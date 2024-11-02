Having a misjudged movie upon release is one thing—after all, cinematic history is full of movies that were marred (or celebrated) with snap judgments upon release only to be remembered very differently in good time. However, said misjudgments of a masterpiece resulting in a famous filmmaker experiencing backlash so extreme it hampered their career is another thing entirely.

Ranging from misinterpreted modern gems destined to become cult hits to all-time classics revered as being among the greatest achievements the medium has ever seen, the reception to these 10 films saw the legendary directors behind them experience a turn for the worst. In some of these cases, it is poor previews and production interference that are to blame, but everything from piracy to politics has presented as a perilous pitfall. The one thing these 10 films have in common is they should never have subjected their filmmakers to anything other than universal acclaim from the outset.

10 'Confidential Report' (aka 'Mr. Arkadin') (1955)

Directed by Orson Welles

Image via Warner Bros.

Great directing is great casting. Having the nous to pinpoint the actors and actresses who will bring a script to the screen with great impact, while also forming a bond with them that enables a filmmaker to guide their stars through the most challenging scenes, is one of the defining strengths of a great visual storyteller. As much as Orson Welles was a stunning stylist and an ingenious innovator, he was not a gifted director of actors.

This pitfall of his arguably proved to be most damming in Confidential Report, an atmospheric noir thriller that follows an American smuggler in Europe as he looks into the mysterious past of an elusive billionaire. The film itself is impeccable, with the story being brilliantly realized through Welles’s trademark visual prowess, but it suffers from Richard Arden’s flat lead performance. Typically a stage actor, Welles hired him in order to allocate the bulk of the budget elsewhere, but the theater star’s talents simply do not translate to the screen. It saw the movie flop at the box office despite its other great strengths, and earmarked Welles as a filmmaker who could not be trusted to turn a financial winner.

Mr. Arkadin Release Date October 2, 1962 Cast Orson Welles , Michael Redgrave , Patricia Medina , Akim Tamiroff , Mischa Auer , Paola Mori , Peter van Eyck , Grégoire Aslan Runtime 107 Minutes

Watch on Amazon

9 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Directed by Michael Powell

Image via Anglo-Amalgamated Film Distributors

A psychological slasher thriller following a masochistic serial killer, Peeping Tom was, perhaps understandably, a controversial release back in 1960. Mark Lewis (Karlheinz Böhlm) is a deranged murderer who targets women, filming their final moments with a portable camera to collect as a compilation of snuff films for his own self-pleasure. His situation escalates when an intrigued neighbor sneaks into his apartment to see his recordings, which he says are for a documentary about fear.

While it has come to be reviewed as a chilling masterpiece with a voyeuristic suspense akin to the best works of Alfred Hitchcock, Peeping Tom was lambasted mercilessly upon release. Critics used words like “beastly” and “disgusting” in their condemnation of the picture. The backlash effectively ended Michael Powell’s career as a director, despite his longstanding credentials as a successful filmmaker evinced by enduring successes like A Matter of Life and Death and Black Narcissus. While his future films never gained traction, he did influence the future of film by becoming a trusted friend and mentor to an aspiring young filmmaker named Martin Scorsese.

Peeping Tom Release Date May 16, 1960 Cast Karlheinz Böhm , Anna Massey , Moira Shearer , Maxine Audley , Brenda Bruce , Miles Malleson , Esmond Knight , Martin Miller Runtime 101 Minutes

Watch on Criterion

8 'Jennifer’s Body' (2009)

Directed by Karyn Kusama

Image via 20th Century Studios

Quickly dismissed upon release as a cheap and sexually-exploitative monster horror, Jennifer’s Body ultimately suffered from a purposefully misleading marketing campaign, one that director Karyn Kusama completely disagreed with. What the picture actually strives to be is a pointed feminist allegory about the complexity of friendships between teenage girls and the victimization many young women endure at the hands of men.

When viewed through this lens, the film is objectively far more compelling, and these qualities have come to be appreciated retrospectively, with the film’s standing being reconsidered by many during the rise of the MeToo movement. However, at the time, Jennifer’s Body still had a souring impact on Kusama’s career, one that actually wasn’t shared by screenwriter Diablo Cody. Kusama has only made two feature films since—2015’s The Invitation and 2018’s Destroyer—both of which were made on significantly smaller budgets than Jennifer’s Body, though both won widespread approval from critics. However, she has remained active in television, making contributions to hit series like The Man in the High Castle, Yellowjackets, and Billions.

