With HBO's latest venture into Westeros House of the Dragon, audiences around the globe have spent the last ten weeks getting re-familiar with the world they grew to love while watching Game of Thrones. Including new stories, new characters and of course, a new cast to obsess over.

So with the debut season now wrapped up nicely in a bow, and with the second season seemingly years away, here's a list of ten films fans can watch right now, to get their fix of the House of the Dragon cast.

Wonder Woman (2017)

Before she was playing the Game of Thrones in House of the Dragon as Queen Alicent Hightower, actress Emily Carey portrayed a young Diana Prince, the Queen of the Amazons herself, AKA Wonder Woman.

Directed by Patty Jenkins,Wonder Womanwas a huge success for DC and the director, who at the time was mostly known for her work in the television industry. Receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and critics, the film earned $821 million at the international box office, making it the tenth highest grossing film of 2017.

Last Night in Soho (2021)

No stranger to audience's screens, actor Matt Smith appears in this psychological horror as the main antagonist, Jack. A talent agent in the 1960s whose charming front, hides his cruel and abusive nature.

Last Night in Sohotakes the viewer through a meticulous and beautifully crafted re-imagining of 1960s Soho where sinister deeds are hidden in the shadows. Directed by powerhouse filmmaker Edgar Wright, famous for his projects with actor and writer Simon Pegg donned The Cornetto Trilogy which contains Shaun of the Dead,Hot Fuzzand The World's End.

Dead Man's Shoes (2004)

Delivering a heart-wrenching performance as King Viserys I Targaryen, Paddy Considine inhabited the mind of a man whose body is slowly deteriorating over the last decades of his life. Generating Oscar buzz, audiences will likely be ready to see more and more of Considine.

Writing Dead Man's Shoesalongside the director Shane Meadows, Considine plays Richard, a disaffected solider who returns to his hometown and unleashes violent revenge on the thugs who tormented his mentally challenged brother in the past.

Ex Machina (2014)

Fans of House of the Dragon who were spellbound by Sonoya Mizuno's fantastic portrayal of Mysaria, the unofficial mistress of whisperers, can flock immediately to Alex Garland's Ex Machina to catch an equally brilliant performance.

As her character Kyoko is unable to speak, it's through an expert use of subtle micro-expressions that Mizuno is able to communicate the intense emotions and ideas of her character.

The Hobbit Trilogy (2012)

No stranger to the fantasy genre is Scottish actor, Graham McTavish, who before wearing the armor of Ser Harrold Westerling in House of the Dragon, bore the axe of Dwalin in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy.

Appearing in all three of the films, Dwalin is one of thirteen dwarves that make up the company of Thorin Oakenshield. A band of heroes who seek to rid the ancient kingdom of Erebor from the claws of a deadly dragon named Smaug.

Ready Player One (2018)

Front and center of the House of the Dragon cast is English actress Olivia Cook, whose portrayal of Queen Alicent Hightower is one of the stand-out performances in season one.

Rewind to 2018 and Cook can be found acting alongside Tye Sheridan in Steven Spielberg's nostalgic science fiction spectacle Ready Player One. Based on the novel of the same name, players in a virtual-reality world compete against each other for control of the world and an unfathomable fortune.

Notting Hill (1999)

When it comes to acting, Rhys Ifans really has done it all. From plotting against the Targaryen's in House of the Dragon, to beating up Peter Parker as the Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man, but it was his hilarious and playful performance as Spike in Notting Hill that won audiences hearts in 1999.

Set in London, Notting Hill is a lighthearted romantic comedy about a man whose life is completely flipped upside down when the world's most famous actress walks into his book store.While Ifans' eccentric character Spike is a jarring contrast to the likes of Otto Hightower, it's a performance new fans of the actor will love for being just that.

Official Secrets (2019)

Matt Smith co-stars alongside Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean), Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter) and his fellow House of the Dragon cast mate Rhys Ifans, in this rated R crime-thriller.

Retelling the true story of Katharine Gun who, during the build up to the 2003 Iraq invasion, leaked a top secret NSA memo exposing a joint US-UK illegal spying operation against members of the UN Security Council. Directed by Gavin Hood (Ender's Game) the film offers a good hit of some real life espionage.

The Witches (1999)

Bill Paterson has a film career spanning almost fifty years, famous for his roles in The Witches, Fleabag, Outlander and now House of the Dragon, among many others.

Based on the classic Roald Dahl novel, The Witches tells the tale of a young boy who seeks to destroy a coven of witches after he is turned into a mouse. Directed by famous cinematographer Nicolas Roeg, the film has had a lasting impact on those who grew up with it in the 90s and has cemented itself as somewhat of a classic.

Halloween (2018)

English actor Jefferson Hall is now well known for his portrayal of the twins from Casterly Rock, Lord Jason and Ser Tyland Lannister. Before landing his dual roles in House of the Dragon, Hall showed up in Game of Thrones' first season as Ser Hugh of the Vale, meeting his demise rather quickly at the hand of The Mountain.

While Hall does have some minor roles in the likes of Christopher Nolan's Tenet and J.J Abram's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it's in 2018s Halloweenthat Hall gets to have some real impact on the story. Playing a slightly over-eager podcaster, Halls character, Aaron Korey, attempts to persuade Micheal Myers into his first ever interview.

