There are several well-known actors who are also talented writers and filmmakers in the industry nowadays. However, few of them receive praise for their efforts and abilities. Moreover, not many moviegoers are aware that the actors who portray the main characters also write screenplays for their favorite films.

Here is a list of more than 10 performers who both stars in and write in their films, which range from the traditional 1970s rom-com to contemporary thrillers.

'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Good Will Hunting centers on 20-year-old Will Hunting (Matt Damon), a self-taught natural genius who was only just released from prison. Will, who then works as a janitor at the university, solves a challenging combinatorial mathematics problem that Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård) challenges his graduate students, astounding both the students and Lambeau.

Ben Affleck, who was Damon's co-writer of the movie, played Chuckie Sullivan, Will's pal. Along with delivering one of their best performances, the duo won over audiences and critics by crafting a snappy and profound film that earned them an Academy Award for Best Writing at a very young age. The script was lauded for being well-written, with just the right amount of wit, roughness, and honesty to beautifully convey the reality of life.

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

The protagonist of the film is Peter Bretter (Jason Segel), a music composer for a TV show in which his girlfriend, Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), plays the leading role. Sarah and Peter break up abruptly after dating for five years. He decides to take a trip to Hawaii as a way of trying to move on with his life after being devastated by this incident, only to run into Sarah and her new boyfriend.

Segel did a terrific job writing and acting in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, giving it more depth than it initially appeared to have. Additionally, Segel's writing displays wit that places him on par with Apatow in this regard, as evidenced by his deft use of humor and dialogue to highlight the significance of self-forgiveness.

'Good Night, and Good Luck' (2005)

Good Night, and Good Luck depicts the conflict between Wisconsin-born anti-Communist Senator Joseph McCarthy and veteran radio and television journalist Edward R. Murrow (David Strathairn), particularly in relation to McCarthy's efforts with the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

George Clooney, who played Fred W. Friendly, the coproducer with Murrow on See It Now, co-wrote the film with Grant Heslov. In this movie, which was nominated for six Academy Awards in 2006, Clooney continued to show off his directing and writing skills, which make the movie about politics and the news industry feel raw, honest, and almost claustrophobic.

'Celeste & Jesse Forever' (2012)

In Celeste & Jesse Forever, the title characters played by Rashida Jones and Adam Samberg, a happily married couple, decide that she will remain in the house, and he will move into his studio in the backyard, but they will continue to be close friends. In a way, they owe it to their friends and family to stick together simply to serve as an example.

The film advantages from a strong screenplay written by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack who craft dialogue and supporting characters who don't feel like air-headed narrative puppets, as so many rom-com characters normally do. Additionally, Jones and McCormack's screenplay gave the movie a whole new degree of realism and relatability because of their original take on the subject.

'2 Days in Paris' (2007)

2 Days in Paris follows Marion (Julie Delpy) and Jack (Adam Goldberg) as they attempt to rekindle their relationship by traveling to Europe with a quick visit to Paris, Marion’s parents’ home. However, Jack soon learns that Marion still remains in touch with several of her ex-lovers. In the meantime, Marion struggles with her own anxieties about impulsivity, love, and relationships.

Julie Delpy wrote the screenplay, which results in a very likable, clever, and eccentric movie that is funnier than those Richard Linklater movies despite not being as emotionally moving. In addition, Delpy's writing is astutely observed and frequently humorous, and one of her most enduring performances is as the always incensed Marion.

'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

Sense and Sensibility is based on the 1811 novel of the same name by Jane Austen. The Dashwood sisters, who come from a well-to-do English landed gentry family, are the subject of the story as they struggle to cope with sudden poverty. Therefore, they are compelled to marry in order to find financial stability.

Emma Thompson, who played Elinor Dashwood, adapted the screenplay from Jane Austen and took sadistic glee in putting up moments that would be comic in France a few generations later but nevertheless function as drama in this context brilliantly. It definitely takes skill like Thompson's to faithfully translate the original novel's beauty to the screen while doing so delicately.

'Annie Hall' (1977)

Annie Hall follows Alby Singer (Woody Allen), a divorced Jewish comedian who seeks to understand why his relationship with his ex-girlfriend a.k.a the titular character, played by and created especially for, Diane Keaton, failed.

The Oscar-winning and BAFTA-winning script by Woody Allen and Marshall Brickman was constructed on dialogues and primarily consists of conversations and monologues. As a result, the dialogue in this film is superb and cleverly used to show the spectator each character's individuality as well as their private life and conflict, which are gradually built up to the finale.

'The Gift' (2015)

The Gift goes as Simon (Jason Bateman) and Robyn (Rebecca Hall), a married couple, run into Gordo (Joel Edgerton), an old classmate of Simon's when they relocate to a Los Angeles suburb. When Gordo starts to show up uninvited at their house and showers them with enigmatic presents, things begin to take a turn.

Edgerton's script works incredibly well because it explores what happens to a purportedly happy couple when a third person inserts doubt, uncertainty, and second thoughts into their marriage. Moreover, he performed an excellent job in all three roles he played, acting, writing, and directing, giving the audience a tense feeling throughout.

'Appropriate Behavior' (2014)

Appropriate Behavior stars Desiree Akhavan as Shirin, a bisexual Persian American woman in Brooklyn who is attempting to start over after splitting up with her lover Maxine (Rebecca Henderson). She tries everything, but it all fails horribly.

Akhavan enjoys making fun of specific Brooklyn types in her writing with one or two really nasty sentences. Moreover, Akhavan excels in both acting and writing to portray Shirin's numerous defense mechanisms, as well as those of other homosexual men who are more political and those who view her Iranian heritage as "exotic.” Additionally, she highlights some voices and energy that have hitherto been ignored in such stories by using the clichéd setting and characters.

'Sling Blade' (1996)

Sling Blade, which is set in Arkansas and was filmed in Benton, Arkansas, centers on Karl Childers (Billy Bob Thornton) a man with an intellectual disability who is recently released from a mental hospital after murdering his mother and her lover when he was 12 years old. It also tells the friendship development Childers has with a young boy and his mother.

Sling Blade's writer, director, and star, Thornton, has created a memorable character and circumstance that is so distinctive. Thornton expertly crafted the character with just the right amount of suffering, comedy, irony, and sweetness, and his distinctive voice and demeanor helped him win the 1997 Oscar for Best Writing.

