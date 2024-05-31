Over the years, several talented directors have played a role in film history and helped shape cinema with their memorable narratives, a few of them featuring unique, well-written female characters. Whether these films offer audiences thoughtful coming-of-age stories that meditate about the struggles of girlhood, or address delicate, woman-related topics such as motherhood and abortion, several captivating, women-centric stories have left an undeniably strong imprint on cinema.

To celebrate all that makes these stories so inspiring and enthralling, we look back at some of the most memorable movies with female characters at their center that stand out among the rest. From the Oscar-winning Women Talking to John Cassavetes' iconic A Woman Under the Influence, these are 10 of the best movies with "women" or "woman" in the title.

10 'Women Talking' (2022)

Director: Sarah Polley

Image via United Artists Releasing

Sarah Polley's Oscar-winning feature was very well-received when it was released, partly because of its talented and star-studded cast that delivered top-notch performances (particularly Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, and Ben Whishaw). Set in 2010, Women Talking focuses on the women of an isolated religious community as they struggle with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith.

Inspired by the gas-facilitated sexual assaults that occurred at the Manitoba Colony, a remote and isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia, Women Talking meditates on power dynamics, women's agency, and faith, making for an equally inspirational and heartbreaking watch. It's not surprising that Polley's thoughtful film is often praised for its amazing screenplay, even taking home the Best Adapted Screenplay Award at the Oscars. When it comes to recent films with "women" in the title, Women Talking certainly qualifies.

Watch on Amazon Prime

9 'The Woman Who Left' (2016)

Director: Lav Diaz

Image via Star Cinema

In Lav Diaz's Filipino revenge film filmed entirely in black and white, a woman (Charo Santos-Concio) who spent 30 years in wrongful imprisonment decides to make a strong comeback after being released from prison in 1997 and realizing that her former rich lover, Rodrigo Trinidad (Michael de Mesa) was the one who framed her for a crime.

The Woman Who Left was rightfully selected to compete in the main competition section at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival, where it deservedly home the Golden Lion. Despite its long runtime of 226 minutes, which can be challenging to sit through for some audiences, Lav Diaz's vastly underrated The Woman Who Left deserves more love than it gets, especially regarding how it tackles revenge and injustice.

The Woman Who Left Release Date September 28, 2016 Cast Charo Santos-Concio , John Lloyd Cruz , Michael De Mesa Runtime 227 Minutes

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Pieces of a Woman' (2020)

Director: Kornél Mundruczó

Image via Netflix

In this heart-wrenching Vanessa Kirby-led drama, audiences are invited to reflect on the ever-lasting effects of loss, especially in the context of motherhood. Pieces of a Woman is a well-crafted and genuinely moving picture that illustrates a young mother's homebirth that ends in tragedy. Eventually, she embarks on a year-long odyssey of grief and mourning that fractures relationships with loved ones.

Partly based on Mundruczó and Wéber's stage play of the same name, Kornél Mundruczó's deeply personal story offers audiences an outlook on childbirth (which is, in a way, also a part of womanhood) and the tragic effects of sudden loss. It's a truly moving feature anchored by a powerful screenplay and top-tier acting performances, particularly by Kirby who nails her devastating and affecting lead role. It also explores generational trauma.

Watch on Netflix

7 'Certain Women' (2016)

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Image via IFC Films

Kelly Reichardt's 2016 movie is based on three short stories from Maile Meloy's collections Half in Love and Both Ways Is the Only Way I Want It. Featuring a star-studded cast including Laura Dern, Kristen Stewart, Michelle Williams, and Lily Gladstone, Certain Women tells the story of three women whose lives intersect in small-town America, where each is blazing their own tail.

The stunning landscapes are undoubtedly a huge standout in Richardt's movie, as much expected from the filmmaker, considering her previous works. Certain Women is an intelligently crafted, compassionate, and engaging tale featuring three-dimensional and layered characters brought to life by talented actors. Furthermore, it compellingly highlights the importance of self-discovery and transforming one's life, especially as a woman who frequently has to come face to face with her insecurities.

Watch on Criterion

6 '20th Century Women' (2016)

Director: Mike Mills

Image via A24

In the film 20th Century Women, set in 1979 Southern California, a rebellious teenage boy (Lucas Jade Zumann) comes of age under the influence of his mid-50s mother (Annette Bening) and two other women. These women include a free-spirited punk artist (Greta Gerwig) living as a boarder in their home, and his savvy, secret teenage crush (Elle Fanning). In a way, they all play a crucial role in helping the mother raise him during changing times.

