Hellraiser is one of the newest horror movie reboots to be released, and has gained quite a following! Based on the well-loved franchise of the same name amassing over 10 films, the latest Hellraiser film was a fresh take on the classic. This movie is directed by David Bruckner and was distributed by Hulu.

The new Hellraiser film has left classic horror fans wanting to watch more movies of the same ilk. Luckily for them, must-see horror movies are not at all scarce.

The Original Clive Barker 'Hellraiser' Movies

The originally 1987 Hellraiser film has become one of the best horror films in cinematic history. The original film was based on the novella by Clive Barker titled “The Hellbound Heart.”

The movie franchise focuses on a puzzle box that opens a gateway to a Hellish dimension where Cenobite lifeforms, former humans turned monsters, live. The characters must defeat the Cenobites as they torture other humans and brutally kill them.

'Candyman' (1992)

The original Candyman, similar to Hellraiser, was also based on a Barker short story titled “The Forbidden.” The film follows a Chicago graduate student who is trying to complete her thesis on urban legends and folklore.

While investigating and researching, she comes across the legend of the “Candyman,” the ghost of an African-American artist and son of a slave who was murdered in the 1800s for his relationship with a white woman. The movie is a horror classic and was recently rebooted in 2021.

'Nightbreed' (1990)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Nightbreed is a dark fantasy horror film also written and directed by Barker. Like Candyman and Hellraiser, Nightbreed was based on his novel “Cabal.” Nightbreed follows an unstable mental patient who is falsely led to believe by his doctor that he is a serial killer.

When trying to escape, he is tracked down by police, his girlfriend, and his doctor, and hides in an abandoned cemetery. There, he meets a tribe of monsters and outcasts called the “Nightbreed.” Nightbreed has become a cult film, and fans of the Hellraiser series would adore this film.

'Silent Hill' (2006)

Image via Konami

Silent Hill is a psychological horror film that is an adaptation of the widely-popular 1999 video game of the same name. The film follows Rose and Sharon, a mother and daughter duo as they travel to the town of Silent Hill after Sharon mentions the town while sleepwalking.

Rose gets into a car accident near the town and regains consciousness to find her daughter missing. As she searches for Sharon, she battles a local cult and uncovers Sharon’s connection to Silent Hill’s scary past. Silent Hill is psychologically horrifying, a genre Hellraiser films will gladly appreciate.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street is one of the most classic horror films in the history of cinema. The slasher film has given rise to one of the most popular horror characters ever, Freddy. The film follows Nancy and her friends who all experience violent nightmares about a serial killer named Freddy Krueger.

When someone actually dies from the nightmare, Nancy must stay awake to uncover the truth. For any fans of classic horror films, Nightmare on Elm Street is one of the best options.

'Killer Klowns from Outer Space' (1988)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space is truthfully one of the wackiest horror films to date. The science fiction horror film concerns a clan of evil extraterrestrial beings who look exactly like clowns. These horrifying beings arrive on Earth and invade a town in order to capture, kill, and harvest humans to use as food for their survival.

The film is a cult classic and many people also find the movie to be hilarious in its own way. Though this film is a bit on the funnier side in terms of its absurdism, Killer Klowns From Outer Space is perfect for fans of Hellraiser for its space-like supernatural beings.

'The Evil Dead' (1981)

The Evil Dead is another supernatural horror film by the acclaimed director Sam Raimi. The movie follows five college students vacationing in a cabin deep in the woods.

When they find an audio tape that releases demons when played out loud, four members of the group become possessed and start to attack the fifth. The movie is quite gory, so any fans of Hellraiser’s gore should adore this movie and its graphic creativity.

The 'Halloween' Movies

Halloween is by far the most popular horror movie slasher franchise in the world. The franchise has 13 films, novels, videogames, and merchandise all about the infamous killer Michael Myers.

The franchise is known as the “Choose Your Own Adventure” of horror movie franchises. The movies tell the story of the killer, Michael Myers, as he stalks his prey and kills them.

'Lord of Illusions' (1995)

Lord of Illusions is another supernatural horror film that was, like Hellraiser, written and directed by Barker based on his own short story titled “The Last Illusion.” The movie follows a character named Harry D’Amour, an occult detective who has had several experiences with the supernatural.

D’Amour investigates a stage illusionist and magician named Swann and a magic cult led by an evil sorcerer named Nix. The movie is a bit out there in terms of magical and occultist themes, but fans of Hellraiser might enjoy these fantastical elements.

'Truth or Dare' (2018)

Truth or Dare is a supernatural horror film about, well, the classic folk game “Truth or Dare” (but with a spooky twist). Truth or Dare follows a group of college students who all play a game of “truth or dare” while on vacation in Mexico. However, they soon realize in playing the game that there are deathly consequences if they do not follow through on their truth-or-dare promises.

The film is a bit bizarre, but also quite frightening in its own way. Hellraiser fans would probably enjoy the thrilling nature and goriness of the film.

