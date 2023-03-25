The next couple of years is shaping up to be big for anyone who likes film/TV depictions of Napoleon Bonaparte. Ridley Scott has an upcoming movie based on the historical figure, which was previously called Kitbag, but now carries Napoleon as its title. Steven Spielberg is another well-known director getting in on the Napoleon action, with a limited series in development that's based on an unrealized Stanley Kubrick screenplay.

It might be enough to qualify as something of a pop culture resurgence for the famed French military commander and political leader whose life was naturally dramatic and conflict-filled enough for cinema. These upcoming projects are far from the only Napoleon-related media out there, as he's been depicted in countless films since the silent era, many of which have become classics.

10 'Waterloo' (1970)

Image via Mosfilm

The Battle of Waterloo wasn't the only large-scale battle Napoleon was involved with by any means, but it might be the most famous. Some of that could be due to the iconic ABBA song, "Waterloo," which directly name-drops Napoleon and has a catchy melody that is impossible to forget once heard.

RELATED: Steven Spielberg Is Adapting Stanley Kubrick's Lost Film 'Napoleon' Screenplay as Limited Series

The battle — and the way its aftermath was the beginning of the end for Napoleon — makes it ripe for film, and hence Waterloo (1970) was born. When it comes to story and pacing, it leaves something to be desired, but it has good performances and an amazing battle sequence shown on an unbelievably large scale. As far as older action-packed movies go, Waterloo delivers.

9 'Napoléon' (1927)

One of the most famous silent films of all time would have to be 1927's Napoléon, which is sometimes given the full title: Napoléon vu par Abel Gance (Napoleon as seen by Abel Gance). Abel Gance was a revolutionary filmmaker for his time, and Napoléon is seen as his most ambitious and noteworthy film.

This epic goes for over five hours, covering much of Napoleon's early life and career. Gance was so ambitious that he originally intended this to be the first of six films about the historical figure, with the final one ending with Napoleon's death. There's no greater testament to how eventful Napoleon's life was than that more than five hours of film potentially only recounted one-sixth of it.

8 'War and Peace' (1965)

Image via Mosfilm

Admittedly, War and Peace is more concerned with the Napoleonic Wars than it is with Napoleon as a character who only features briefly. Still, he does inevitably show up in this incredibly long seven-hour/four-part movie, perhaps because there was more than enough time in such an epic for him to appear.

RELATED: The Best Russian-Language Movies of All Time, According to Letterboxd

It's a movie that spares no expense regarding budget, runtime, or production, and it stands as perhaps the ultimate film/TV adaptation of the novel of the same name. For anyone who likes a good historical drama/war film, War and Peace is a must-watch, though those with a particular interest in Napoleon should brace themselves for his minimal screentime.

7 'Love and Death' (1975)

Image via United Artists

Love and Death aims to provide a more humorous look at Russian literature than the more serious War and Peace from 10 years earlier. It's a parody mixed with a historical comedy and centers on a pacifist who's enlisted into the Russian army before getting tangled up in a plot to assassinate Napoleon.

Historical accuracy is not the order of the day here, but with this being a very tongue-in-cheek comedy, that's more than understandable. A comical depiction of Napoleon is on offer here, and he's a fairly prominent character in this film which also finds time to gently parody non-Russian European movies, like those by Ingmar Bergman.

6 'Désirée' (1954)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Marlon Brando is surely one of the most prestigious actors ever to play Napoleon, which he does here in Désirée. It's a historical drama more concerned with romance than war. It follows the brief engagement of Napoleon to Désirée Clary, who went on to become the Queen of Sweden after her involvement with Napoleon.

Like many films from decades past that weren't well-received, Désirée is now rather obscure, with another 1954 movie starring Marlon Brando — the Best Picture-winning On the Waterfront — enduring as a classic. Still, it might be worth the novelty of seeing Brando's take on Napoleon: one of the most famous actors of all time portraying one of the most famous historical figures of all time.

5 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)

Image via Orion Pictures

Regarding comedic depictions of Napoleon Bonaparte, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure might well have Love and Death beat. After all, the latter doesn't involve time travel and therefore wasn't able to feature a scene of Napoleon going bowling in the 20th century.

Napoleon's far from the only historical figure to appear in the movie, given the plot involves two high school students traveling through time and meeting important people from history, all so they can pass their history class. It's an entertaining 1980s classic for a reason, with its creative use of real-life figures like Napoleon making it a good deal of fun, even to this day.

4 'Time Bandits' (1981)

Image via HandMade Films

Time Bandits is one of Terry Gilliam's most celebrated non-Monty Python movies and is an engaging mix of comedy, fantasy, and history. The plot involves a young boy getting tangled up with a group of thieves who go through history via time travel to steal various treasures and fortunes, with their journey colliding with Napoleon at one point.

RELATED: From 'Holy Grail' to 'Don Quixote': The Best Terry Gilliam Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

In the film, he's portrayed by the late Ian Holm, who's probably best known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings movies as Bilbo Baggins, and his performance in the original Alien as Ash. His appearance in Time Bandits as Napoleon is a small one, thanks to the film's somewhat episodic nature, but it's nevertheless memorable.

3 'The Count of Monte Cristo' (2002)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

There have been numerous adaptations of the novel The Count of Monte Cristo, with 2002's being one of the biggest and most well-known. Its plot takes place in the early 1800s and primarily focuses on a man who's wrongfully imprisoned and then seeks revenge after he makes a daring escape.

Napoleon's role in the story is fairly limited, but he's still a key part of the film's opening scenes. He's depicted in exile and near the end of his life, interacting with the main characters after they come upon the island he's exiled on, seeking medical assistance. It's a fictionalized event, of course, but it coincides with what happened to Napoleon in the final years of his life.

2 'Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian' (2009)

Image via 20th Century Fox

There were a total of three Night at the Museum movies, with things escalating into denser and sillier territory with each installment. The series involves a series of museum exhibits that magically come to life at night, and in the second film, Battle of the Smithsonian, various figures come to life and split into factions within the museum, leading to warfare.

And as far as historical figures associated with warfare go, few are as notable as Napoleon. He definitely ends up on the more villainous side, given his allies include Al Capone and Ivan the Terrible, but given this is a family-friendly movie, thankfully, things never end up getting too dark or genuinely violent.

1 'The Story of Mankind' (1957)

Image via Warner Bros.

Like Désirée, The Story of Mankind is another movie featuring Napoleon that was made in the 1950s yet has mostly been forgotten about decades later. Its premise is wild, as it involves the entire human race being put on trial by divine beings, with the court of sorts combing over various scenes from history involving various famous figures, more or less as evidence for the trial.

This allows The Story of Mankind to have a huge cast, with more than 20 historical figures featured throughout the film. One of them is Napoleon, here played by a young Dennis Hopper some years before he became known for playing off-the-wall and intense villains. It's a curious and messy film but an undeniably ambitious one that also features Abraham Lincoln, Moses, Joan of Arc, and William Shakespeare as characters, among many others.

KEEP READING: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' & Other Movies Set During World War I