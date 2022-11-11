Truth be told, not every "great" movie will appeal to everyone — and that is okay. Although some of these treasured films are perfect masterpieces to some, others can't help but spot every flaw while watching them. Although, to some, these are highly entertaining films, to others they are just plain boring.

From plot and characters to rhythm and dialogues, many factors that can influence whether a motion picture is worth the watch. Thanks to Redditors, a wide-ranging list of supposedly bad high-rated films — which goes from Duneto Avatar— came together for everyone's entertainment.

'Dune' (2021)

Denis Villeneuve's critically acclaimed adaptation of the 1965 epic science fiction novel by American author Frank Herbert covers the first half of the book and introduces viewers to two brand-new worlds. In the first installment of the Dune franchise, a noble family becomes involved in a war for control over the galaxy's most valuable asset.

Much like 2001: Space Odyssey, Redditors' main issue with Villeneuve's motion picture seems to be its slow pace. Apart from that, u/Trevantier adds that the movie felt empty especially in regards to character depth.

'Blade Runner' (1982)

Although highly-rated, the 1982 movie seems to be the least liked out of the duology; at least by Redditors. Starring Harrison Ford and Sean Young, the film follows a blade runner (police unit) who must purse and terminate four replicants who stole a ship in space and returned to Earth during the 21st Century.

On the platform, u/MRTriangulumM33 said: "I didn't really like the original Blade Runner. It was dated. However, I loved Blade Runner 2049. Amazing movie."

'Slumdog Millionaire' (2008)

In this British crime drama, a 18-year-old Mumbai boy (Dev Patel) is accused of cheating on India's Kaun Banega Crorepati? (an Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?). In order to prove his innocence, Jamal looks back on his life while telling his story to the police, outlining how he is able to answer each question correctly.

According to Reddit, Slumdog Millionaire's biggest flaw was its predictability: "From the start of the movie I knew that he get the money and the girl. If it weren't for all the scenery it would have been a unbearable movie for me to watch the whole thing," u/ry-dawg remarks.

'The Shining' (1980)

While some Redditors may not understand why, Stanley Kubrick's highly-rated movie is still very much considered a classic nowadays. The film follows a family who makes their way to an isolated hotel for winter and finds a sinister presence in the meantime (which influences the father, played by Jack Nicholson, into violence).

Quoting u/Munkythemokey's extremely bold take, "everyone thinks it's some horror masterpiece, but I find it slow and stupid. Nicholson was so badly cast. I mean he was a psycho from the very first scene... It wouldn't take ghosts for him to go nuts."

'Birdman' (2014)

Michael Keaton steps into the shoes of a superhero actor who attempts to make a comeback and revive his dimming career by directing, writing, and starring in a Broadway production in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's critically acclaimed satire. With astonishing cinematography and brilliant acting, the Best Picture winner has divided people nevertheless.

"It's just... boring," says u/SuperDJBling on Reddit, with 62 upvotes. "Not really a bad film to me, but one in which I felt no interest whilst watching it." In the reply thread, u/bracake added, "I marvelled over the filmmaking techniques but I wasn't immersed in the story at all."

'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Exploring the two different stories of a peculiar girl with her own anxities (Jennifer Lawrence), and a former teacher who moves back with his parents after spending some time in a mental institution (played by Bradley Cooper), Silver Linings Playbook won great praise from the moment it premiered.

When Reddit users were asked what are the universally loved movies they hate, u/MovieBuff1985 did not hesitate to comment (with 74 upvotes now) that they never got into the hype train. "As soon as it started getting all these awards, that's when my opinion changed because it's a good film but no way in hell was it that good," u/bracake added.

'Moonlight' (2016)

To everyone's surprise, Moonlight takes a place on this list. Focusing on a young African-American man who is struggling to find his identity and sexuality up until adulthood, Berry Jenkins' critically acclaimed masterwork makes for a complex coming-of-age movie and great character study.

Nevertheless, some Redditors agree that Machester By The Sea is a generally better film. In u/aslost3's words, "Moonlight was good, but I felt the narrative, characterizations, motivations and acting were superior and more complex in Manchester by the Sea."

'Rogue One' (2016)

Starring Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso and Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, the 2016 movie centers around a group of outcasts who band together on a mission to stop the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction.

Rogue One is arguably one of the most well-acknowledged modern movies in the Star Wars universe. However, although lots of fans seem to love the plot of this darker story, others find it unimpressive. With 144 upvotes, u/deathmouse remarked: "It's really nothing more than a big-budget fan-film — and it's not a particularly good one, at that."

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Even today, this space classic is regarded as one of the best science fiction movies of all time, and it follows a spacecraft's journey to Jupiter to find the origins of an unknown artifact buried beneath the Lunar surface. With stunning camera work, 2001: A Space Odyssey is ultimately about human evolution and transformation.

Mainly because of its rather slowww... pace, Kubrick's film is not everyone's cup of tea. On Reddit, u/AnirudhMenon94 says: "I've tried watching it from the beginning about 5 times now, and everytime I give up by/near the middle of the film. It moves at a snail's pace for me and just becomes, for lack of a better word, boring."

'Avatar' (2009)

With a new installment premiering year, Avatar is set to make an extremely successful comeback and bring tons of nostalgia with it. The first film, which was released in 2009, revolves around a paraplegic Marine who is sent on a quest to the moon Pandora but ultimately becomes torn between following orders and protecting the world he calls home.

When asked which film everyone loves, but Redditors hate on the platform, Avatar got 1.8K votes: "Nice visuals but unoriginal story" is a common take on the movie. On another post, a now deleted account did not refrain from expressing their anger towards the film: "I really can't stand it. Every time I am forced to watch it, I suffer a minor stroke."

