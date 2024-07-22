A movie doesn’t have to be non-stop greatness from start to finish to end up being good or worthwhile. Movies from certain genres might even benefit from starting off a little slow, with the building of tension ensuring later scenes hit harder, or less exciting character development begun early in order to ensure that payoffs or decisions near a film’s end become more impactful.

To illustrate how beginnings are important, sure, but not the be-all and end-all, these movies all end up being pretty great, even if their openings aren’t spectacular, or might even feel lackluster without the context of later scenes. With the following movies, a few need slower-paced or even outright bad beginnings for the later parts of the film to work, so keep that in mind if you find yourself alarmed at some inclusions.

10 'Death Proof' (2007)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Death Proof is a lesser Quentin Tarantino movie, in some ways, but it still has a good deal to offer for those who are willing to be patient. Said patience comes in handy considering the odd way the movie is structured and paced. Essentially, it’s about one murderous stuntman targeting two groups of young women, one after the other… only the second group fights back.

It’s the fighting back that gives way to Death Proof’s greatest sequence – an extended car chase that might well be the greatest of the 21st century so far. There is another set piece around the halfway point that’s pretty mindblowing, but some of the dialogue you have to get through beforehand drags and feels a bit repetitive, feeling lacking compared to the best screenplays Tarantino’s written.

Death Proof Release Date July 21, 2007 Director Quentin Tarantino Cast Kurt Russell , Zoe Bell , Rosario Dawson , Vanessa Ferlito , Sydney Tamiia Poitier , Tracie Thoms Runtime 127 minutes

9 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

Director: Gareth Edwards

The Death Star looms heavy in the poster for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which is fitting, considering it’s all about obtaining information that will lead to the gigantic weapon’s destruction. It’s a slow-burn kind of Star Wars movie, but most will agree that the payoff is worth it, with a fairly impressive and moving final act packed with action, and a particularly dramatic scene with Darth Vader that instantly became legendary.

The movie’s unevenness does weigh it down a little, though, because it jumps around a lot early on, with arguably too many characters to introduce and not enough time to further develop them. It holds together just well enough to get you to the final act, at least, which is where just about all the good scenes in Rogue One can be found. But hey – at least those good scenes deliver and prove memorable.

8 'The Mist' (2007)

Director: Frank Darabont

If there’s one thing that everyone praises about The Mist, it’s the famous (or perhaps infamous) ending. It’s horrifying and saddening in a way that even most other horror films don’t come close to touching, and it immediately elevates everything that came before. It’s hard to call The Mist terrible at any point before that ending, but to be honest, it’s not as good.

There’s a certain rhythm and perhaps even cheesiness to The Mist that can feel a bit awkward early on, with a large number of characters all being fairly broadly developed, and a (mostly intentional) static quality that’s felt when they’re all confined to a supermarket. But, as the horrors become more apparent, The Mist does slowly get more engaging, and the fact it all builds to such a powerful finale makes it more than worth sticking with.

7 'The Avengers' (2012)

Director: Joss Whedon

First thing’s first: The Avengers is still a top-notch superhero movie, even if it doesn’t begin all that well. Unlike some of the aforementioned and soon-to-be-mentioned movies, The Avengers is only really weak for a 10 to 15-minute stretch at the very start. Once the members of the titular squad come together more (whether they’re fighting, bickering, or working together), it starts soaring.

But that opening scene reintroducing Loki and setting the stage is quite awkwardly done, with particularly flat visuals, uninspired action, and lacking dialogue compared to what’s to come. It was probably enough to worry people watching the film for the first time in theaters, but nowadays, it’s well-known that The Avengers does prove rewarding, eventually (and, to the series’ credit, subsequent Avengers movies did all manage to start quite a bit stronger).

6 'Twilight Zone: The Movie' (1982)

Directors: John Landis, Steven Spielberg, Joe Dante, George Miller

Close

When it comes to anthology movies, it’s probably better that each segment is a little better than the last, because running the best of the bunch first will likely cause disappointment later on. Of course, it’s ideal that an anthology movie has nothing but good segments, but not many achieve that. And this becomes clear when watching Twilight Zone: The Movie, which is very uneven.

The prologue is serviceable enough, but the first two of four main segments – the controversial “Time Out,” directed by John Landis, and the tedious/sappy “Kick the Can,” directed by Steven Spielberg – are both rather poor. At least the back half of the movie is good, with segments directed by Joe Dante and George Miller – titled “It’s a Good Life” and "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" respectively – delivering the thrills, scares, and twists audiences are likely longing for.

