With such a wide range of complex and thought-provoking movies out there, it is only logical that some of the features both critics and general moviegoers love do not appeal to every single audience member, and that is entirely okay.

Whether Reddit cinephiles found it hard to get through these widely beloved movies due to their slow pace or found the themes these films deal with emotionally exhausting, there are many valid reasons why a watching experience is often not as good as we hope it will be. From 2001: A Space Odyssey to Uncut Gems, these are ten features that users on the platform would never watch again.

10 '2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Stanley Kubrick's legendary sci-fi flick — a highly influential movie, considered his masterpiece by many — analyzes the story of evolution as it centers around a mysterious artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface, following a spacecraft sent to Jupiter to find the black monolith's origins.

Although visually stunning and a generally groundbreaking film, 2001: A Space Odyssey is also known for its deliberately slow pacing. u/grichardson526 says the 1968 feature is "a remarkable technical achievement. But as a movie I can't stand it." As a reply to the comment, a user adds that they see how "most people" don't like it: "It's very... Slow and weird."

9 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers, Robert Eggers' deeply bizarre but memorable movie follows the characters as they attempt not to lose their minds while spending time together on a remote New England island during the 1890s.

"Stunning film," u/Spectredemortis said. "Will never watch again." Featuring impeccable performances from both leads and stunning, haunting black-and-white shots by Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse is an impressive feature that makes for a really uncomfortable watch, which is understandably not to every viewer's liking.

8 'Dunkirk' (2017)

With a non-linear storyline intended to add intrigue to the viewing experience, Christopher Nolan's acclaimed historical war movie depicts real-life events during the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II, offering viewers different outlooks from the perspectives of land, sea, and air.

Dunkirk was also a well-mentioned movie on the platform, and for good reason. Because it perfectly captures war, including the pain and despair that follow, Nolan's film can make for a tough viewing experience. "It did an amazing job capturing the feeling of being in that war; the only problem was that feeling was miserable," u//OneGuyJeff wrote.

7 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

In a thought-provoking character study of four characters, Requiem for a Dream directed by Darren Aronofsky provides viewers with a sneak peek inside the lives of those who struggle with drug addiction, including a retired widow (Ellen Burstyn) and her son Harry (Jared Leto).

A relentless tale that explores the mental health of people who struggle with addiction, Requiem for a Dream is everything but an easy watch. "I'm still traumatized 20 years later," u/Laura37733 wrote. On a less dark and more lighthearted note, a user revealed that they watched the disturbing film mistaking it for What Dreams May Come: "Took a few minutes to determine Robin Williams wasn’t showing up," they said.

6 'Stalker' (1979)

Andrei Tarkovski's sci-fi movie is regarded as a classic and remains at the top of the list regarding the very best of the genre, even after all these years. Stalker is an absorbing movie that follows two men who seek to find a room that grants wishes through an area known as the Zone.

In addition to the impressive acting performances, Stalker delivers a thrilling, intense premise. However, it is not its claustrophobic narrative that keeps movie enthusiasts away. According to u/six6six4kids, Tarkovsky's films are "all profound works in their own rights, but they’re much too slow for me." Another user adds that "even the main characters take a nap in the middle of the film."

5 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Yet another Stanley Kubrick feature that seemingly deserves the praise it gets, A Clockwork Orange features an imprisoned sadistic gang leader (Malcolm McDowell) at its center, depicting the character's volunteering for a conduct-aversion experiment in a futuristic city governed by a repressive and totalitarian super-State.

On Reddit, viewers feel like the film is not the entertaining watch many consider it to be, including u/zxcven: "very surprised this was only mentioned once. film is thoroughly unenjoyable to me." Despite not being everyone's cup of tea, there is no doubt that Kubrick's violent and audacious film is highly respected by worldwide cinephiles.

4 'American History X' (1998)

After serving three years in prison for killing two Black men, ex-neo-Nazi and former leader of a violent white supremacist gang Derek Vineyard (Edward Norton), gets out of jail and attempts to prevent his younger brother from going down the same brutal route that he did.

"American History X. Amazing movie. And needed to be made. But can't say it was enjoyable and definitely will not watch it again. Just can't go through it a second time," a Redditor rightly remarked. Given the sensitivity of its themes, it would, a hundred percent, be difficult (and questionable) to find such a narrative enjoyable, even if the movie excels in sending out powerful messages on hatred and racism.

3 'Schindler's List' (1993)

One of Steven Spielberg's finest pieces of filmmaking, Schindler's List is a moving watch that inspired both survivors and those who listened. Based on the true story of Oskar Schindler, the 1993 feature set in German-occupied Poland during World War II centers around a businessman (Liam Neeson) who becomes an unlikely humanitarian by turning his factory into a refuge​​​​​​.

Shining a light on how one person's minimal actions can make a difference in the lives of others, Spielberg's historical drama is a poignant feature that deals with the delicate nature of its themes with care. "It’s a brilliant movie and everyone should see it once, but I will never watch it again," a user admitted.

2 'Joker' (2019)

Starring Joaquin Phoenix in a phenomenal role that earned the actor an Academy Award in 2020, Joker offers audiences a different take on the beloved fictional character, this time depicting Gotham's Prince of Crime as a failed comedian who seeks connection and slowly descends into madness.

On top of splendid cinematography and first-class acting, Todd Phillips' movie is also known for its portrayal of mental health, which includes Arthur's childhood trauma. "I get why people like it but man, what an utterly unpleasant movie," u/OnslaughtRM said. "That's kind of the point. It's supposed to be uncomfortable and unpleasant," another user noted.

1 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

The second A24 movie on this list, Uncut Gems, and is likely one of the most anxiety and adrenaline-inducing movies viewers on the platform have ever seen. Adam Sandler brings to life (and totally nails the dramatic role) a once-successful New York gems dealer whose gambling ambition has destroyed his career and personal life.

"My nerves were completely shot by the end, would not watch it again myself, but recognize its excellence," u/dobette593 said. Assuredly, the Safdie brothers feature is an unforgettable film that will likely linger in viewers' minds for a long time.

