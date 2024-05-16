Even if he is not planning to get behind the camera again in the foreseeable future (according to The Independent), English author, screenwriter, and filmmaker Alex Garland has established himself as one of the best directors working today, providing audiences with a few captivating films essentially in the sci-fi genre. His latest film, A24's dystopian action drama Civil War has garnered great reviews from critics and general audiences alike.

Garland's movies, which range from 28 Days Later through Ex Machina to Annihilation, are undeniably compelling, naturally making audiences wonder what is the inspiration behind them. In two conversations with Far Out Magazine and ScreenRant, the director has named some of his favorite movies, from Phantasm to the Oscar-winning Parasite, and highlighted what makes them great. Fans of the filmmaker's work may want to check out the great movies recommended by Alex Garland.

10 'Phantasm' (1979)

Director: Don Coscarelli

Don Coscarleli's cult classic Phantasm blends the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror genres in a compelling tale about loss and mortality, illustrating a teenage boy (A. Michael Baldwin) and his friends' journey as they face off against a mysterious grave robber, known only as the Tall Man (Angus Scrimm) who wields a lethal arsenal of supernatural weapons that they must overcome to survive.

According to the acclaimed director, Phantasm's "trippy" quality is one of the aspects that stands out the most in the 1979 movie. While it was released to mixed (mostly bad) reviews, Phantasm later garnered a cult following and became an essential surrealist film due to its bizarre imagery and intriguing but surreal plot. Although not everyone's cup of tea, this charming independent movie is likely to appeal to a handful of horror fans.

9 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Director: Robert Eggers

Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse is one of A24's best horror movies. Featuring haunting black-and-white cinematography, the horror film sees Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in two of their best and most challenging performances as it depicts two lighthouse keepers isolated on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s — the two attempt to keep their sanity in what seems like eternity.

The Lighthouse is the perfect pick for anyone who likes unsettling, truly atmospheric horror films. As Far Out Magazine reported, Eggers' memorable movie is an Alex Garland favorite (even if it doesn't appeal to many thanks to its truly bizarre narrative and strange but effective execution): "There are some amazing people working today, and I think [Robert Eggers] is one of them," Garland revealed. "I thought The Lighthouse was fantastic. It was incredibly funny and strange but most of all, incredibly original."

8 'Walkabout' (1971)

Director: Nicolas Roeg

In Nicolas Roeg's 1971 film Walkabout, two siblings (Jenny Agutter and Luc Roeg) are stranded in the Australian Outback, where they learn to survive with the aid of a teenage Aboriginal boy (David Gulpilil) on his "walkabout", which means a ritual separation from his tribe. It deals with topics of identity and the self, providing audiences of all ages with a thought-provoking time in front of the screen.

According to the celebrated British Film Institute who included it on their list, Walkabout is one of the "50 films you should see by the age of 15." This survival epic has captured the attention of many, and understandably so; at the top of its list of admirers is Garland, who thinks it is "virtuoso filmmaking." He continues: "It has one of the strangest unannounced or unanticipated scenes in any kind of film I’ve ever seen," the director revealed to Far Out. "It can be really shocking, but it’s also really touching and very sort of oddly charming."

7 'All That Jazz' (1979)

Director: Bob Fosse

Another essential worth checking out is undoubtedly All That Jazz, a must-see Bob Fosse musical drama and semi-autobiography. Drawing inspiration from aspects of Fosse's life and career as a dancer, choreographer, and director, All That Jazz's story centers around the womanizing dancer Joe Gideon, played by Roy Scheider in one of his most unexpected roles.

This Palm d'Or and Oscar winner (it won four out of nine nominations, including Best Original Score, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing) is no doubt mandatory viewing in the musical genre, so audiences who are keen on the category might want to give this a watch. It's not surprising that Garland would name All That Jazz as a favorite — he described it as "brave," for one — especially considering how incredibly executed the acclaimed movie is, particularly when it comes to its astounding editing and central performance.

6 'Kes' (1970)

Director: Ken Loach

This British family drama by Ken Loach based on the 1968 novel A Kestrel for a Knave introduces audiences to the story of Billy, played by David Bradley, who comes from a dysfunctional working-class family and struggles at school. However, things start to change when he embraces happiness after adopting a fledgling kestrel, truly caring for him and proceeding to train it in the art of falconry.