Jennifer's Body Release Date September 19, 2009 Cast Megan Fox , Amanda Seyfried Runtime 102

Watch on Hulu

7 'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

Directed by Sergio Leone

Image via Warner Bros.

While it now stands as a defining classic of crime cinema with its brilliance defined by its immense scope, its grueling drama, and its array of exceptional performances, Once Upon a Time in America did have to overcome an appalling release strategy to become the picture it is today. With producers worried about its monumental runtime, The Ladd Company was hired to cut up to 90 minutes from the picture and re-organize its story structure to unfurl chronologically, decisions made without Sergio Leone’s involvement.

Quite understandably, Leone felt betrayed and experienced a pained disillusionment, especially as this American release of the film was critically derided and flopped at the box office. European audiences, who were shown the full 229-minute version, were far more impressed, and the eventual release of the full film would earn universal praise from critics and audiences alike. While it can’t be said that the picture did any harm to Leone’s career, it did impede his personal love for cinema to the extent that he did not work on another movie in the remaining five years of his life despite having several projects in mind. This may not be shocking considering Once Upon a Time in America was released 13 years after his previous film, but it is still disappointing that such a legend of the industry had his final picture marred so egregiously upon release.

Watch on Plex

6 'The Night of the Hunter' (1955)

Directed by Charles Laughton

Image via United Artists

It is perhaps difficult to quantify a director’s greatness when they make just one film, but as one of the finest actors cinema has ever seen, Charles Laughton had a certain aura of greatness about everything he did. This was proven in The Night of the Hunter, an atmospherically rich noir thriller following a serial killer who dresses as a priest and torments a robber’s two children in pursuit of a stash of stolen cash.

The film is, today, regarded as a masterpiece, a gripping and commanding thriller that excels with Robert Mitchum’s sinister lead performance and an arresting visual display of harsh shadows and high-contrast lighting. However, it was met with widespread derision upon release and failed to perform at the box office. Laughton was so pained by the negative response that he never directed another picture, even with his career continuing to thrive with performances in such classics as Witness for the Prosecution and Spartacus in the ensuing years. One can only ponder what he may have gone on to do with the potential he so clearly showed in The Night of the Hunter.

The Night of the Hunter Release Date July 26, 1955 Cast Robert Mitchum , Shelley Winters , Lillian Gish , James Gleason Runtime 92 Minutes

Watch on Criterion

5 'Babylon' (2022)

Directed by Damien Chazelle

Image via Paramount Pictures

While it remains to be seen what sort of long-term effect Babylon will have on Damien Chazelle’s career, the Oscar-winning director has already conceded—as sourced by Deadline—that the picture’s commercial failure could hamper future projects. The devastating injustice in this is that, despite its mixed critical response, Babylon is a sublime film. It follows figures in the film industry during the transition from the silent era to the “talkies”, depicting the new horizon of many stars’ careers and the dwindling fortunes of those unable to adapt to the evolving landscape.

It pulls no punches in its graphic depiction of the hard partying and perverted lifestyle many stars indulged in, a confronting quality that stuns audiences from the opening minutes and caused many to dismiss the picture as a crude and tasteless misfire. However, attitudes towards Babylon have already begun to change, with many now viewing it as the stunning feat of film-making that it is. Chazelle, who remains one of Hollywood’s most exciting stars following his success with Whiplash, La La Land, and even the sneakily underrated First Man, is slated to have a new film release in 2025. Here’s hoping it isn't so hastily dismissed.

Watch on Amazon

4 'Freaks' (1932)

Directed by Tod Browning

Image via Loew's Inc.

One of horror cinema’s first true visionaries, Tod Browning still stands as a master of Hollywood with his pre-Code horror of the early 1930s, including 1931’s timeless, chilling classic, Dracula. His contemporary stardom, however, would be short-lived, with 1932’s Freaks effectively ruining his career instantaneously. The psychological horror follows a group of circus freaks who band together against the beautiful yet mean-spirited trapeze performer when she tries to rip off a love-struck clown.

An early display of body horror, the film was labeled as repulsive and vulgar by critics. This widespread disgust matched the public’s general response to the picture as well, and all but led to an immediate end to Browning’s career as a box office drawcard. The following year, he was tasked with producing and directing Fast Workers uncredited, before directing just three more films up to 1939, which served as the end of his career in Hollywood. Following his wife’s death in 1944, Browning became an isolated and reclusive alcoholic, eventually dying alone in 1962 as one of just five filmmakers at the time with a life membership with the Directors Guild of America.

