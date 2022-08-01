A mockumentary is best defined as a film that presents itself as a true-life documentary but is in fact fictional. In a mockumentary, actors will generally pretend to be "real" people, and the technical aspects of the film will follow documentary conventions. Dialogue may be improvised, sound quality might not sound pristine, and camerawork will generally be rougher to make things feel genuine and unscripted.

The only downside to the term "mockumentary" is that the "mock" part makes it sound like all mockumentaries are, by definition, comedies. Many do mock or parody documentary conventions, in a way, but not all. Plenty of ambitious mockumentaries venture outside the comedy genre and deserve just as much attention as their counterparts.

'Punishment Park' (1971)

Punishment Park predates films like Battle Royale and the Hunger Games series by decades but executes a similar premise, albeit in a grittier and perhaps less entertaining or accessible way. The film presents itself as a documentary covering a group of prisoners — most arrested due to involvements in antiwar protests — hunted for sport in the desert as an alternative punishment to being put in increasingly crowded prisons.

It's somewhat dystopian in the sense that it presents things that haven't happened but arguably could. It's a cynical and anti-establishment mockumentary that critiques many of the dominant political and social ideologies of its time, and due to its grim premise and serious themes, it's about as far from comedy as a movie can get.

'Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One' (1968)

This film is as hard to explain as its title is to spell. Symbiopsychotaxiplasm: Take One is some kind of mix between documentary and mockumentary, but it's not always clear what's what. It follows a film crew following a film crew trying to shoot a difficult scene for some sort of movie while also following what's going on between the people in the film crew filming the other film crew.

That might be over-simplifying it or over-explaining it. It's perplexing, post-modern, and incredibly meta. It's unlike much else out there because of how strange it is. Given that it's a mockumentary covering real events, a documentary covering fabricated events, or maybe both somehow, it's almost certainly something of a mockumentary. Probably. Maybe.

'Lake Mungo' (2008)

Far more than your average found footage horror film, Lake Mungo is a quiet and remarkably unnerving ghost story. In fact, it's probably not accurate to call it a found footage horror movie, as while a few portions comprise fictional "found footage," most of it is presented like a documentary, complete with things like staged interviews and news reports throughout.

The film shows a family simultaneously dealing with grief and the supernatural after a teenage girl drowns in a lake, and her ghost subsequently seems to haunt them. It's an emotionally raw and engaging movie, and the realism of much of the acting and documentary techniques ensures this is a potentially outlandish premise that's executed incredibly well, making it an effectively tragic horror movie that might also be the scariest mockumentary of all time.

'The Poughkeepsie Tapes' (2007)

Like Lake Mungo, released the following year, 2007's The Poughkeepsie Tapes also uses a mockumentary approach to depict a fictional, horrific event. The film follows law enforcement unearthing hundreds of tapes that feature evidence of serial killer's various murders and also features interviews with "experts" and others who can speak to the horrific crimes the tapes captured.

It's not quite up to the quality of Lake Mungo, though, with an over-reliance on shocking images from the tapes and some less than stellar execution and technical aspects letting it down. Still, for anyone who likes their mockumentaries/found footage movies particularly brutal and nasty, The Poughkeepsie Tapes might be for you.

'Culloden' (1964)

A particularly interesting example of a mockumentary, Culloden uses the genre and its techniques to shed light on an event that took place almost 150 years before the film had even been invented. It depicts the 1746 Battle of Culloden in Scotland between Scottish and English forces, showing it as if a film crew was there, capturing the battle in the moment.

It also features narration and interviews with various soldiers, which is kind of surreal, implying that the battle's participants are aware of the cameras and that they're being filmed. Regardless, it's still a unique way to depict a historical event that happened centuries ago, and it stands out amongst other mockumentaries for being set so far in the past.

'District 9' (2009)

District 9 is partly a science-fiction mockumentary, with its first third being presented in that format. Granted, it doesn't stay that way throughout, but it's a sizable portion of the film and one of the things that makes it such a memorable and refreshingly unique sci-fi film.

RELATED: Neill Blomkamp Reveals That ‘District 10’ Will Be Based in American History

With a story about a giant spaceship that stalls over the city of Johannesburg and the ensuing refugee crisis it causes for the alien creatures on board, the mockumentary techniques work to make the premise feel more believable and authentic. Even if it transitions into a more traditionally shot film after about 30-40 minutes, those opening sequences do a great deal to establish the world, characters, and ideas of District 9. For that alone, it's worthy of being counted amongst the best non-comedy mockumentaries.

'Redacted' (2007)

Brian De Palma is a tremendously talented filmmaker who's made hit films, underrated gems, and even a couple of interesting misfires throughout his decades-long career. Redacted would have to rank amongst his lesser-known, underrated films, as it's not very often brought up in conversations about De Palma's filmography, despite having a good deal to offer.

It's a very convincing and tense mockumentary about a squad of soldiers stationed in Iraq who, in 2006, committed a terrible crime against a young Iraqi girl. It features actors and staged scenes, but it's all executed with an unnerving level of realism and claims to be based on real-life events, which makes the content even more difficult to stomach. For that reason, maybe it was never going to be a huge hit, but it's a strong example of how the mockumentary format can explore real-world topics and events, all the while leaving viewers unsettled and feeling as though they've seen the real thing.

'Man Bites Dog' (1992)

One of the most notoriously disturbing crime films of all time, Man Bites Dog is a mockumentary about a film crew following a serial killer, capturing him committing various — and usually violent — crimes.

While there may be some extremely dark comedy, thanks to the fact the crew starts to become involved in his crimes, which leads to chaos, it would be a stretch to call it a comedic mockumentary the same way something like This Is Spinal Tap is a comedic mockumentary. Its brutal and uncompromising violence — as well as its crime-heavy story — ensure it's one of the most hard-hitting, cynical, and grim mockumentaries ever made.

'Close-Up' (1990)

Close-Up is a mind-bending blend of drama and documentary, to the point where it's probably best to call it a bit of both and potentially label it a mockumentary. The story follows a man who pretends to be a famous director to involve himself with a family, getting them to welcome him into their home by telling them they'll be cast in his upcoming movie. It was a true story, too.

Furthermore, the film features the people involved in the real-life case playing themselves, re-enacting things that happened to them in real life. It's a strange and perplexing film and might be the best example of a movie shattering the usually well-established wall between documentary and drama; "fact" and "fiction." Close-Up might not even be a mockumentary in the strictest sense, but if it counts, it's one of the most radical and out-there examples of a mockumentary tackling a serious story.