For Garland's confirmed threequel 28 Years Later, the bleak but intriguing Kes is reportedly a big inspiration. "It's a very moving film," the filmmaker said. "It's a very honest film." No doubt, this realist tragedy is a compelling watch throughout, featuring a captivating story to keep audiences invested (especially those who enjoy great though saddening coming-of-age tales).

5 'Anatomy of a Fall' (2023)

Director: Justine Triet

One of 2023's best, the critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning Anatomy of a Fall, has quickly earned a spot among the finest courtroom dramas. The film stars Sandra Hüller in an Oscar-nominated performance. She steps into the shoes of a writer who's trying to prove her innocence in her husband's (Samuel Theis) death with the help of her lawyer (Swann Arlaud).

Although its screenplay is a memorable aspect of the incredible Justine Triet murder mystery, as it manages to keep audiences asking questions and persuades them to wait for more, Anatomy of a Fall is an excellent film for plenty of reasons, among them are the astounding acting performances (which Garland could not help praising) and striking cinematography. "Had beautiful performances," the Civil War director revealed to ScreenRant. "And underneath it, there was this incredible intelligence."

4 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away is easily one of Studio Ghibli's most popular features, and for good reason. This touching, beautifully animated Japanese movie provides valuable messages about environmentalism — a recurring theme in Ghibli's movies — identity, and the fear of the unknown. The plot centers around a little girl named Chihiro, who wanders into the world of the gods and spirits after losing sight of her parents.

Spirited Away is many's favorite film when it comes to the animation genre, Alex Garland included. "It’s got probably close to among the most striking imagery I’ve ever seen in a film," the Ex Machina filmmaker remarked. "It got under my skin in a particular way. As sheer pleasure, it’s probably the film on this list I’ve enjoyed the most." It's not difficult to grasp why this Oscar-winning feature is a Garland favorite.

3 'The Third Man' (1949)

Director: Carol Reed

Set in post-war Vienna, this expressionist 1949 film noir directed by Carol Reed is one of the best of its genre. The story revolves around pulp novelist Holly Martins, played by Joseph Cotten, who travels to the shadowy city only to find himself investigating the mysterious death of an old friend, Harry Lime (Orson Welles).

According to Garland, The Third Man has “real moral murkiness” that he appreciates. The movie benefits from striking black-and-white cinematography, harsh lighting that makes it atmospheric, and an intriguing premise centering around friendship. There is no doubt that the Carol Reed film makes for a memorable time in front of the screen, particularly for those keen on film-noir mysteries.

2 'Come and See' (1985)

Director: Elem Klimov

Come and See is mandatory viewing in the war genre. This Soviet feature by trailblazer director Elem Klimov depicts the disturbing journey of a young boy (Aleksey Kravchenko) who joins the Soviet resistance movement against German forces and experiences the horrors of World War II, illustrating all the Nazi atrocities and human suffering he undergoes.

This 1985 movie is definitely not an easy watch. However, anyone who enjoys well-executed war films will probably want to check out Come and See, be it for its incredible direction or the heart-shattering narrative illustrated with stomach-turning precision. As Garland puts it, Klimov's movie is a "really complicated game between the absolute sharp edge of reality and the strangeness of interior surrealism." He also describes it as "extraordinarily powerful."

1 'Parasite' (2019)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Next is Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning and groundbreaking Parasite, a masterfully executed dark comedy thriller film that meditates on capitalism and wealth imbalances, particularly in South Korea. The compelling story centers around the relationship between the wealthy Park family and the struggling, working-class Kim clan. The latter came up with a meticulous plan so that their paths cross with life-changing consequences.

Joon-ho's incredible feature made Oscars history by being the first non-English language movie to win Best Picture. There is no denying that Parasite was a fantastic achievement, propelling the director to further fame and persuading audiences all over the globe to dip their toes in the wonderful Asian cinema. "The thing I loved about Parasite was that it felt complicated and profound and really, really surprising," Garland admitted. "I just thought Parasite was a really good instruction in terms of how free you can be in film."