Some may be surprised to learn that this Mike Mills heartfelt drama is loosely based on the director's real-life experience, with some of the characters being based on real-life people, including Bening's on-screen counterpart, who is based partly on the filmmaker's mother. 20th Century Women is a wonderful love letter to womanhood and the challenges of motherhood. Needless to say, it is a must-watch for anyone who likes the coming-of-age genre.

Watch on Max

5 'Little Women' (2019)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Image via Sony Pictures

Gerwig's appreciation for women-centric stories has always been evident, so her decision to direct an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel is not the least surprising. The beautifully shot Little Women follows the lives of the determined and kind-hearted March sisters, with a specific focus on Jo's (Saoirse Ronan in an Oscar-nominated performance) journey as she reflects back and forth on her life.

Women's agency, gender roles, familial duty, and personal growth are some of the poignant themes discussed in Gerwig's unforgettable book-to-screen adaptation, which has swept many off their feet. Audiences and critics alike seem to have enjoyed it, as deservedly it took home one of the six Academy Award nominations it received. All in all, the charming Little Women is a delightful coming-of-age tale, written by a woman, directed by a woman, and guaranteed to resonate with (almost) every woman.

Watch on Hulu

4 'Woman in the Dunes' (1964)

Director: Hiroshi Teshigahara

Image via Toho

Hiroshi Teshigahara's Japanese New Wave movie is essential in the genre and a landmark in cinema particularly for its eroticism. Woman in the Dunes tells the story of an entomologist (Eiji Okada) on vacation who is trapped by local villagers into living with a woman (Kyôko Kishida in an unnamed role) whose endless task is shoveling sand for them. The two develop a strange relationship in the meantime.

Now considered Teshigahara's masterwork, the avant-garde psychological drama film based on Kōbō Abe's 1962 novel is a must-see in Asian cinema, especially for anyone keen on classics. Its premise is haunting and gripping, dealing with themes of loneliness, isolation, and alienation, and the way it explores a desperate woman's struggle amidst an unclear fate is undoubtedly intriguing.

Woman in the Dunes (1964) Release Date February 15, 1964 Cast Kyôko Kishida , Hiroko Itō , Kōji Mitsui Runtime 147 Minutes

Watch on Criterion

3 'Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown' (1988)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Image via Laurenfilm

Pedro Almodóvar's colorful and upbeat Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown endures one of the most memorable movies about women, with the plot revolving around a television actress (Carmen Maura) who comes across a variety of eccentric characters after embarking on a journey to discover why her lover suddenly left her.

Funny, charming, and filled with great acting efforts, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is required viewing when it comes to Almodóvar’s body of work. With striking color and an investing, truly hilarious plot, this unforgettable comedy just had to make it to the list. There are many reasons why this modern screwball is definitely one of Almodovar’s strongest features (and an astounding entry in the comedy genre overall), starting from the visually gorgeous cinematography to the incredible performances.

Rent on Apple TV

2 'The Women' (2008)

Director: Diane English

Image via MGM

A huge landmark in cinema, The Women was the first film with an ensemble, all-female cast. The George Chloe melodrama is based on Clare Boothe Luce's 1936 play of the same name and centers around Mary Haines (Norma Shearer), who is unaware that her husband is having an affair with shopgirl Crystal Allen (Joan Crawford). When the rumors spread, women in her circle have her packing for Reno and talk her into divorce.

While far from a feminist, “girl power” feature (at least in how it illustrates female friendships), The Women is an undeniably great, well-crafted movie and a nice addition to female-written stories. It’s a hilarious and entertaining meditation of loyalty, loss, love, family, and infidelity that will have audiences invested throughout. The performances are also top-notch.

The Women (1939) Release Date September 1, 1939 Cast Norma Shearer , Joan Crawford , Rosalind Russell , Paulette Goddard Runtime 133 Minutes

Watch on Hulu

1 'A Woman Under the Influence' (1974)

Director: John Cassavetes

Image via Faces Distribution

John Cassavete’s A Woman Under the Influence arguably takes the crown when it comes to the best films with “woman” or “women” in the title. Gena Rowlands believably plays a desperate and lonely woman married to a Los Angeles municipal construction worker, Nick (Peter Falk). As her mental health grows increasingly unstable, Nick believes that she poses a danger to their family and decides to commit her to an institution for six months.

In Cassavete’s best picture, which includes a masterclass central acting performance from his life-long partner (it seriously classifies as one of the best performances of all time), audiences are invited to take a painful look inside the life of a truly depressed and desperate woman who is, as the title suggests, under the influence of many men in her life. A Woman Under the Influence is a moving and powerful addition to feminist cinema, as well as a raw masterpiece in realism filmmaking.

A Woman Under The Influence Release Date November 18, 1974 Cast Gena Rowlands , Peter Falk Runtime 155

Watch on Max

NEXT: The 10 Best Horror Movies That Explore Womanhood