Freaks Release Date February 12, 1932 Cast Harry Earles , Olga Baclanova , Daisy Earles , Henry Victor , Wallace Ford , Leila Hyams , Roscoe Ates , Angelo Rossitto , Jerry Austin , Daisy Hilton , Violet Hilton , Schlitzie , Josephine Joseph , Johnny Eck , Frances O'Connor , Peter Robinson , Olga Roderick , Koo Koo , Prince Randian , Martha Morris , Elvira Snow , Jenny Lee Snow , Elizabeth Green , Edward Brophy , Matt McHugh Runtime 66 minutes Expand

Watch on Tubi

3 'A Trip to the Moon' (1902)

Directed by Georges Méliès

Image via Star Film Company

One of the most iconic pictures ever made, A Trip to the Moon is an early special effects masterpiece that follows a group of explorers on their trek to the moon. Directed by French filmmaker and stage magician Georges Méliès, it was a landmark success that left audiences around the world stunned, and thrives as one of the first significant commercial successes cinema ever saw. Sadly, Méliès would see very little of the profits as laws on distribution and ownership were lax at the time. A dodgy misstep in an Algiers theater saw the prints of the film end up in the hands of the Edison Manufacturing Company—as in polarizing inventor and entrepreneur Thomas Edison—where it was shown throughout America, usually with Méliès’ name cut from the credits.

The injustice inspired Méliès to take action, and his efforts were instrumental in pioneering some form of distribution rights for creators, though he still never saw much money from his famous picture. The onset of WWI only exacerbated Méliès’ financial downfall to the point that he was facing financial ruin in the 1920s. His work would be rediscovered soon after though, and, while he never made another picture after 1912, in 1936 he became the first conservator of what would become the Cinémathèque Française.

A Trip to the Moon Release Date October 4, 1902 Cast Georges Méliès , Bleuette Bernon , François Lallement , Henri Delannoy , Victor André , Brunnet , Depierre , Farjaut , Kelm , Jehanne d'Alcy , Jules-Eugène Legris Runtime 15 Minutes

Watch on Max

2 'The Great Dictator' (1940)

Directed by Charlie Chaplin

Image via United Artists

The Great Dictator is the most commercially successful picture of Charlie Chaplin’s career, and the public response to the war satire was one of immense praise and appreciation, so how did it spark his downfall? The picture is rife with what was, at the time, considered to be “premature anti-fascism”, with its skewering of Adolf Hitler not falling in line with the isolationist, peace-maintaining ignorance America was treating the dictator with in 1940.

The overt political rhetoric on display caught the attention of FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, who used Chaplin’s personal legal battles through the 40s as a basis for a smear campaign that would see the filmmaker lose favor with the American public, despite all charges he faced being dropped. As the negative publicity spiraled into overblown accusations of Communist sentiment, Chaplin’s career continued to wane until he was barred from re-entry to the U.S. when he sailed to England to promote his 1952 picture, Limelight, which was effectively boycotted by the American public. In 1972, he received an Honorary Academy Award for his career in cinema, an achievement which coincided with a renewed and growing interest in his work the world over.

The Great Dictator Release Date March 7, 1941 Cast Charles Chaplin , Paulette Goddard , Jack Oakie , Reginald Gardiner Runtime 125 minutes

Watch on Max

1 'It’s a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Directed by Frank Capra

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Today, It’s a Wonderful Life is revered as a golden highlight of old Hollywood, the quintessential Christmas movie that flaunts a powerful message of morality and human decency. However, it was originally received with underwhelming reviews from critics and was a costly box office flop upon release. Such poor performance led studios to question whether Frank Capra still had the ability to helm a commercially appealing picture.

Unfortunately, Capra would not be given another opportunity to prove his credentials in this regard, as the remainder of his films were low-key releases that made their money through video rentals more so than at the box office. Many speculated that the director’s overt sentimentalism had grown outdated in a post-war society. While he remained active in film, he never came close to returning to his greatest heights, and many of his ensuing pictures have been forgotten in time.

It's a Wonderful Life Release Date January 7, 1947 Cast James Stewart , Donna Reed , Lionel Barrymore , Thomas Mitchell Runtime 131

Watch on Amazon

NEXT: 10 Worst Movies That Ruined Great Directors' Careers