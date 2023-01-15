Barack Obama is a big proponent of books. He once said that "reading is the gateway skill that makes all other learning possible." While in office, the former president began sharing annual lists of his favorite new books. He's kept up this tradition in the years since, releasing his 2022 list on Twitter a few weeks ago. As usual, it includes a stack of great books to dive into, like Jennifer Egan's The Candy House and Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah.

RELATED: 10 Great Novels Recommended by Barack Obama

Obama usually recommends a mix of fiction and non-fiction. His non-fiction recommendations include many intriguing and informative books on topics ranging from Irish history to AI, politics, and social media, alongside some inspirational memoirs. Obama's production company, Higher Ground, has optioned many of his favorite books, so it's possible that some of these works could be adapted into series in the future.

'Say Nothing' by Patrick Radden Keefe (2018)

Say Nothing explores The Troubles, the ethno-nationalist conflict that took place in Northern Ireland between the late 1960s and 1990s. In particular, author Patrick Radden Keefe focuses on the IRA's abduction of a young woman named Jean McConville.

RELATED: 10 Best Novels of 2022 (So Far), According to Goodreads

He explores the role players in detail and presents the reader with a nuanced and complex portrait of that era. Keefe is a great storyteller, turning what could have been a dry history lesson into a gripping moral thriller. Keefe is also the author of the terrific Empire of Pain, about the Sackler family that owned Purdue Pharma.

'Educated' by Tara Westover (2018)

In this memoir, Tara Westover tells the story of her upbringing in a strict Mormon household in the mountains of Idaho, where she received no schooling, up to her enrollment in Cambridge University to get her Ph.D. in history. Thanks to a scholarship and a lot of grit, she managed to transform her life.

RELATED: 10 Bestselling Fantasy Novels of the Last 10 Years

She describes her dysfunctional household and the abuse she suffered at the hands of her paranoid father. However, the focus is on how she overcame her upbringing and eventually found peace. It's a moving story and a testament to the power of education.

'Life 3.0 by Max Tegmark' (2017)

What happens when people are no longer the smartest beings on the planet? This incisive book by an MIT professor attempts to answer this and other key questions related to artificial intelligence. It looks especially prescient in light of developments like the chatbot ChatGPT.

A.I. can be a challenging topic to explore, but Max Tegmark breaks it down into understandable chunks. It's essential reading, as A.I. is only going to play a bigger and bigger role in our lives in the coming years.

'How To Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy' (2019) by Jenny Odell

Social media algorithms are designed to be addictive, and keep us glued to our phones 24/7. Author Jenny Odell argues that we need to practice controlling our attention, to step back and get a more balanced look at our lives and what's important to us.

Odell is a multidisciplinary artist, with a lyrical prose style and plenty of counterintuitive ideas. The result is an insightful and practical book about reclaiming one's attention and living in a more deliberate, thoughtful way. It should be useful for anyone prone to doom-scrolling or anxiously refreshing their feed.

'The Return' (2017) by Hisham Matar

This memoir won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Autobiography, and for good reason. It follows British-Libyan writer Hisham Matar as he returns to Libya in search of his father, an anti-Gaddaffi activist who disappeared in 1990. The book is set in 2012, just months after the Arab Spring and the NATO intervention in Libya.

It's a tale of exile and homecoming, a snapshot of a chaotic time in the Middle East, and a gripping detective story. It crams a ton of information into its 300-odd pages and unfolds at a breakneck pace. At its core is the bond between father and son.

'The Shallows' (2010) by Nicholas Carr

In this book (based on his 2008 essay Is Google Making Us Stupid?), journalist Nicholas Carr argues that every information technology shapes the minds of its users. Books lengthen attention spans, TV primes us to place importance on visuals, and the internet encourages shallow thought, quickly flitting from one topic to the next. This makes us better at scanning for relevant information but worse at concentrating for long periods.

The Shallows is a great companion piece toHow to Do Nothing and a warning about the effects of social media and other unregulated information technology. Carr reminds us that these novel forms of communication are untested and that we are essentially running a giant experiment on ourselves.

'How Democracies Die' by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt (2019)

The book that reportedly influenced Joe Biden to run for president in 2020. Written by two Harvard professors, it looks at how elected politicians in democracies subvert institutions to increase their own power. While the authors focus on the US, they also look at countries like Venezuela and Russia.

In particular, the book offers guidance on defending against the breakdown of respect for political institutions and the acceptance of election results. The subject matter remains relevant, no matter where you are in the world.

'The Education of an Idealist' by Samantha Power (2019)

Raised in Ireland, journalist Samantha Power rose to prominence as a war correspondent covering the Yugoslav Wars in the 1990s. She wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning book genocide, before becoming an advisor to the 2008 Obama campaign and later ambassador to the United Nations.

This well-written memoir documents Power's experiences as a journalist and diplomat, along with explanations of her worldview and how it was formed. Some of Power's moves were controversial (especially her efforts in support of the 2011 intervention in Libya), and the book helps to shed light on her thinking.

'Heartland' by Sarah Smarsh (2018)

This book - subtitled A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth - explores the author's life in a poor area of rural Kansas. It examines cycles of poverty, with an emphasis on Smarsh's family members.

Smarsh is honest and critical, but ultimately affectionate toward her family and their struggles. It's sobering but uplifting, as Smarsh explains how she managed to escape from this toxic environment and become a success.

"The Age of Surveillance Capitalism' by Shoshana Zuboff (2019)

Author Shoshana Zuboff defines surveillance capitalism as the accumulation of people's private data by big companies like Google and Amazon, who then use this information for profit. She explains how corporations and social media exploit this data and use it to influence people's behavior.

The Age of Surveillance Capitalism is highly topical and seems like it will only grow in relevance in the coming years. Especially concerning are the sections on how algorithms encourage ideological echo chambers and political radicalization. Social media and the internet show no signs of slowing down or improving any time soon, so it will be up to citizens to ensure these systems work for us, and not against us.

NEXT: 10 Best Podcasts About Movies and TV That Deserve Your Ear