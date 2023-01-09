Given that so many noteworthy films are taken place during this time, the 20s are one of the most well-known and captivating periods in the history of cinema. Even though it is well-known as the "golden era" of music and film, it was a time of great economic prosperity and unique cultural influence.

Because of this, filmmakers can always draw inspiration from this decade, regardless of the characteristics it is best known for. Ranging from ones that have won awards to ones that few people are aware of, there are numerous fantastic films set in the 1920s that fans should watch.

'Babylon' (2022)

Babylon is Damien Chazelle’s latest movie that revolves around multiple characters during the rise and fall of Hollywood amidst the switch from silent to sound films in the late 1920s.

Despite its extremely long-running time, the movie features some excellent performances from big-name actors and a distinctly golden-era Hollywood ambiance. Moreover, Babylon is a genuinely humanist movie that laments the disasters that are chronicled throughout Hollywood history. But it's also an adoring movie, one that readily accepts the illusion, the enchantment, and the mystique of it all.

'The Great Gatsby' (2013)

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1925 novel of the same name, The Great Gatsby chronicles the life of wealthy Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his neighbor Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire), who narrates how he met Gatsby on Long Island, New York, during the Roaring Twenties.

The film enables a contemporary audience to understand that DiCaprio's Gatsby is fundamentally a tale of class conflict covered up as a tragic love affair, rather than just seeing a tale about issues of a rich white man. With the upbeat musical score and stunning costumes, it is instant to get pulled into this lighthearted world as well as the rich 20s vibe.

'The Artist' (2011)

The Artist takes place in Hollywood between 1927 and 1932 and centers on the romance between a young actress on the rise (Bérénice Bejo) and an aging silent movie star (Jean Dujardin) as silent movies lose popularity and are supplanted by "talkies."

The Artist is a tribute to silent cinema from a director who skillfully combines a more contemporary sensibility with the flavor of silent filmmaking. Even though it struggles to rise above the clichés on which it is based, it is likable, aesthetically arresting, and not without inventiveness. It also reminds us of all the wonderful things about movies.

'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Some Like It Hot follows two musicians, Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon), who witness mafia gangsters commit a crime and decide to flee town while dressing like women and joining an all-girl band that is heading to Florida for their next gig.

The movie knows how to keep a plot going while keeping it simple and enjoyable without coming off as trite or foolish. Additionally, Some Like It Hot transports viewers back to the 1920s with its numerous magnificently staged moments that make use of role reversals. It’s also a remarkably unassuming journey through a playhouse of sexual identities.

'Chicago' (2002)

Chicago follows two murderers, Roxie Hart (Renée Zellweger), a housewife, and Velma Kelly (Catherine Zeta-Jones), a vaudevillian who wind up in the same Chicago jail while awaiting trial in the 1920s. When they find themselves on death row together, they begin striving for the renown that will save them from the hangman's noose.

Its groundbreaking parallelistic storytelling, seamless blending of crime, the media, stardom, and musicals, and the incredible performances from the talented cast are what continue to make Chicago so famous today, even after 20 years since its launch.

'Midnight in Paris' (2011)

Midnight in Paris revolves around screenwriter Gil Pender (Owen Wilson), who must face the flaws in his relationship with his materialistic fiancée (Rachel McAdams) and their conflicting priorities as he goes back in time to Paris in the 1920s every night at midnight.

This is undoubtedly a love letter to Paris and the Roaring Twenties, but it's also advice on how to live in the here and now. Woody Allen points out that the "golden period" that so many people yearn for isn't all that dissimilar from the present. His wizardry transports viewers to the past and creates a romantic illusion over the course of two hours of sheer delight.

'Bullets Over Broadway' (1994)

Bullets Over Broadway centers on David Shayne (John Cusack), a young, ambitious playwright who has just arrived on Broadway in 1928. Later, in order to get his most recent drama produced, he is pressured to cast a mobster's untalented fiancée (Dianne Wiest) in it.

The delight of this clever, bouncing Woody Allen production is how skillfully he combines his serious, obviously personal conundrums with the exuberant formulae of backstage humor. Moreover, even the film's most obscure argument is elevated to a level of magnificent enjoyment by Wiest’s genuine performance.

'The Cider House Rules' (1999)

Based on John Irving’s 1985 novel of the same name, The Cider House Rules follows Homer Wells (Tobey Maguire), who was raised by a doctor at an orphanage in Maine during World War II, and his adventures after leaving the facility.

It's an intellectually uplifting experience that combines odd comedy, horror, and pathos seamlessly. Moreover, The Cider House Rules is a rare movie that will take a stand on something as contentious as abortion while yet being very clear-cut and introspective. It’s also an illustration of how all the cinematic arts and crafts are integrated, with cogent acting and cogent direction.

'Enchanted April' (1991)

Adapted from Elizabeth von Arnim's 1922 novel of the same name, Enchanted April tells the story of four different ladies who leave their soggy, gloomy 1920s England homes to travel to Italy. They then find renewal in the serene beauty of their surroundings, regaining hope and love after many unexpected turns and detours.

The excellent performances and the great collective efforts that director Mike Newell has choreographed so wonderfully are what make the enchantment work for the viewer. This movie is for people who enjoy honeysuckle and sunshine, and it serves as a reminder of a time when Italy and the 1920s can create incomparable magic together.

'Changeling' (2008)

The murders at the Wineville Chicken Coop in Mira Loma, California, in 1928, notably, served as the story in Changeling's primary inspiration. The film follows a woman, played by Angelina Jolie, who is reunited with someone who is not her missing son. In spite of her attempts to convince the police and local authorities, she is demonized as insane, deemed an unsuitable mother, and institutionalized in a psychiatric ward.

Changeling is brimming with emotion, anxiety, and astonishment that comes from watching such a heartbreaking actual story as well as the outrage at the treatment of women in 1920s America. Additionally, Jolie gave a strong and grueling performance under Clint Eastwood’s usually powerful direction.