5 'You're Next' (2011)

Director: Adam Wingard

Standing as one of the better movies Adam Wingard has directed, You’re Next starts off feeling rather straightforward, and perhaps even dull, as far as horror movies go. Perhaps this works to lull viewers into a false sense of security, ultimately ensuring later parts of You’re Next can succeed in being more subversive and comedic, the entire thing gradually feeling like more of a slasher movie parody.

The less exciting and humorous stuff earlier on helps those later moments shine brighter, with the entire thing delighting in surprising viewers and going to places you wouldn’t really expect. Looking back on the entirety of You’re Next, you could call it uneven, but the highs are quite high and the lows thereby become forgivable, with it thankfully feeling fresh and fun by the time all is said and done.

You're Next Release Date September 10, 2011 Director Adam Wingard Cast Sharni Vinson , Nicholas Tucci , Wendy Glenn , AJ Bowen , Joe Swanberg , Margaret Laney Runtime 96

4 'On Her Majesty's Secret Service' (1969)

Director: Peter R. Hunt

On Her Majesty's Secret Service is the kind of movie where things slowly get better and the film gradually comes into its own, but it does take a while to get there. It’s also a movie where the most famous part is the ending, and it’s hard to deny its power, not to mention the way it helped build the character of James Bond while implying more interesting directions for the series to go.

You wouldn’t expect the maturity of some of those later moments based on the opening scene, though, which has a particularly goofy fourth-wall break done to address the fact that Bond wasn’t being played by Sean Connery (George Lazenby says, "This never happened to the other fellow" to the camera; it’s very silly). But if you don’t mind Roger Moore Bond (or proto-Austin Powers) style humor mixing in with what later becomes a more serious James Bond film, you might not mind this comedic moment so much.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service Release Date December 12, 1969 Director Peter R. Hunt Cast George Lazenby , Diana Rigg , Telly Savalas , Gabriele Ferzetti , Ilse Steppat , Angela Scoular Runtime 142

3 'King Kong' (2005)

Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson can usually get away with making something considerably lengthy, as demonstrated by The Lord of the Rings extended editions and The Beatles: Get Back. His knack for engaging, long stories wasn’t really demonstrated by The Hobbit movies, though, and though not as drawn out, you do get the feeling of things being a little longer than they need to be in his take on King Kong.

This 2005 remake/reimagining of a classic is only held back by the fact that it takes a very long time for the main characters to get to the island they're going to, which is where Kong is introduced and the actual adventure/excitement starts. The film spends too much time in New York City early on, but gets better once things move to Skull Island, and then the final scenes that take place back in New York City largely deliver, too.

2 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

Director: Drew Goddard

The Cabin in the Woods is one of those rare movies that starts “bad” on purpose. It initially feels like a very generic horror movie, much more so than the aforementioned You’re Next. However, the story develops in a way that quickly justifies why things felt so generic, and from that point onwards, the various twists and turns prove thrilling, surprising, exciting, and darkly funny.

It’s a quintessential “go into it blind” kind of movie, and it builds expertly, proving subversive and clever in the way it provides commentary on the state of horror movies in the 21st century. Anyone who switches it off after the first 10 or so minutes might think they’ve saved themselves from watching a boring, by-the-numbers horror film, but anyone who sticks with The Cabin in the Woods a bit longer will soon find out it’s much, much more than just that.

1 'One Cut of the Dead' (2017)

Director: Shin'ichirō Ueda

Though The Cabin in the Woods certainly starts as one thing before becoming something else after a few scenes, One Cut of the Dead starts as something strange and kind of baffling and makes you sit with that strangeness for almost half the film. That 40-ish minute-long stretch is amateurish, poorly written, and rather meandering on purpose, with things coming into clarity soon after it’s over.

To call One Cut of the Dead two movies in one, though, would be doing it a disservice, because the final 50-ish minutes of the movie recontextualize what came before in such an exciting and clever way. You need those earlier parts of the film for the later parts to work, with the halfway plot switch being an all-time great one. The second half is great, but becomes even greater by virtue of the fact that, in hindsight, it makes the first half great, too.

One Cut of the Dead Release Date November 4, 2017 Director Shin'ichirô Ueda Cast Takayuki Hamatsu , Yuzuki Akiyama , Harumi Shuhama , Kazuaki Nagaya , Hiroshi Ichihara , Mao Runtime 96

