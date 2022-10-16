Unlike The Devil in Prada (2006), or Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020) where memorable performances don't require a lot of screen time, certain films rely on a large cast. The roar from the audience as they cheer their favorite participant in an area, hungry guests eating various meals in a crowded restaurant, and a dance number where almost everyone from the local town knows the dance moves are all scenes from movies that require numerous actors.

If only a few actors participated in those scenes then audiences wouldn't believe that the main characters had trouble finding a table at the restaurant, or the dance number wouldn't be as energetic as it ought to be.

'Catch Me If You Can' (2002)

Based on a true story, Catch Me If You Can (2002) starred Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Abagnale Jr. a high schooler who was able to manipulate those around him. His strategy was posing as a legal prosecutor, pilot, and doctor and creating checks that no one suspected was fake.

There were over 204 people that participated in the film. Yet only one man, Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) was playing this cat and mouse game with Frank, as he watched his every move and watched the moment that Frank would slip. Catch Me If You Can is available on Paramount+.

'Lincoln' (2012)

The biographical film, Lincoln (2012), took place during the 1860s when the Civil War wasn't over. President Abraham Lincoln (Daniel Day-Lewis) passed the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863, and while the proclamation declared slaves as free, it didn't prohibit slavery. He sought peace in the war-torn country and encouraged his Cabinet members to move the passage of the 13th Amendment that would illegalize slavery.

There were several scenes in the film that featured large groups of people arguing both on the battlefield and in government buildings. These scenes wouldn't be possible without a large cast, specifically 212 people were involved in this film. Lincoln is available on YouTube.

'Ocean's Eight' (2018)

Ocean's Eight (2018) began with Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) leaving prison. This might have been a fresh start for Debbie, but she was ready to jump back into the game by stealing a $150 million Cartier necklace during the Met Gala. She wasn't going to pull off this heist alone, instead she gathered an all-female team all with different skill sets.

The plan was risky, especially since the Met Gala was packed, and it wasn't short of security guards either. Ocean's Eight's cast included over 236 people, but Debbie only needed seven skilled women for her team. Ocean's Eight is available on Hulu.

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) took place after the events of Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and The Avengers (2012). Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) tried to adjust himself to the world around him and found out that a new threat was planning to attack the S.H.I.E.L.D organization. The culprit went by the name Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), he was a former soldier and Steve's best friend, James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes.

This action-packed film that included former Avengers members such as Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) also had over 242 cast members involved. Captain America: The Winter Soldier is available on Disney+.

'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' (2018)

After 10 years, most of the cast of Mamma Mia! returned to reprise their roles in the sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018). The film was set five years after the 2008 film, where Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) was placing the last touches on the grand opening of the Hotel Bella Donna as the guests arrived.

One of the elements of this film that makes it memorable is its extravagant musical ABBA numbers. There were moments when only a few cast members participated in a choreographic number to make it more of a personal moment shared only by those close to the protagonist. However, other scenes felt as if all the island's residents were involved and thus energized the scene. There was a total of 246 people that participated in the film. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is available on YouTube.

'The Greatest Show on Earth' (1952)

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus was known as "The Greatest Show on Earth." Spectators watched the three-ring circus in awe because there were performances and acts they couldn't find anywhere else. The film, The Greatest Show on Earth (1952), looked into the lives of the artists such as a clown, an elephant trainer, and trapeze performers, that performed in the circus.

There were scenes that the camera pans away from the performers to the audience and shows that all the seats were filled inside the tent. However, this wouldn't have been possible if there were only a few actors attached to this project. The film included over 247 people. The Greatest Show on Earth is available on PlutoTV.

'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' (2016)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) took place years before Harry Potter received his acceptance to Hogwarts. The 2016 film starred Eddie Redmayne as Newt, a wizard with a mysterious suitcase. Peeking out of his suitcase were magical creatures that simply want to get out, and eventually, they escaped his suitcase in the streets of New York.

In this fantasy world, there were over 252 cast members involved. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them along with the other two sequel films Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore are available on HBO Max.

'The Irishman' (2019)

The Irishman (2019) was formed as a reflection of Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran's (Robert De Niro) life. In the present, Frank lived in a nursing home and no one visited him. However, back in the 1950s, he was a World War II veteran, a former hitman, and a member of the Bufalino crime family.

During his time as a member of the mob, he worked with Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), a leader of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, who disappeared after his arrest. There was a total of 475 cast members involved in this film. The Irishman is available on Netflix.

'Around the World in 80 Days' (1956)

Before the 2004 film, Around the World in 80 Days, with Jackie Chan and Steve Coogan, viewers watched the 1956 film Around the World in 80 Days. In the 1956 film, Phileas Fogg (David Niven) believed that he could travel the entire world in 80 days. Not only did he believe this to be true, but he also placed a £20,000 bet on it.

Planning this expedition required meticulous planning to ensure that everything goes as planned, but he wasn't traveling alone. Passepartout (Cantinflas), an immigrant, accompanied him. The film featured a cast of more than 1,302 people. Around the World in 80 Days is available on YouTube.

'Quo Vadis' (1951)

Quo Vadis (1951) was set in ancient Rome and followed the story of General Marcus Vinicius (Robert Taylor) who was in love with Lygia (Deborah Kerr). The problem was that Lygia was now a follower of Christianity, a religion that three years before didn't gain momentum in Rome and Marcus wasn't Christian. Their different beliefs caused friction between the two of them.

Quo Vadis cast included 30,000 extras. The magnitude of this cast was seen in the final scene of the film where emperor Nero (Peter Ustinov) greeted his people while standing on his balcony. Quo Vadis is available on YouTube.

