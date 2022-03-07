Read update With the highly-anticipated 10th season of The Blacklist set to premiere on February 26, 2023, it has undoubtedly become part of the long-running TV shows on Netflix. Originally premiering on NBC back in 2013, the beloved crime thriller is also available to stream on Netflix for both long-time fans and newcomers. It's not the only show with the most seasons on Netflix, as there's no shortage of must-see series that can keep viewers occupied for weeks.

There is so much great TV available at the moment that it can be hard to decide what to watch. When you finally do make a choice and settle in with it, there is nothing worse than spending a day or two on a series only to realize it only has three seasons.

Luckily, there are plenty of long series on Netflix that go for the long haul to fill your days and nights with. From comedies to dramas, easy watches to award-winning epics, there is something for everyone among the best long shows on Netflix.

1 'Peaky Blinders' (2013 - 2022)

In Peaky Blinders, the BAFTA award-winning crime drama series Cillian Murphy heads up an all-star cast featuring appearances from Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Adrien Brody and Sam Neill. Set in England post-WWI, the series tells the story of the Shelby brothers and their gang, the so-called "Peaky Blinders," as they wreak havoc on the streets of Birmingham.

The critically-acclaimed British series, which has six gripping seasons, has been compared to TV all-timers like Boardwalk Empire and The Wire. This gangster epic is loosely based on real events and has had a significant cultural impact on the UK, even spawning a video game and an upcoming spinoff film expected to come out in 2024.

2 'Orange Is The New Black' (2013 - 2019)

Orange Is The New Black is one of Netflix Original's most successful shows, scoring four Primetime Emmy Awards in its seven-season run. Based on the book by the same name, the show stars an ensemble class featuring Natasha Lyonne, Laura Prepon, Taylor Schilling, Danielle Brooks and Uzo Aduba, who won two Emmys for her role as Suzanne 'Crazy Eyes' Warren in the series.

Among the best long-running series on Netflix, it centers around Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), a 30-something New Yorker who is sentenced to fifteen months in prison for a crime that she committed ten years earlier. Covering critical social issues such as sexual identity, mental illness, addiction and transgender rights via a brilliantly delivered dramedy, it is easy to see why TIME named Orange Is The New Black the most important TV show of the decade.

3 'Grace and Frankie' (2015 - 2022)

Although it came to an end last April 2022, Grace and Frankie is the longest-running Netflix Original Series with seven seasons under its belt. Featuring a stellar ensemble class including the likes of Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, it is no wonder the series has earned itself thirteen Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

The series follows Grace Hanson (Jane Fonda) and Frankie Bergstein (Lily Tomlin), in the aftermath of their husbands leaving them for each other. Now, two women who can hardly stand one another find themselves not only having to start all over again in their 70s but having to do it all under one roof.

4 'Lucifer' (2016 - 2021)

Based on the DC character by the same name, Lucifer is a binge-worthy urban fantasy crime drama starring Tom Ellis as the devil himself. Over six seasons, the series follows Lucifer as he retires from Hell's top job and moves to Los Angeles to run a luxurious nightclub.

Lucifer's life on Earth is turned upside down when he witnesses the murder of a friend and meets Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). Intrigued by Chloe and by solving crimes, Lucifer decides to lend a hand, becoming a consultant and using his powers to help resolve cases and fight unearthly beings. Fans of shows like Supernatural, Charmed and Angel will love Lucifer.

5 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005 - )

You can always count on Shonda Rhimes to deliver season after season of award-winning drama. Her longest-running series, Grey's Anatomy, is currently up to its 19th season. The Primetime Emmy Award-winning series follows the intense personal and professional lives of doctors at a Seattle hospital.

One of the longest-running scripted American primetime television series' ever, Grey's Anatomy is responsible for escalating the careers of actors like Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl.

6 'New Girl' (2011 - 2018)

New Girl is the hilarious romantic sitcom about Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) a lovable, dorky, teacher, her three roommates, Winston (Lamorne Morris), Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Nick (Jake Johnson) and the shenanigans that they get each other into.

Over seven seasons romances, bromances and friendships evolve amongst the group who are joined by Jess's best friend Cece (Hannah Simone) and their 'sometimes' roommate Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.) as well as a string of superstar guests including Taylor Swift, Megan Fox and the one and only Prince.

7 'Queer Eye' (2018 - )

Queer Eye first graced our screens in 2003. Now, thanks to Netflix, the Fab Five are back and better than ever. The series is guaranteed to make you cry happy tears as Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and the iconic Jonathan Van Ness improve the lives of people all over Atlanta, helping them with everything from decorating their homes to reinventing their personal style and grooming routines.

This uplifting series has won the hearts of viewers around the world and earned itself nine Primetime Emmy Awards, including the award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program for four years in a row.

8 'The Walking Dead' (2010 - 2022)

The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror show that centers on a group of survivors looking for a secure place to live following a zombie outbreak. They are guided by Sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln, who joins their struggle to keep their humanity intact in the face of unbelievable danger and hardship. The series investigates the effects of the post-apocalyptic landscape on human morals and social dynamics.

With 11 long seasons, the series had a lot of time to develop its well-written characters. It's also renowned for its emotionally charged narrative and treatment of profound themes like leadership, trust and the human condition. Plus, the masterful use of makeup and special effects allowed the "walkers" to be frighteningly and realistically brought to life. Anyone who still hasn't seen it still has time to catch up before its three spin-offs: The Walking Dead: Dead City focusing on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon featuring Norman Reedus' character and an untitled series centering on Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

9 'Better Call Saul' (2015 - 2022)

Better Call Saul is a crime drama series that serves as a prequel to the award-winning and legendary show, Breaking Bad. The show revolves around the life of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a small-time yet earnest lawyer, who soon transforms into the criminal lawyer "Saul Goodman." Along the way, the show explores Jimmy's moral struggles and his relationships with his brother, Chuck (Michael McKean), and his love interest, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), as he becomes more involved in the criminal underworld.

Better Call Saul is known for its great character development, well-written script, and its ability to stand on its own while simultaneously connected to its predecessor. It is often cited alongside prequels that exceeded their original in both length and quality, with Better Call Saul having six seasons compared to Breaking Bad's five-season run. The prequel series is worth watching at least once, even just to see the incredible performances by Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks as Jimmy and Mike Ehrmantraut.

10 'The Blacklist' (2013 - )

The Blacklist is a crime thriller series that premiered in 2013 and has run for 9 seasons, with a tenth season scheduled to premiere on February 26, 2023. The series centers around retired U.S. soldier Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), a high-profile criminal who has now handed himself into the FBI after years of evading capture. He informs the FBI that he has created a list of the world's most dangerous criminals over the course of his criminal career and offers to assist them in finding and apprehending them.

The intriguing character of Reddington and the chemistry between him and Elizabeth Keen (played by Megan Boone) make each episode an exciting one. It masterfully mixes crime, suspense and drama to keep viewers guessing with unexpected twists and turns throughout the series.

