It's no secret that movie fans have at least one or two favorite movies on their rewatch lists, enjoying them time and time again. While some films fall into the category of being so bad that no one ever watches them again, others, such as Schindler's List, Precious, and Gone With the Wind, achieve a certain level of greatness that requires audiences to only see them once to experience their power and beauty.

Whether it's a raw depiction of the wicked world of drugs and loneliness like in Requiem for a Dream or a dark comedy centered around a mental institution such as in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, there are some films that are either too hard to endure again or leave audiences with such a resonating impression that there's no need to revisit them. Out of the dozens of notable contenders, including Freaks, Apocalypse Now, and Citizen Kane, these are ten epic films that movie fans only need to watch once.

10 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Requiem for a Dream intertwines several characters who are all connected to a lonely widow, Sara Goldfarb (Ellen Burstyn) and her kind but lost son, Harry (Jared Leto). As Harry spirals into drugs and Sara longs to appear on television, leading her to start severe diet regiments, both tragic souls find a glimmer of happiness before enduring the pain of losing it along with themselves.

Based on the 1978 novel by Hubert Selby Jr., every element of Requiem for a Dream is extraordinary, but witnessing the characters' unfortunate demises is devastating to experience more than once. There is no room in this movie for fairy tales or ambitious dreams, ultimately giving an authentic portrait of American society's backwards idea of genuine happiness on a smaller and relatable scale.

rent

9 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning film, Schindler's List, shows no signs of sugarcoating or glamorizing one of the most horrific moments in world history. Set during World War II, Liam Neeson stars as a businessman, Oskar Schindler, who initially desires to be welcomed into the Third Reich's inner circle, but when he discovers the true brutality of the party's efforts, he keeps up his facade of wanting success while secretly trying to save as many people as he can.

Schindler's List is based on the incredible true story of Schindler who managed to save over one thousand Polish-Jewish people from the Holocaust. Spielberg spares no detail in this epic film, depicting the genuine horrors of the Nazi party, which is a crucial element to the film's message. Schindler's List reigns as a film where even just one viewing leaves an everlasting impression on audiences that is unlike any other World War II film.

rent

8 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

Jack Nicholson stars in the comedy drama, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest as a small-time criminal, Randle McMurphy, who manages to get himself transferred from prison to a state mental facility. While he believes his new environment will be less restrictive, he gets a wake-up call from Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher), who runs a tight and strict ship that essentially deprives her patients from experiencing any kind of life.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is a gem of a film that gives audiences a look into the world of mental health facilities where patients are doomed to live a dull, uneventful life orchestrated by the staff who fail to see them as human beings. The movie is full of intense drama and hilarious comedy, conveying an emotionally bittersweet story that is vital and essentially one that leaves audiences with a hopeful heartache.

7 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time, Citizen Kane is one classic film that everyone should see at least once in their lifetime. Orson Welles directs and stars as a media tycoon, Charles Foster Kane, who, after muttering the word "rosebud" before dying, leads a young reporter on a quest to discover the meaning behind the single word. As the reporter meets with Kane's friends and associates, he begins to unravel a complex man plagued by loneliness and heartbreak, revealing another side of the tyrant-like public figure.

Welles made his directorial and feature film debut with Citizen Kane, becoming one of the most profound filmmakers during the Golden Age of Hollywood. Some audiences fail to see the importance of this classic, which is fine, but it is one of those films with a compelling story and final reveal that is crucial for any major film fan to watch. When the meaning behind "rosebud" is finally revealed, it's understandable that some may not revisit Citizen Kane, but whatever they choose, it is without a doubt one film that deserves at least one runthrough.