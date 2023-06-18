Summer is coming – in fact, it’s already here – and it’s important to remember that there is absolutely nothing wrong with closing the blinds on the simmering world outside, grabbing an ice-cold drink, and enjoying a movie from the air-conditioned comfort of your own home. With a mind towards those soaring temperatures, these 10 films each share just one thing in common: the use of “heat” or “hot” in the title.

Both words have been used in plenty of movie titles before, relating to everything from the looming presence of the law to hot jazz music, and, sometimes, even in reference to the temperature. From crime thrillers to comedy classics, these 10 films are the best to meet the summer select criteria.

10 'Hot Shots!' (1991)

1991’s Hot Shots! is one of the better movies to come from the spoof genre, primarily poking fun at Top Gun but ripping on several other popular films as well. The film itself follows a psychologically unstable fighter pilot who is tasked with destroying Saddam Hussein’s nuclear plants.

One of the most delightful aspects of the comedy film is how, in poking fun at Top Gun, it effectively lampoons the exaggerated machismo and glorification of so many action-packed military movies. It even spawned a sequel in Hot Shots! Part Deux which, while it wasn’t as sharp as its predecessor, did have fun with giving the Rambo movies the same treatment.

9 'Body Heat' (1981)

A true summer scorcher, Body Heat was a fast-paced erotic thriller set amid a searing Florida heat wave. The film follows a shady lawyer who begins a passionate affair with the wife of a wealthy businessman and plots to kill her husband so he and his lover can run away together, but double-crosses and split loyalties see the lawyer land in a difficult situation.

Coming from famed screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, the film works well within the confines of classic crime noir suspense while invigorating the genre with a steamy tension which was in vogue at the time. The end result is a compact, atmospheric thriller which keeps audiences hooked and has become an underrated flick of the early 80s.

8 'Heat Lightning' (1934)

Based on the play of the same name, Heat Lightning is a character-driven drama infused with elements of family melodrama, crime, and romance. Set in the Mojave Desert, it follows a hotel and gas station owner who struggles to keep an eye over her naïve younger sister while dealing with the re-emergence of a criminal past lover hatching a scheme to rob two hotel patrons of their collection of valuable jewels.

Excitement abounds as the characters become entangled and their ambitions clash, with Aline MacMahon excellent as the strong-willed and distrusting protagonist. It was one of the last films of the Pre-Code era and, while it was besmirched by the Catholic Legion of Decency at the time, a print of the film is held at the library of congress.

7 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' (1958)

Adapted from the acclaimed stage play of the same name, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof offers strong performances and scintillating family melodrama. Armed with a line-up including some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, it centers on a depressed man who, while nursing an injury sustained trying to revisit his high school glory days, visits his family’s plantation to celebrate his hot-tempered father’s birthday.

Self-interest and deep-rooted regrets flow out of the characters as the birthday celebrations deteriorate into a mess of ferocious arguments and inheritance claims. With the inter-family rivalries brought to boiling point in the sweltering Southern heat, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof excelled as a summer scorcher, earning six Academy Award nominations in the process.

6 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

A hysterical action comedy which, for many, still stands as the crowning achievement of Edgar Wright’s filmography. The second film of the anthological 'Three Flavours Cornetto' trilogy, Hot Fuzz follows an elite London detective transferred to a quiet village where he uncovers a mysterious plot surrounding cloaked strangers and deadly attacks.

In true Edgar Wright fashion, the film finds inspiration in a wide range of genres, becoming an enthralling display of visual style as it flips the buddy cop subgenre on its head. With a comedic arsenal ranging from scathing satire to delightful silliness, it has rightfully been celebrated as an accomplished action comedy hit and remains one of the best examples of the genre produced in the 21st century.

5 'White Heat' (1949)

As far as early crime cinema goes, no actor was as commanding on the screen as Hollywood icon James Cagney, and 1949’s White Heat is one of the actor’s best films. Cagney plays Cody Jarrett, a psychotic gang leader with a strong attachment to his mother who breaks out of jail to conduct a heist while a police informant infiltrates his gang.

The role sees Cagney at his most volatile, with Jarrett a tragic anti-hero who is surprisingly easy to have sympathy for yet impossible to completely understand. With director Raoul Walsh’s intense focus on a gangster’s psychology and Virginia Kellogg’s exceptional screenplay, White Heat is still one of the greatest crime movies ever made.

4 'The Big Heat' (1953)

With a 100% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes, Fritz Lang’s crime drama The Big Heat is a true timeless classic. The violent story follows a police officer whose lover is murdered by the mob boss he is investigating, leading him to join forces with a scarred moll in a bid to bring down the ruthless criminal and his wide-reaching web of corruption.

As one of the masterful's director's many great accomplishments, The Big Heat is a true gem of American film noir and an essential crime classic. Its intelligent plot twists, striking visual display, and a powerhouse performance from Glenn Ford ensure it has lost none of its suspenseful brilliance over the decades.

3 'In the Heat of the Night' (1967)

In the Heat of the Night has etched out a piece of cinematic history as one of Sidney Poitier’s greatest movies and a riveting crime mystery which plays as both a societal thriller and a sprawling mystery. Set in the deep South, it centers on black Philadelphia detective Virgil Tibbs (Poitier) as he reluctantly lends his expertise to a murder case the local police are ill-equipped to investigate.

With racial tensions a core focus of the film, it excels as a character drama while still giving audiences all the thrills that come with a murder mystery. Unrelenting and hostile, but still contemplative and humane, the film found a deft balance, though it is sad that it’s thematic focus remains as topical today as it was in 1967.

2 'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

One of Hollywood’s greatest ever comedies, Some Like it Hot focuses on two musicians who, after witnessing a mob hit, dress up as women and join an all-girls band to escape Chicago. The uneasy arrangement sees hilarity ensues as the duo's run-ins with the gangsters hunting them continue while romance blossoms within the band of touring musicians.

Quick-witted and razor sharp, the farce makes the most of its leading trio with Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon, and Tony Curtis all sublime. Truly a timeless comedy classic, it is a quintessential Billy Wilder film which remains every bit as good as it was the day it was released.

1 'Heat' (1995)

As one of the most hyped films on the 1990s, Heat was presented as the film that would finally see Robert De Niro and Al Pacino share the screen together. The Michael Mann classic follows a veteran criminal as he plans to execute one final heist before retiring and the seasoned detective desperate to bring him down.

With the narrative focusing on the cop and the criminal alike, the tension steadily builds as their game of cat and mouse plays out with gripping performances and some of the greatest action sequences ever put to screen. The title references the term used by criminals to describe the police, but also aptly describes its scorching tension and, for what it’s worth, is the best film ever with "heat" or "hot" in its title.

