Before Midnight' (2013) - 3 Screenwriters

The third and arguably the best film in the lauded 'Before trilogy', Before Midnight is a potently observant look at marriage and middle age. Delivering some of the best dialogue and sharp wit of the trilogy, the film is the second, after Before Sunset, to be credited to all three of Richard Linklater, Ethan Hawke, and Julie Delpy.

RELATED: 10 Best Movie Trilogies Ranked

For their work, Linklater, Hawke, and Delpy would all gain an Oscar nomination. While Linklater is individually regarded as one the best screenwriters of his generation, Hawke and Delpy are no slouches when it comes to their individual credits either, with Hawke writing his own films The Hottest State and Blaze, while Delpy has written numerous films, most notably the romantic dramedy 2 Days in Paris.

7 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987) - 3 Screenwriters

One of the great war movies ever constructed, Full Metal Jacket is a vigorous odyssey into the heart of battle. Psychologically dense and expertly staged, the film was simmering in the mind of Stanley Kubrick since 1980. That was when he decided to contact author Michael Herr, who then was best known for providing the narration to Apocalypse Now, as well as writing the legendary war memoir Dispatches.

Favoring making a Vietnam film over a Holocaust one as Kubrick had originally thought, he decided to adapt Gustav Hasford's semi-autobiographical The Short-Timers. Eventually, Hasford would join Kubrick and Herr as writing partners, and the trio would be nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 60th Academy Awards.

6 'In the Loop' (2009) - 4 Screenwriter

Few political satires are as sharp as In the Loop. Jabbing at Anglo-American politics and the Iraq war, the movie works because it makes typically serious, bright people look very foolish. Directed by Scottish satirist Armando Iannucci, the film, a spin-off of his show The Thick of It, was written alongside The Thick of It staff writers Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, and Tony Roche.

Deemed "a five-man team" where everyone is "broken down into different compartments" by Armstrong, crediting fellow writer Ian Martin with re-write jobs, the quartet would be nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. Following the release of the film, Iannucci has gone on to a fruitful filmmaking career, Blackwell has created multiple TV shows, including the dark comedy Breeders, and Armstrong has created the smash hit show Succession, where Roche is an EP.

5 'BlacKkKlansman' (2019) - 4 Screenwriters

Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman is a raucous, thrilling journey, highlighted by punchy dialogue, a soaring score, Lee's dazzling direction, and pitch-perfect performances. An almost unbelievable true story brought to the big screen, writers Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz combined on a spec script before Lee came on as director.

RELATED: The 10 Best Spike Lee Joints

When he did, he brought on Kevin Willmott, whom he had previously collaborated with on 2015's Chi-Raq. A box office and critical success, the film would mark a commercial comeback for Lee. In addition, the foursome would secure an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, marking Lee's first-ever Oscar win.

4 'This Is Spinal Tap' (1984) - 4 Screenwriters

Image via Embassy Pictures

What a glorious twist of fate it was that allowed the minds behind This Is Spinal Tap would come together. But thank god they did, because otherwise, the world would not have one of the greatest comedies of the 80s, as well as one of the defining rock documentaries. Based on an idea from their failed sketch show The TV Show, the film was released to modest financial success, before becoming a cult hit.

Michael McKean and Christopher Guest, friends from college, would later meet Harry Shearer and Rob Reiner in the 70s. The film would launch all of their careers, with Reiner, son of comic legend Carl Reiner, going on to have of the most accomplished director careers of the past 40 years. Meanwhile, Guest would become a great director in his own right, carving out a niche as the master of the mockumentary, McKean would gain prominence in films and TV, while Shearer would gain fame on SNL and for his longtime work on The Simpsons.

3 'Blazing Saddles' (1974) - 5 Screenwriters

Warner Bros.

It must have been a holy experience being part of the Blazing Saddles writing room. Many would pay great heaps of money to be around the comic heavyweights involved. Mel Brooks, who also directed, Alan Unger, Norman Steinberg, Andrew Bergman, and of course, the great Richard Pryor. A comedy masterpiece, the film was inducted into the National Film Registry in 2006.

Described by Brooks as "written in the middle of a drunken fistfight", the writing process for the film is described as chaotic as the final on-screen outcome. Apparently, according to Brooks, the film was almost scrapped after completion, being despised by studio execs. But thank god it wasn't, as Blazing Saddles is now considered a certified classic.

2 'Monty Python's Life of Brian' (1979) - 6 Screenwriters

Image via Cinema International Pictures

Possibly the greatest and most influential comedy troupe in the history of laughter, Monty Python has been compared to The Beatles of the world of humor. Comprised of Terry Jones, Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, and Michael Palin, the best-known collaboration between the six men is their film Monty Python's Life of Brian.

RELATED: The Monty Python Movies Ranked

Ranked the Greatest Comedy Film ever by Channel 4, as well as numerous other publications, Life of Brian was the fourth-highest-grossing film in the UK in 1979. The crew would release one more film, 1983's Monty Python's The Meaning of Life, before, like The Beatles before them, breaking up. Each member found success on their own since the disbandment, notably Cleese as a writer-actor and Gilliam as one of the most revered filmmakers of his era.

1 'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984) - 6 Screenwriters

With an extended cut of over 250 minutes long, Once Upon a Time in America was such a formidable undertaking for Sergio Leone that it was the last film he ever made. In possibly the movie's most hilarious and outrageous choice, in a film about Jewish gangsters in New York, Leone decided to write the script with six tried and true Italians.

Alongside Leone is Leonardo Benvunuti, Piero De Bernardi, Enrico Medioli, Franco Arcalli and Franco Ferrini. While these names may sound like extras from The Sopranos or a Sebastian Maniscalco comedy album, they are instead the select 6 who combined to write one of the great crime epics in the history of cinema.

NEXT: 7 Movies Written by Famous Directors, But Not Directed by Them