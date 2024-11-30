Many of the biggest and best movies ever made have flaunted a sense of spectacle, an overwhelming and overstimulating onslaught on the senses that leaves audiences awestruck as they grapple with the enormity of what they have experienced. While this is an effective approach, sometimes toning down a viewing experience can allow for a film to have a far greater impact on viewers.

This notion has been supported by plenty of pictures over the years that have thrived with a less-is-more mentality. In fact, the very best of such films excel at homing in on the nuances of their characters while losing nothing in the way of immersive might. From minimalist masterpieces to Oscar-winning sensations, these film are a testament to the fact that sometimes less really is more.

10 'Nomadland' (2020)

Heralded by many as being one of the best films of the decade so far, Nomadland is a strikingly authentic and natural depiction of life on the road in modern day America. Written, directed, produced, and edited by Chloé Zhao, the accomplished filmmaker leaned heavily on her history in documentary film to capture many of the film’s best moments, with star Frances McDormand interacting with real nomads and improvising scenes.

While there is a dramatic core that stems from the protagonist being a recently-widowed woman out of work, much of Nomadland is at ease simply wafting through moments and conversations with a natural elegance. The picture finds tremendous power in its understated and organic approach, becoming a modern hit of cinematic minimalism and going on to win three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

9 'My Dinner with Andre' (1981)

It is quite difficult to describe My Dinner with Andre and do it justice. The 1981 picture utilizes both comedy and drama as it places its focus on two old acquaintances catching up for dinner. Wally (Wallace Shawn) is a struggling playwright secretly dreading the reunion with Andre (André Gregory), a former theater director who quit his job to travel the world. However, Wally soon finds himself being immersed in Andre’s stories, and begins contemplating his own stance on the life he knows.

While the film’s minute budget probably forced its hand, My Dinner with Andre finds a transfixing gravity in its staunch focus on the two men’s conversation. It doesn’t cut away to flashbacks or revelations of their lived experiences, but maintains its fixation on the discussion and the many nuances it contains. It finds a captivating power in this approach, one that has seen My Dinner with Andre endure not only as a cult classic, but as one of the most uniquely immersive films ever made.

8 'The Man from Earth' (2007)

Not completely dissimilar to My Dinner with Andre, The Man from Earth places its focus on a conversation between peers in one room. Adding a sci-fi flourish to the mix, it follows a team of university professors meeting up to farewell one of their order who is moving to a new city. During the celebrations, the departing tutor reveals that he is actually thousands of years old, prompting his colleagues to question him about his experiences and human history.

Granted, its paltry $200,000 budget does show at times, but the screenplay is intelligently orchestrated so that the discussion between the group remains engrossing while refraining from going in circles. It proves that a grandiose visual display and huge financial investment is in no way necessary to make an engaging sci-fi, while its focus on character and philosophy gives it a certain staying power that is complemented by its minimalism.

7 'Aftersun' (2022)

There have been plenty of movies that have invested huge budgets and big stories in order to explore the tenderness and the complexities of a bond between a parent and their child. However, very few have come close to matching the impact of Aftersun, a comparatively small coming-of-age drama that reflects on a young girl’s holiday to Turkey with her father in the late 1990s, one recorded on videos that the girl revisits as an adult seeking a new connection with her dad.

The chemistry between Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio is understated yet palpably sincere, it’s tender and loving without being loud or forceful. The balance of the stars’ chemistry allows for the film to boast a resonant and emotionally overwhelming power through its quietness and gentlene