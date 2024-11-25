Everybody loves a good hero-versus-villain story. Whether the villain has always been evil or becomes so throughout, the dynamic makes for compelling cinema. But sometimes, a story can work best when its protagonists are dealing with more complex ideas and dangerous situations; it could be a life event, a history of traditional values, or even simple inconveniences. In these cases, a traditional villain is not needed.

Why would a force for evil be needed to make things worse when the protagonist is already going through so much? Sure, there may be a character who’s antagonizing, but they can only be an obstacle rather than an overarching villain. Plenty of films take this approach— romances, comedies, and even animated adventures, but a few excel at it. These are the best movies without a proper villain, proving that evil isn't always part of a great story.

10 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' (2002)

Directed by Joel Zwick

Romantic comedies can sometimes suffer from two-dimensional stock antagonists, like an insufferable ex or a domineering parent. Thankfully, My Big Fat Greek Weeding did not rely on stock romcom characters and instead kept its focus on where it needed to be. Nia Vardalos wrote and starred in this 2002 hit comedy as Toula, a Greek-American woman who falls in love with Ian (John Corbett), a non-Greek man, and struggles to get her family to accept him before they get married.

With a plot like that, you would think that the film could easily have had a villain, like Toula’s parents, Maria (Lainie Kazan) and Gus (the late Michael Constantine). But what makes the movie work is how it portrays this big and loud family as a loving and caring unit, showing how proud they are of their heritage. At the end of the day, the family wants to see Toula happy, and that’s where the heart of the script is. It’s an easily relatable film for anyone with a loud but loving family, even if you’re not Greek.

9 'Booksmart' (2019)

Directed by Olivia Wilde

Films about high school students are often expected to have villains, like the popular jock, the mean cheerleader, or even a teacher. But the 2019 teen comedy Booksmart excels beyond that by shifting its focus to more meaningful areas. The directorial debut of Olivia Wilde centers around Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), two straight-A students who, after learning how much partying they’ve missed out on in high school, decide to have one fun night before graduation.

Although Molly and Amy’s classmates come off as antagonistic at times, no one here has any villainous intentions. When it’s revealed that many of them were able to both work hard and play hard, it becomes the driving force for Molly and Amy’s story. Not only do they finally get to attend a high school party, but they realize that they spent all of high school judging their peers. One of the best R-rated movies of the 2010s, Booksmart works not only as a great coming-of-age story but as a lesson in not relying on teen movie stereotypes to get your point across.

8 'Past Lives' (2023)

Directed by Celine Song

Even if it received zero Oscar wins, Past Lives is still one of the best films of 2023. The autobiographical romantic drama by writer/director Celine Song centers around the reunion of two childhood best friends from South Korea, Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo). Despite having long been separated by various life events and Nora now married to Arthur (Josh Magaro), the two contemplate what their lives would’ve been like if they had gotten together or if they had been together in a past life.

What’s so refreshing about Past Lives is its nuanced approach to romance. In any other film, Arthur would have been the villain. He would have been portrayed as such and made audiences root for Nora and Hae Sung to get together, but thankfully, he is portrayed more as a supporting and understanding character. Past Lives takes a more grounded and realistic take on nostalgia, love, and destiny without resorting to two-dimensional characters, like a jealous boyfriend type. It’s the kind of film that could and should be influential for romantic stories.

7 'Gravity' (2013)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón

As if the idea of space travel wasn’t scary enough, acclaimed director Alfonso Cuarón made it even more evident by taking audiences on an extraordinary journey with Gravity. Sandra Bullock and George Clooney star as Dr. Ryan Stone and Commander Matt Kowalski, respectively, two astronauts on a mission orbiting the Earth. But an accident causes them to get separated and Dr. Stone, with her medical engineering, has to adapt to survive. There are no other rival astronauts, secret corporate agenda, or even aliens; it’s just Sandra Bullock and the dark recesses of outer space.

Films about man vs. nature are usually set on Earth, but Gravity also counts in that category and is now regarded as a 21st-century cinematic classic. It’s the kind of film that movie theaters were made for. The story is simple, with no plot contrivances, just Bullock’s journey for survival, sold effectively through the desperation and urgency of her performance. Not only does this also make the film work on many technical levels, but it’ll make you want to keep your feet firmly on the ground.

6 'The Straight Story' (1999)

Directed by David Lynch

When it comes to David Lynch, there is no shortage of conversation to be had. Films like Eraserhead and Mulholland Drive and the series Twin Peaks, for example, are all prime examples of his distinctly surreal style that has captivated film fans for decades. But there is one great film that rarely gets brought up, and it’s probably Lynch's most “normal” film: The Straight Story. It tells the true story of Alvin Straight (Richard Farnsworth), a man who drove his lawn tractor from Iowa to Wisconsin to visit his estranged sick brother.

The Straight Story lives up to its title by truly being a straightforward story of a man visiting his brother. There are obstacles along the way, like the fact that the John Deere lawn-mower tractor is difficult to manage when taking it cross-country. But The Straight Story is a beautiful film that hits the right amount of sentimentality, adding to the masterfully simple story about a journey worth taking without a villain in the way.

5 The Before trilogy (1995-2013)

Directed by Richard Linklater